More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Aedifica NV/SA – Completion of legal merger by absorption of Cofinimmo - Admission of new shares to trading - New denominator
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
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June 15, 2026 12:57 ET | Source: Aedifica
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June 12, 2026 11:40 ET | Source: AedificaAedifica NV/SA – Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2026: Aedifica shareholders approved the merger by absorption of Cofinimmo
More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions. Press release ENCommuniqué de presse FRPersbericht NL ...Read More