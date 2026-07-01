Vocalbeats.AI Joins SGTech’s Singapore Enterprise Chapter

SINGAPORE, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, today announced it has joined SGTech, Singapore's leading trade association for the technology industry. Vocalbeats.AI will participate as a member of SGTech’s Singapore Enterprise Chapter, strengthening its commitment with Singapore’s technology ecosystem.

SGTech represents over 1,400 member companies ranging from multinational corporations to innovative startups, making it the largest tech community in Singapore. Its Singapore Enterprise Chapter is one of SGTech’s largest communities, representing over 300 enterprises across multinational corporations, SMEs, and high-growth startups. The chapter serves as a collective voice and strategic platform for enterprise technology companies in Singapore, fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Through its participation in the Singapore Enterprise Chapter, Vocalbeats.AI aims to engage more closely with Singapore’s enterprise technology community and contribute to industry conversations cross the chapter’s five key pillars, which encompass Digital & Data, Talent, Sustainability, Financing, and Internationalisation.

Marco Lai Jinnan, CEO of Vocalbeats.AI, said: “Singapore has played an important role in our growth and global ambitions. Joining SGTech places us within a dynamic community of like-minded innovators and industry leaders, and we look forward to contributing actively to the conversations and initiatives that are shaping the future of AI and technology in Singapore and beyond.”

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications—spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond—is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com