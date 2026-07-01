Admission to Trading

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

ICG plc (the “Company”)

1 July 2026

Admission to Trading

In accordance with PRM 1.6.4R of the FCA’s Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook, the Company announces that shares have been admitted to trading as follows:

Issuer name:

ICG plc
Issuer LEI:

549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading:Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange
Name, type and ISIN of the shares:

Ordinary shares
GB00BYT1DJ19
Number of further shares admitted to trading covered by the notification:3,831
Total number of shares admitted to trading (including the new shares):282,260,661
Confirmation that the new shares are fungible with existing shares already admitted to trading:Confirmed
Date range covered by the notification:8 June 2026 to 30 June 2026

Enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Fiona Laffan
Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510


GlobeNewswire

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