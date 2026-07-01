Lost Boy Hospitality launches public investment to expand its proven Miami neighborhood bar across So. Florida

Miami, United States / Florida, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Boy Hospitality Ventures I, Inc., today announced the launch of its public investment campaign to fund the expansion of Lost Boy Dry Goods, a neighborhood bar concept that has operated continuously in Downtown Miami since 2018. Lost Boy Dry Goods is one of four concepts developed by co-founders Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso under Lost Boy & Co., a Miami-based hospitality group whose portfolio includes Lost Boy Dry Goods, Tropezón, Fox’s Lounge, and Brother’s Keeper, operating across Miami-Dade County.

This strategic move gives guests, local patrons, and modern investors a unique chance to buy an equity stake in a new growth company. The company will focus on opening new bars in high-demand areas across South Florida.

The offering is open to the public and gives investors preferred access to the expansion pipeline, along with exclusive investor perks and tiered hospitality benefits across Lost Boy & Co. properties.

As a proven operator, Lost Boy is using this community-driven model to share ownership and grow faster. The Company plans to identify and secure locations in targeted South Florida neighborhoods, with lease execution, development, and openings anticipated between 2027 and 2028.

Transforming the Neighborhood Bar Scene

Lost Boy uses an authentic, founder-operated neighborhood bar model with the operational infrastructure of a group that already runs four concepts. The brand stands out by avoiding short-lived trends and high prices. Instead, it uses a flexible mode, generating revenue across multiple dayparts: daytime sports programming, afternoon happy hour, evening service, and weekend nightlife within a single venue.

While the U.S. independent restaurant market shrank by 2.3% in 2025, Lost Boy’s flagship bar continues to grow in its eighth year of operation. It succeeds by giving people a real place to gather with great hospitality.

Key Strategic Highlights

A Clear Track Record: The founders have successfully built and run multiple concepts across Miami-Dade without raising outside equity. This campaign lets people invest directly into Lost Boy Hospitality Ventures I, Inc., a new expansion company using that exact blueprint to target over 12 new neighborhoods.

The founders have successfully built and run multiple concepts across Miami-Dade without raising outside equity. This campaign lets people invest directly into Lost Boy Hospitality Ventures I, Inc., a new expansion company using that exact blueprint to target over 12 new neighborhoods. High-Growth Market Focus: The new company will focus on the busy corridor from Miami up through Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. This region is backed by a booming Florida market that saw $87 billion in restaurant sales.

The new company will focus on the busy corridor from Miami up through Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. This region is backed by a booming Florida market that saw $87 billion in restaurant sales. The Power of Scaled Independence: Studies show that 65% of consumers prefer to visit locally owned independent bars and restaurants. Lost Boy meets this demand by keeping the soul of a local spot while using the strong business backbone and buying power of a larger group.

Studies show that 65% of consumers prefer to visit locally owned independent bars and restaurants. Lost Boy meets this demand by keeping the soul of a local spot while using the strong business backbone and buying power of a larger group. Experienced Leadership: The company is led by co-founders Randy Alonso and Chris Hudnall. Alonso studied engineering at Duke University and has deep family roots in Miami business. Hudnall is a 20-year hospitality expert and the former North American Director of Bars for Soho House. Together, they have spent nearly a decade building a system that is ready to grow.

About the Investment Offering

Lost Boy Hospitality Ventures I, Inc.’s capital raise uses a secure online platform to make investing easy. The Company’s beverage-driven operating model is designed to generate strong margins. This places the business right in the middle of a global cocktail market that is expected to reach $3.44 billion by 2033. Investors are buying into the new expansion vehicle built to capture South Florida's growing population and tourism.

To learn more about the offering and become an investor today, visit: invest.wearealllost.com





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