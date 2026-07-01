EchoYield Secures $2.2 Million Series A Funding as Total Value Locked Surpasses $130 Million

IPSWICH, Australia, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-chain decentralized staking platform EchoYield has announced the successful completion of a $2.2 million Series A funding round, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion as adoption of decentralized finance continues to accelerate worldwide. The announcement comes as the platform surpasses $130 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), reflecting growing participation across its staking ecosystem.

The funding will be directed toward platform development, blockchain integrations, infrastructure scaling, and the introduction of new staking products aimed at expanding opportunities for users participating in decentralized finance.

The latest milestone highlights a period of consistent growth for EchoYield, which has continued to broaden its presence across multiple blockchain ecosystems while focusing on accessibility, transparency, and security within the staking sector.





Growth Reflects Rising Demand for Multi-Chain Staking

Over the past several years, staking has become one of the fastest-growing segments of decentralized finance, allowing cryptocurrency holders to generate passive rewards while contributing to the security and operation of blockchain networks.

As the number of supported blockchain ecosystems continues to expand, investors are increasingly seeking platforms that simplify participation across multiple networks without compromising flexibility or efficiency.

EchoYield has responded to this demand by building a platform that enables users to access staking opportunities across major blockchain ecosystems through a unified interface. By supporting multiple networks, the platform provides greater portfolio diversification while allowing participants to adapt their staking strategies to changing market conditions.

The continued increase in Total Value Locked demonstrates growing confidence in decentralized staking solutions as digital asset adoption expands globally.

$130 Million TVL Marks New Platform Milestone

Reaching $130 million in Total Value Locked represents another important benchmark for EchoYield as the platform continues to expand its ecosystem.

TVL is widely recognized as one of the primary indicators of activity within decentralized finance, measuring the total value of digital assets committed to smart contracts across a protocol. Growth in TVL often reflects increasing liquidity, stronger community participation, and broader platform adoption.

The milestone follows continued expansion across supported blockchain networks, allowing users to stake assets within a secure and scalable infrastructure designed to accommodate both individual participants and larger digital asset portfolios.

As DeFi adoption continues to mature, sustained growth in locked assets remains a strong indicator of confidence in decentralized financial protocols.





Series A Funding to Accelerate Platform Expansion

The newly secured $2.2 million Series A investment will support several strategic initiatives as EchoYield enters its next stage of growth.

Development efforts will focus on expanding blockchain compatibility, improving staking infrastructure, enhancing platform performance, and introducing additional reward opportunities across supported ecosystems.

The company also plans to strengthen its technical infrastructure to accommodate increasing transaction volumes while maintaining a reliable user experience as adoption continues to grow.

Future development will include ongoing optimization of staking mechanisms, expanded analytics, and additional features designed to help users better monitor and manage their digital assets.





Expanding Across the Multi-Chain Ecosystem

Interoperability has become a defining trend within decentralized finance, with users increasingly participating across multiple blockchain networks rather than remaining within a single ecosystem.

EchoYield currently supports staking opportunities across leading blockchain environments, allowing participants to diversify assets while reducing the complexity traditionally associated with managing multiple decentralized applications.

Continued expansion into additional blockchain ecosystems remains an important part of the platform's long-term roadmap, supporting broader accessibility and increasing opportunities for users worldwide.





Security Remains a Core Focus

As participation in decentralized finance continues to increase, platform security remains a critical priority across the industry.

EchoYield incorporates audited smart contracts alongside decentralized infrastructure designed to improve reliability, transparency, and operational resilience. Integrations with trusted blockchain technologies, including decentralized oracle services and distributed storage solutions, contribute to the platform's overall architecture while supporting accurate data delivery and secure platform operations.

Regular infrastructure improvements and ongoing security reviews continue to play an important role in maintaining a dependable staking environment as the ecosystem evolves.





Outlook for Continued Growth

The combination of a successful $2.2 million Series A funding round and more than $130 million in Total Value Locked positions EchoYield for its next phase of expansion within the decentralized finance market.

As demand for staking solutions continues to grow alongside broader blockchain adoption, the platform is expected to focus on expanding network support, strengthening infrastructure, and delivering additional tools that simplify participation in decentralized finance.

With increased investment, continued product development, and a rapidly growing ecosystem, EchoYield is positioning itself as a platform focused on making multi-chain staking more accessible, efficient, and secure for users participating in the evolving digital asset economy.

Dapp: https://echoyield.io

Contact: support@echoyield.io

Media Contact:

Name: Olivia Bennett

Website: https://echoyield.io

Email: support@echoyield.io

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