Meefinix Expands Revenue Systems and Sales Infrastructure Solutions for Global Clients

Houston, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meefinix, a growth firm specializing in revenue systems, sales infrastructure, and backend monetization, announced the continued expansion of its services for businesses and creators seeking structured customer acquisition and revenue optimization strategies across global markets.

Founded by Meet Mundhada, Meefinix focuses on helping organizations strengthen the business processes that occur after customer attention is captured. Rather than emphasizing audience growth alone, the company develops systems designed to improve lead qualification, sales workflows, follow-up processes, and long-term revenue generation.

Over the past two years, Meet Mundhada has led the development of the company's operating framework, building Meefinix into an organization serving creators and businesses through two specialized divisions. Meefinix Growth Architects supports creators with monetization systems and sales infrastructure, while Rise Magnet provides inbound customer acquisition strategies for businesses across multiple industries.

According to the company, Meefinix Growth Architects has generated more than $450,000 in profit for creators using its revenue systems. One client increased monthly revenue from approximately $4,000 to $84,000 after implementing a redesigned sales process centered on offer positioning, lead qualification, and automated follow-up.

n the business services side, Rise Magnet has supported companies by building scalable customer acquisition systems. Recent campaigns included generating qualified appointments across multiple markets for solar industry clients, representing opportunities covering more than 1,500 homes.

"Our focus has always been on building systems that continue producing results beyond the initial campaign," said Meet Mundhada, Founder of Meefinix. "Many businesses invest heavily in attracting attention but overlook the operational processes that convert interest into consistent revenue. We work to strengthen that foundation."

At 17, Meet Mundhada began building the company at an early age, gaining experience across sales, client management, operations, hiring, and service delivery before establishing Meefinix's current framework. His approach emphasizes operational efficiency, repeatable sales processes, and long-term business growth rather than short-term marketing tactics.

As part of its continued expansion, Meefinix is also integrating AI-assisted communication strategies, including personalized follow-up systems designed to help businesses improve engagement with qualified prospects while maintaining a structured sales process.

The company plans to continue expanding its revenue systems, sales infrastructure solutions, and consulting services for businesses and creators seeking sustainable growth supported by measurable operational improvements.