Total Voting Rights and Capital

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 30 June 2026 its issued share capital consists of 248,908,433 Ordinary shares of 1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 248,908,433.

The above figure of 248,908,433 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


GlobeNewswire

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