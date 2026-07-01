Nicox’s NCX 470 New Drug Application Submitted in the United States by Kowa, with Associated €3 million Milestone Payment

NCX 470 New Drug Application (NDA) submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by exclusive licensee Kowa Company, Ltd. (Kowa) for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension

€3 million milestone payment due to Nicox, with a further milestone payment due upon approval

Submission based on positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, Mont Blanc and Denali

NCX 470 is exclusively licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese market, South Korea and Southeast Asia and to Kowa for Japan and the rest of the world



July 1st, 2026 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the submission of an NDA to the FDA for NCX 470 (also known as K-911), by exclusive U.S. licensee, Kowa, representing an important step toward potential commercialization in the U.S. NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, is a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.







“Submission of the NDA for NCX 470 in the United States represents a major milestone for Nicox and reflects the dedication of our teams, our partners and the support of our clinical trial sites and patients. Based on the strength of the Phase 3 data from the Mont Blanc and Denali trials, NCX 470 has the potential to offer an important new treatment option for patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. We look forward to working closely with Kowa and the FDA during the review process.” said Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.







“This collaboration shows the complementarity of the teams, with Nicox bringing in-depth expertise of the molecule and the development program, coupled with a strong external network, combining with Kowa’s broad regulatory and commercial capabilities. We look forward to continuing to work together as we prepare for the commercial launch of NCX 470 in the U.S., which is planned to take place shortly after approval of the NDA in mid-2027.” said Junichi Kawagoe, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Kowa.







The NDA submission is supported by positive results from the Mont Blanc and Denali Phase 3 clinical trials, which together were designed to meet regulatory requirements for efficacy and safety in support of approval in the United States and in China. These trials demonstrated that NCX 470 achieved clinically meaningful reductions in IOP with a favorable safety profile.

The NCX 470 NDA is expected to be the subject of a standard 12-month review period, which would lead to approval in mid-2027, and an expected commercial launch in the U.S. before the end of 2027. Launch of NCX 470 will bring a new, sustainable and recurrent revenue stream to the Company.



NCX 470 Strategic Partnerships



NCX 470 is part of Nicox’s global partnering strategy:



In addition to the U.S., Kowa holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NCX 470 in Japan, where it has significant experience in glaucoma and a strong commercial presence, and in all other countries outside the Chinese market, South Korea and Southeast Asia. Phase 3 clinical trials on NCX 470 were initiated in Japan in the summer of 2025.

holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize NCX 470 in Japan, where it has significant experience in glaucoma and a strong commercial presence, and in all other countries outside the Chinese market, South Korea and Southeast Asia. Phase 3 clinical trials on NCX 470 were initiated in Japan in the summer of 2025. Ocumension Therapeutics holds exclusive rights for China, where regulatory submission activities are expected to soon follow this U.S. filing. These partnerships position NCX 470 for potential commercialization in key global markets. Nicox may receive regulatory and sales milestones and royalties on worldwide sales. All regulatory and commercialization costs are borne by Kowa and Ocumension.



