TOWER ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES INC. DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

LANCASTER, Pa., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Tower Administrative Services Inc. data breach. Tower Administrative Services Inc. learned of a breach on or about February 3, 2026.

What Happened

On or about February 4, 2026, Tower Administrative Services discovered suspicious activity within its network. Upon discovery, the company engaged third-party specialists to investigate the incident. The investigation determined that certain information within Tower’s systems was subject to unauthorized access on or around February 3, 2026. The company completed its investigation on May 20, 2026, and began notifying affected individuals.

Information Exposed

The Tower Administrative Services Inc. data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, and financial account information (debit and credit account numbers).

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Tower Administrative Services Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Tower Administrative Services Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Tower Administrative Services Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Tower Administrative Services Inc.

Tower Administrative Services Inc. is an insurance administration company.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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