Global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.78 Billion by 2035 at a 11.3% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Lyophilized, Powder, Liquid), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Indication (Surgical Procedure, Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 0.95 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2.78 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-sample?reportId=1091

Human fibrinogen concentrate Market Revenue and Trends

The human fibrinogen concentrate is an example of a market undergoing robust growth due to the rising rate of bleeding disorders like congenital fibrinogen deficiency, hemorrhage during trauma, and bleeding complications during surgery. The concentrates are very important in the restoration of fibrinogen levels and the effective formation of blood clots, which is why they are necessary in emergency care, trauma management, and complex surgical operations. Market growth is also increasing due to an increasing need for specific and fast-acting hemostatic therapies. Also, the development of new technologies in purification of plasma-derived products and better safety profiles is increasing clinical adoption. The rising number of surgical operations, growing awareness of the rare bleeding disorders, and the growth of the healthcare infrastructure are all in favor of long-term growth in the market throughout the forecast period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-customization?reportId=1091

What are the Factors that Significantly Exert an Influence on the development of Human fibrinogen concentrate Market?

The increase in the market of human fibrinogen concentrate is largely determined by the increase in the rates of traumas, surgical surgeries, and genetic disorders of bleeding such as afibrinogenemia and hypofibrinogenemia. Fibrinogen concentrates are becoming more popular among healthcare providers compared to the traditional blood products such as cryoprecipitate because they are standardized and can be administered rapidly and are less likely to cause transmission of pathogens. Such a transformation is being very beneficial to patient outcomes in the critical care environment.

The other significant aspect that has spurred the growth of the market is the ongoing improvement in the processes of plasma fractionation and biotechnology to make products safer, purer, and more available. The growth in investments in healthcare infrastructures, especially in developing economies, is enhancing access to superior hemostatic measures. Additionally, enabling government programs, increased awareness among healthcare practitioners, and greater integration of evidence-based practices in transfusion are contributing to market growth. All these factors will ensure that the demand of human fibrinogen concentrates remains high in the world.

(A free sample of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Request a Customized Copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Segment Insight

By Form

Lyophilized form has a considerable market share in the human fibrinogen concentrate market because it is extremely important in emergency and surgical practice where it is vital to have a quick intervention. It is a very appropriate agent to use in trauma cases, cardiac surgery and postpartum bleeding because it can be rapidly reconstituted and administered in minutes. The increase in shelf life and the ability to be stored without the complicated requirements of freezing would further increase the management of hospital inventory and decrease the wastage. Also, its clinical use is supported by standardized dosing and better safety profiles as it is more middle-of-the-night plasma-derived product. Ready-to-use in liquid form has limited clinical use because of limited shelf life and more stringent storage requirements whereas other formats are less preferred for clinical use because they require relatively more time to prepare.

Request a Customized Copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

By End User

A significant percentage of the human fibrinogen concentrate market is represented by hospitals because of the large number of surgical procedures and critical care cases that are handled in the hospitals. Hospitals are the main trauma management centres and the ones involving intricate operations that demand quick hemostatic measures, with more than 300 million surgeries being done worldwide annually. Modern diagnostic devices and access to qualified medical personnel allow administering fibrinogen concentrates accurately and on time, which enhances the patient results. Also, hospitals have the ability to deal with the high-risk cases like the organ transplant and the cardiovascular surgeries. Minimally invasive surgical procedures are being proliferated in ambulatory surgical centers, which however, have fewer applications in severe bleeding conditions, whereas other healthcare facilities make fewer contributions because of the simplicity of the procedure.

By Indication

A human fibrinogen concentrate market is dominated by surgery as hemostasis is essential in the care of patients during and after the operation. During major surgery, e.g. heart surgery, orthopedic surgery, and hepatic surgery, the fibrinogen levels might go down at a rapid rate which predisposes one to excessive bleeding. Clinical practice has the focus on maintaining a sufficient fibrinogen level to promote the formation of the clot and minimise the complications. The increased number of surgeries performed on a global scale still leads to the need for quick and dependable coagulation treatment. Fibrinogen concentrates are being used more in preference over the traditional blood components because preparation is fast, the doses are standard and there is less risk of complications as a result of transfusion. Congenital fibrinogen deficiency is a smaller segment as it is rare but it necessitates regular long-term treatment.

Request a Customized Copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market forward?

What are the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market sample report and company profiles?

Buy Now the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/checkout/1091

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Outlook

According to recent forecasts, the human fibrinogen concentrate market is expected to grow steadily between 2026 and 2035, driven by the rising number of bleeding disorders, surgical procedures, and demand for effective hemostatic therapies. The critical role of the fibrinogen concentrates in the management of trauma, postpartum bleeding, and complex surgical bleeding has been beneficial to the market. These products are easy to administer, standardize dose and are safer unlike traditional blood components, which improve clinical outcomes.

Regional Insights

The human fibrinogen concentrate market in the Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate, given the increasing healthcare infrastructures, increased knowledge of advanced hemostatic therapies, and the escalating rate of trauma and surgery occurrences. China, India, and Japan, among other countries, are spending much money on modernizing their health care, which is enhancing their access to critical care and emergency services. Europe is likely to record high growth rates because of the well-established health care systems, high concentration of plasma-derived products and favorable regulatory systems that safeguard safety and effectiveness. Reimbursement policies are also favorable in the region and the use of patient blood management programs is also increasing. Meanwhile, North America is recognized as a mature but still growing market, supported by well-developed medical infrastructure, high surgical rates, and evidence-based transfusion practices, along with ongoing research, innovation, and positive regulatory support across the United States and Canada.

Request a Customized Copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@healthcareforesights.com

Browse the full “Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Lyophilized, Powder, Liquid), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Indication (Surgical Procedure, Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.06 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2.78 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 0.958 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.3% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Form, End User, Indication and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a human fibrinogen concentrate developed by Octapharma to treat acquired fibrinogen deficiency (AFD), a life-threatening condition that prevents blood clots and puts the patient at risk of excessive bleeding. This was the first FDA-approved therapy with a specific indication of AFD, which is a substantial step toward the targeted treatment of bleeding disorders.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Mycophenolic Acid Market

Decentralized Clinical Trials Market

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market

US Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

US Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Molybdenum 99 Market

PAP and Paracetamol Market

Oral GLP-1 Agonists Market

Omalizumab Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars Market

Omalizumab Biosimilars Market

List of the prominent players in the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market:

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

LFB Group

Grifols S.A.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Green Cross Corporation

Shanghai XinXing Medical

Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

Biotest AG

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

BPL (Bio Products Laboratory)

Kamada Ltd.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Scripps Laboratories.

Others

The Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Lyophilized

Powder

Liquid

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Indication

Surgical Procedure

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Reasons to Purchase Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate industry.

Managers in the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Human Fibrinogen Concentrate market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Human Fibrinogen Concentrate products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market

About Healthcare Foresights:

Healthcare Foresights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Healthcare Foresights is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@healthcareforesights.com

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/human-fibrinogen-concentrate-market