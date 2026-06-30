Santander Consumer Bank Partners with Taiga to Provide Retail Financing Options in Canada

MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santander Consumer Bank, a leading consumer finance company in Canada and part of Banco Santander’s global Digital Consumer Bank business, today announced a new partnership with Taiga Motors, Inc. (“Taiga”), a cutting-edge manufacturer of EV Personal Watercraft and Snowmobile products, to provide promotional retail financing solutions across its product lineup through Taiga’s dealer network.

Effective July 1 2026 Santander Consumer Bank programs will allow Taiga and affiliate brand dealers to offer secured installment loans with subvention and deferral products combined with flexible financing terms through an industry leading DealerTrack portal. Santander Consumer Bank provides full spectrum credit approvals which is a unique offering in the market. This means a one-click solution for dealers and consumers, allowing more riders to hit the water or trail on the Taiga product of their choice. Specific products available for financing include:

- Taiga Nomad Electric Snowmobiles

- Taiga Orca Electric Watercraft

- Taiga vehicle and charging accessories

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to be able to support Taiga, a Canadian born and innovative market leader in the EV leisure vertical. Taiga has exciting EV products now and in development that will enhance the on and off-road interests and experience of Canadian and global consumers and further the growth of EV initiatives,” said Galen Gower, Vice President Corporate Strategy, Santander Consumer Bank.

“We are excited to partner with Santander Consumer Bank to offer flexible and accessible retail financing options to our Canadian customers and dealers,” said Samuel Bruneau, CEO at Taiga. “This collaboration is a key step in helping more riders access electric vehicles beyond the road across Canada.”

Taiga’s Canadian dealers will have access to Santander Consumer Bank’s fast credit decisioning and funding, dealer and customer support, Regional Manager/Internal Regional Manager teams, industry leading application submission and funding portal along with digital/electronic contracting and online payout requests.

To find out more about how Santander Consumer Bank can support you and your dealership with promotional programs and retail financing, please connect with our Director of Dealer Relationships - Powersports below:

Jack Shapira (National, BC,AB,SK)

Jack.shapira@santanderconsumer.ca

204-795-1483



Or reach out to our OEM Support at paige.hutchings@santanderconsumer.ca and/or Dealer Support teams at ds@santanderconsumer.ca.

Santander Consumer Bank strives to bring fast, easy and frictionless financing to all our Canadian powersports dealers and support the goals of Taiga and its dealer partners. At Santander we look to be Simple, Personal and Fair in all we do.

About Santander Consumer Bank

Santander Consumer Bank is a fully licensed Bank in Canada since 2025. It is specialized in auto finance and is part of Banco Santander’s Digital Consumer Bank global business which encompasses the auto finance and consumer lending activity of the Group in 26 countries, with a relevant presence in Europe, North America and South America.

Santander Consumer Bank

200 4245 97 ST NW, Edmonton, AB, T6E 5Y7

1 (888) 486-4356

www.santanderconsumer.ca

Banco Santander (SAN SM) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain and one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. The group’s activities are consolidated into five global businesses: Retail & Commercial Banking, Openbank (Digital Consumer Bank), Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Wealth Management & Insurance and Payments. This operating model allows the bank to better leverage its unique combination of global scale and local leadership. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank’s purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. In the first quarter of 2026, Banco Santander had €1.4 trillion in total funds, more than 176 million customers, 6,600 branches and 185,000 employees.

www.santander.com

About TAIGA

Taiga Motors is a Canadian electric off-road vehicle company committed to accelerating the electrification of snowmobiles and personal watercraft. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Taiga’s electric powertrain platform is proven across more than 150 commercial operations in North America, Europe with over one million kilometers of field data accumulated across three years. The company is designed to transform the way people access the outdoors.

https://www.taigamotors.com/en/

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