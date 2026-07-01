Aedifica NV/SA – Completion of legal merger by absorption of Cofinimmo - Admission of new shares to trading - New denominator

 | Source: Aedifica Aedifica

More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.


Tags

Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG Cofinimmo Euronext Amsterdam Euronext Brussels merger healthcare real estate shares issue
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 