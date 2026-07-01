Yempo Solutions runs 2026 roadshow to help Australian SMEs scale operations safely through outsourcing

SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 24 August to 4 September 2026, offshore outsourcing partner Yempo Solutions will be running a roadshow in Australia, to help businesses, especially SMEs, scale operations safely through outsourcing to the Philippines.

Yempo Solutions is a specialist provider of Philippines-based accounting, finance, and IT professionals to businesses in Australia, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Japan. It is led by Australian CEO Michelle Fiegehen, an experienced senior director.

“For over a decade now, we’ve been a trusted partner of many Aussie SMEs in growing their businesses cost-effectively through offshore outsourcing to the Philippines, and we’re excited to help many more discover its immense benefits,” Fiegehen explained.

Yempo Solutions celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2025, and has received an ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems certification, among other industry citations. It is also a proud member of the Australian-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ANZCHAM) and the British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (BCCP).

“This year’s roadshow will be focused on the value of upholding fair, ethical, and compliant outsourcing, which our company is proud to have mastered,” said CEO Michelle Fiegehen. “We have robust understanding of the Fair Work Act and strong reputation as an Employer of Record (EOR) in the Philippines – Australian SMEs’ important protection against the risks of offshore hiring.”

The 2026 Yempo Solutions Australia roadshow will also include visits to clients across Australia – a valued annual tradition under the company’s brand of care. “I will be coming to Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne, to check in on our partners, and understand how we can better support their needs,” Fiegehen added.

Fiegehen is a former IT Director in the finance sector with decades of experience leading multi-disciplinary delivery teams around the world. She was named one of APAC’s 10 High-Performing CEOs from the Philippines, and now resides in the Philippines, overseeing the company’s teams in Manila, Cebu, and beyond.

Sign up here to meet Yempo Solutions in Australia and learn more about the benefits of IT, accounting, and business support outsourcing to the Philippines.