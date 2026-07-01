Rentomojo Sees Growing Demand for Office Chair Rentals Across 20+ Indian Cities as Hybrid Workers, Home Offices, and Small Businesses Shift Away from Buying

Bangalore, India, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As India's urban workforce increasingly prioritises flexibility over long-term asset ownership, Rentomojo is seeing growing demand for office chair rentals across more than 20 cities. The category draws salaried professionals, hybrid and remote workers, freelancers, shared-flat residents, home-office users, and small businesses across major metros including Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, as well as several emerging urban centres.

The use case is also expanding beyond individual renters. Rentomojo is seeing interest from small businesses, startup teams, consultants, freelancers, and founders setting up compact offices or home-office workspaces, where buying chairs in bulk can feel premature or inefficient. For teams still testing headcount, lease duration, or workspace configuration, renting office chairs allows them to equip a professional setup without locking capital into furniture they may need to move, replace, or scale later.

For hybrid-working professionals and those who relocate frequently, a proper office chair has become essential home-office infrastructure. Buying an ergonomic chair typically requires an upfront outlay of roughly ₹6,000 to ₹20,000, varying by brand and configuration. Beyond the purchase, extended use brings wear exposure, replacement-part costs, and transportation at the point of relocation, all of which raise the total cost of ownership. Depreciation over a two-to-three-year period substantially reduces resale value.

Rentomojo's subscription model restructures this expenditure. Customers pay a refundable deposit and a fixed monthly rental — typically from about ₹150 to ₹500 depending on the model — with billing generated on a postpaid basis after each usage cycle, aligning payment timing with regular income schedules. Tenures start at three months and extend to 36 months or beyond, offering durations that correspond with common 11-month residential lease agreements as well as shorter-term office and project-based workspace needs.

According to the company, delivery is typically completed within one to two business days. The subscription includes repairs, maintenance, and relocation support, removing direct financial exposure to unexpected breakdown costs such as a failed gas-lift cylinder or worn casters.

Several recurring challenges are associated with office chair ownership in urban rental settings. A chair bought for one home-office setup can become a stranded asset when a professional shifts to office-based work, moves cities, or changes housing. For small teams, purchased chairs can also become mismatched to future seating requirements if headcount changes, a lease ends, or a temporary workspace is shut down. Relocating bulky chairs means arranging transport and risking transit damage to the base, gas lift, or armrests. Manufacturer warranties typically lapse within the first year, leaving owners exposed to out-of-pocket costs for mesh sag, cylinder failure, or upholstery wear. Resale of used seating through secondary markets frequently results in meaningful financial loss.

Under the rental structure, servicing and asset management are assumed by the company rather than the customer, making the model relevant not only for individuals but also for small offices and home-office setups that want functional seating without managing repairs, replacements, or disposal. Upgrade options — for example, moving from a basic task chair to a high-back ergonomic mesh model — are available without requiring the customer to manage disposal of the existing unit.

From a household or small-business financial-planning perspective, avoiding an upfront purchase in the ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 range for a mid-tier ergonomic chair preserves working capital that might otherwise go toward rent deposits, emergency savings, business setup costs, or other operating needs. For a professional earning ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 per month, or a small business setting up a lean workspace, converting a depreciating asset into a predictable monthly operating cost can improve budgeting clarity compared with variable repair and ownership expenses. These figures are illustrative and individual outcomes will vary.

The home-office and small-office furniture market in India spans both specialist rental operators and conventional retail purchase channels, including online marketplaces and physical stores. Ownership remains the prevalent choice for permanent homes and established offices. However, hybrid-working professionals, freelancers, founders, consultants, and small businesses with shorter planning cycles increasingly find buying misaligned with their working patterns, since renting converts a depreciating item into an operational expense tied to actual usage duration.

Rentomojo supports its online service model with more than 50 physical experience retail locations across India. The company also offers bundled rental subscriptions that can cover multiple furniture and appliance categories — including desks, beds, sofas, refrigerators, and air conditioners — under a single account. This can be relevant for customers setting up a complete home office, freelancer workspace, compact office, or temporary team setup.

Consumer search data indicates rising interest in office chair rental across major Indian cities. Industry observers note that the rental consideration process typically follows a progression: awareness of rent-versus-buy economics; evaluation of delivery timelines, maintenance coverage, and billing transparency; and final decisions shaped by pricing predictability and relocation support.

As urban migration continues, hybrid working arrangements sustain relocation cycles, and more professionals build flexible workspaces at home or in small offices, office chair rental is gaining traction as a mainstream option alongside conventional purchase. For a segment of India's mobile professional population and emerging small-business market, work seating is increasingly treated as a service category rather than a capital investment. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/chairs-and-stools-on-rent

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is an India-based subscription service for furniture and appliances, operating across more than 20 cities. The company offers flexible rental tenures, doorstep delivery, maintenance coverage, and relocation support under a unified subscription model.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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