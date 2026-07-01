International Beauty Brand SIMETRA Launches its First AI Smart Skin-Detection Mirror and Art-Infused Hair brush

HongKong, China, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International beauty brand SIMETRA has announced the launch of its first AI Smart Skin-Detection Mirror and Art-Infused Hair Brush collection, bringing together advanced skin analysis technology, award-winning product design, and artistic craftsmanship for consumers worldwide.

SIMETRA is a high-tech enterprise focused on helping users achieve beauty instantly, featuring two main product categories: an AI Smart Makeup Mirror and an Art-Infused Hair Brush. The products are now available on Amazon's global marketplaces.





Design Excellence: A MUSE Platinum Award Winner

SIMETRA's commitment to excellence extends beyond technology to design philosophy. In 2023, the brand was honored with the Platinum Winner award at the MUSE Design Awards—the highest distinction bestowed by the International Awards Association (IAA), often referred to as the "Oscar of the design world". The Platinum award is reserved exclusively for works of exceptional innovation and impact, placing SIMETRA alongside globally recognized design leaders.

Global Recognition: From Paris to the World

SIMETRA's global ambitions have already garnered significant institutional recognition. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, SIMETRA was invited to participate in the 10th Sino-French Brand Summit (Paris Sino-French Brand Week). Sharing the stage with leading tech corporations, the brand displayed its core technical strengths in beauty at one of the globe’s most renowned cultural and diplomatic platforms.

Beyond its clinic-grade AI skin analysis mirror, the brand has also developed an all-in-one makeup mirror suitable for both travel and home use. The self-contained, foldable clamshell mirror base solves the travel shortcomings of traditional mirrors. Paired with a 360° optical structure, it accurately reproduces skin tone and makeup effects.





Buy Now(Makeup mirror): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVCR3SG3

SIMETRA’s newly launched hair brushes feature a co-branded design by Kemal Şanli, a veteran Istanbul illustrator who has created works for many top listed enterprises.The wooden hair brushes are crafted from African Eribe wood, with illustrations that carry Kemal Şanli's personal interpretation of natural beauty. The crystal hair combs are inlaid with natural crystals. Amethyst has been favored by European royalty throughout history; citrine is regarded as an auspicious stone that brings wealth; and rose quartz is known as a healing love gemstone from medieval Europe.

About SIMETRA

A smart beauty brand is making its mark on the global stage, bridging clinical-grade skin diagnostics and everyday consumer experience through proprietary AI and award-winning design.At the heart of SIMETRA's innovation lies its proprietary multi-spectral transdermal imaging diagnosis system. The brand's technological arsenal also includes the SunRays optical technology, the FullStar optical structure, and critically, the patented Visible Light SiFoLight technology.The AI Makeup Mirror series features a globally exclusive "screen-on-mirror" hardware integrated with a suite of core AI application patents. Its skin analysis and personalized regimen recommendation features have been adopted by over 10,000 renowned global brand stores across Europe, the Americas, Japan, and South Korea, helping users achieve precise beauty results.













Buy Now(Crystal brush): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWKKY9DV

Buy Now(Wooden brush): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FX3N35BC

The name Simetra is derived from the reversed spelling of Artemis, the ancient Greek crescent moon goddess. Artemis presides over natural and elegant beauty, and the brand inherits her core values of revering nature and exquisite craftsmanship.