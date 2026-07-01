Regulated information

Nyrstar NV – Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 30 June 2026

30 June 2026 at 7:00 CET

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") and an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting (“EGM”) in Brussels yesterday.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders’ meeting approved all items on the agenda of the AGM.

The attendance quorum required for the items on the agenda of the EGM was not met. The Board will consider in due time whether and when it will hold a second EGM to deliberate on this item.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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