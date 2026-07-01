ADVFN Appoints Jason Paltrowitz as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADVFN Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Paltrowitz as a Non-Executive Director. Jason brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across global capital markets, investor relations, exchange services, and corporate advisory. He served as Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group, where he played a key role in expanding one of the world's leading marketplaces for companies accessing U.S. investors. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase and BNY Mellon. Most recently, Jason founded Crossbridge Advisors, an independent strategic capital markets advisory firm.

Jason's appointment supports ADVFN's strategy to expand its global investor network, deepen relationships with listed companies and accelerate growth across its The Market Link platform. His relationships across exchanges, public companies, brokers, investment banks, investor relations firms and institutional investors are expected to support new commercial partnerships.

ADVFN CEO Amit Tauman said, “Jason brings a rare combination of capital markets expertise, strategic insight and deep industry relationships. His experience and industry knowledge will be instrumental as we execute the next phase of our strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board.”

Jason Paltrowitz said, “I am delighted to be joining the Board of ADVFN at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution. ADVFN has built a highly respected global brand and cultivated an exceptionally loyal user base over many years. I believe there is a significant opportunity to build on that foundation by strengthening the Company’s strategic positioning, broadening its reach, and creating additional value for shareholders. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to help shape the next phase of the Company’s growth.”

About ADVFN:

ADVFN is a leading global social financial platform providing real-time market data, news, analysis, discussion forums, portfolio management tools, and investment research across international markets. Through its expanding “The Market Link” network which includes InvestorsHub, Stockhouse, HotCopper and ADVFN, ADVFN connects millions of investors worldwide with trusted financial information, listed companies, and investment opportunities.

For more information, contact press@advfn.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai