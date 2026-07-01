Blue Star Families and The Walt Disney Company Celebrate Military Families with Special Screening of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, hosted a special screening of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 for military families at Camp Pendleton, bringing together close to 500 military children and family members for a memorable afternoon of community, appreciation, and Disney magic. Attendees were surprised with appearances by Woody and Buzz Lightyear, a special greeting from the talent in the film, Toy Story 5 giveaways, and more. And in a moment of Disney magic, Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive of The Walt Disney Company, surprised every family in attendance with tickets to Disneyland Resort in recognition of the families’ service to their country.

The event is part of Disney's ongoing commitment to honoring military families and builds on a 15-year partnership with Blue Star Families. Through programs ranging from Blue Star Books to special experiences and family-focused events, Disney has helped create meaningful moments of connection and support for military families across the country.

As part of its "Disney Celebrates America" initiative commemorating America's 250th anniversary, The Walt Disney Company committed $2.5 million to Blue Star Families to strengthen military family well-being and create opportunities for military families to connect, thrive, and feel valued for their service and sacrifice.

"Military families serve our nation every day, often behind the scenes and without recognition," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO and co-founder of Blue Star Families. "We are grateful to Disney for its continued commitment to creating meaningful experiences that bring military families together. Events like this provide more than just entertainment—they foster connection, strengthen community, and remind military families that their service and sacrifices are seen and valued."

The event follows a series of major Disney and Blue Star Families activations throughout 2026, including the 25th and largest Blue Star Books event ever at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., a reading with Second Lady Usha Vance at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Fla., an appearance on American Idol, a private screening of The Mandalorian & Grogu at Lucasfilm in San Francisco, volunteer service projects at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with Disney VoluntEARS, and other military family events across the country.

“For decades, Disney has honored U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families,” said Josh D'Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “We’re proud to continue that legacy with Blue Star Families by creating moments that bring military families together, help them make lasting memories, and show the appreciation they so deeply deserve.”

Blue Star Families' work is rooted in the belief that supporting military families is essential to national security. Research consistently shows that family well-being plays a critical role in military readiness, retention, and recruitment. When military families feel connected to their communities and supported through the unique challenges of military life, service members are better positioned to focus on their missions.

According to Blue Star Families' Military Family Lifestyle Survey, military families continue to face challenges related to frequent moves, family separation, spouse employment, and maintaining a sense of belonging. Programs and partnerships that foster connection and community help address these challenges and strengthen the overall well-being of military families.

Since 2009, Blue Star Families has worked to ensure military families feel connected, supported, and empowered throughout every stage of military life. Through its nationwide network of chapters, research, and community-building programs, Blue Star Families impacts more than 1.5 million military-connected individuals annually.

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About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A "blue star family" is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts.

About The Walt Disney Company

For more than 100 years, Disney has been committed to bringing happiness to kids and families around the world. Disney proudly supports veterans, active-duty service members, and military families through community partnerships, employment initiatives, and experiences that recognize their service and sacrifice. To learn more about Disney’s legacy of support for veterans and military families, click here.

About Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film features the original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” - performed by Taylor Swift and written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff - along with an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature. Toy Story 5 is rated PG and is now playing in theaters.

Contact Info



Angela Nicholas

anicholas@bluestarfam.org

+1 202-630-2583