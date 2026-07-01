ICG plc (the “Company”)
1 July 2026
Admission to Trading
In accordance with PRM 1.6.4R of the FCA’s Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook, the Company announces that shares have been admitted to trading as follows:
|Issuer name:
|ICG plc
|Issuer LEI:
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading:
|Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange
|Name, type and ISIN of the shares:
|Ordinary shares
GB00BYT1DJ19
|Number of further shares admitted to trading covered by the notification:
|3,831
|Total number of shares admitted to trading (including the new shares):
|282,260,661
|Confirmation that the new shares are fungible with existing shares already admitted to trading:
|Confirmed
|Date range covered by the notification:
|8 June 2026 to 30 June 2026
Enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Fiona Laffan
Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510