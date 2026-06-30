Hagens Berman Investigates Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Following CEO Resignation Amid Investor Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman (HBSS), a securities litigation leader, is broadening its investigation into Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM) following the company's disclosure of an abrupt leadership transition. The news comes in the wake of a securities action suit stemming from the catastrophic loss of a major contract.

VRRM Investors Submit Your Losses Now to HBSS

Class Period: Feb. 24, 2026 – May 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/vrrm

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844-916-0895

Leadership Vacuum

On June 1, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that long-time CEO David Roberts has abruptly stepped down, ending a 12-year tenure. This departure follows a volatile period for the company, initiated by the unexpected termination of a key contract with Avis Budget Group—a move that wiped out approximately $1.4 billion in shareholder value.

The Board of Directors has appointed former Chief Transformation and Legal Officer Jon Keyser as interim President and CEO while retaining a global search firm for a permanent replacement. Hagens Berman is investigating whether the departure is causally related to the allegations in the securities class action suit.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges Verra made false and misleading statements and did not disclose important information to investors about the true state of the Verra/Avis relationship and the likelihood of Verra receiving an Avis contract renewal.

The truth allegedly emerged on May 26, 2026, when Verra disclosed that it received a termination notice effective September 2026 from Avis regarding the companies’ contract, that it is taking immediate actions to cut costs, adapt operations, and reposition its business, and revised its 2026 outlook that significantly deviated from that given just twenty days prior.

Verra also revealed that it was reviewing the parties’ negotiations and handling of confidential information.

The news promptly sent the price of Verra shares 70% crashing lower on May 27, 2026, amputating $1.4 billion from the company’s market capitalization in a single day.

View our latest video summary of the allegations: youtu.be/FVEw5XACoGA

“Our investigation is focused on the extent to which and when Verra and its executives knew that renegotiations with Avis were far from constructive, as the May 26 surprise reveals,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Verra and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now.

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Verra case and the firm’s investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Verra should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email VRRM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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