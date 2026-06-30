Shane Lukas’ TEDx Talk Examines the Hidden Cost of Values Conflict and Its Impact on Stress and Decision-Making

NORMAL, Ill, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shane Lukas, founder of A Great Idea and a leadership speaker known for his work in values-based decision-making, is shining a light on a hidden challenge many individuals and organizations face every day: the stress that comes from competing values. This marks Lukas' second TEDx talk, following his 2024 TEDxGreensboro presentation in Greensboro, North Carolina, which examined how stigma affects the hiring of marginalized communities.





Photo Credit: Chales Green/TEDxNormal

In his recently released TEDx talk, What Values Conflict Costs You, presented at TEDxNormal, Lukas explores how unresolved values conflicts can affect mental well-being, physical health, relationships, leadership, and decision-making. Moving from the societal barriers explored in his first talk to the deeply personal internal friction we all experience, the talk is now available for public viewing on YouTube and is featured on Shane Lukas' speaking and media platform.

To bridge this gap, the presentation introduces an actionable framework designed to help people identify which values are most important to them and how to navigate situations where those values appear to compete. Rather than viewing stress solely as a personal weakness or failure, Lukas argues that it can often be a signal that a person's actions are no longer aligned with their core beliefs.

Drawing from his own journey as well as years of consulting with mission-driven organizations, Lukas outlines a three-level values hierarchy that helps individuals distinguish between defining values, guiding values, and informing values. The framework is intended to support clearer decision-making during periods of uncertainty, conflict, or transition.

According to Lukas, the root of burnout often lies in the exhausting attempt to satisfy every important value simultaneously. The TEDx talk encourages audiences to recognize when values are competing and make conscious choices about which values should lead in a particular situation.

The message reflects the same values-clarity methodology Lukas applies through A Great Idea, a creative and brand strategy agency that works with nonprofits, advocacy groups, healthcare organizations, and other mission-driven teams. The approach focuses on helping organizations align their actions, messaging, and goals with their core values.

As conversations around workplace burnout, leadership effectiveness, and personal well-being continue to grow, Lukas' TEDx talk provides a timely perspective on how values influence everyday choices and long-term outcomes.

The TEDx talk is featured at SaveYourSpark.com, where visitors can watch the full video and learn more about Lukas’ message on values conflict, stress, burnout, and personal alignment.

Additional details about Shane Lukas and the TEDx talk are available at https://www.shanelukas.com/speaking-and-media/tedx-values-conflict .