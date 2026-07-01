ICG plc (the “Company”)

1 July 2026

Admission to Trading

In accordance with PRM 1.6.4R of the FCA’s Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook, the Company announces that shares have been admitted to trading as follows:

Issuer name:



ICG plc

Issuer LEI:



549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68

Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading: Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange

Name, type and ISIN of the shares:



Ordinary shares

GB00BYT1DJ19

Number of further shares admitted to trading covered by the notification: 3,831

Total number of shares admitted to trading (including the new shares): 282,260,661

Confirmation that the new shares are fungible with existing shares already admitted to trading: Confirmed