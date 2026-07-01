617 Collective Appoints Victor Martinez as Partner and Head of Capital Markets

New York, USA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Citi and JP Morgan Executive Joins as 617 Collective Advances Plan to Deploy Up to $100 Million Across Founder-Led Marketing, Media, and Creator Economy Businesses

617 Collective LLC, a New York-based acquisition platform focused on founder-led agencies across modern marketing, media, public relations, digital content, and the creator economy, today announced the appointment of Victor Martinez as Partner and Head of Capital Markets.

Martinez will lead 617 Collective’s capital markets strategy, strategic financing relationships, lender engagement, and corporate development as the firm advances its plan to deploy up to $100 million across acquisition and partnership opportunities this year. His appointment strengthens the institutional infrastructure required to execute a disciplined acquisition strategy across a fragmented and rapidly evolving sector.

Martinez brings more than 20 years of investment banking and capital markets experience from Citi and JP Morgan, where he advised companies on financing transactions, strategic growth initiatives, public market positioning, and capital formation across technology, media, and consumer sectors.

As Head of Capital Markets, Martinez will work closely with banks, lenders, private investment firms, family offices, and strategic financial partners to support 617 Collective’s acquisition pipeline and broader platform growth.

617 Collective is building a long-term acquisition platform for founder-led businesses across influencer marketing, talent management, public relations, digital media, creative services, branded content, and creator commerce. The firm targets businesses with strong client relationships, specialized capabilities, durable market positions, and opportunities to benefit from shared infrastructure and strategic support.

Unlike traditional private equity-backed roll-up strategies, 617 Collective follows a long-term holding model designed to preserve founder leadership, creative independence, and brand identity while providing capital, operational resources, shared services, and strategic guidance.

Cynthia Monroy, Managing Partner of 617 Collective, commented:

“Victor’s appointment is an important step in the continued institutionalization of 617 Collective. His experience across global banking, capital markets, and strategic financing strengthens our ability to execute our acquisition strategy with discipline and credibility.”

Victor Martinez added:

“617 Collective is addressing a fragmented market with a disciplined acquisition strategy and long-term ownership model. I’m excited to help build the capital markets relationships and strategic financing framework needed to support the platform’s growth and acquisition pipeline.”

617 Collective has already begun executing on this strategy through its acquisitions of Nominee and Zanahoria Azul, two founder-led agencies that reflect the firm’s focus on specialized, culturally relevant businesses across modern marketing, media, and the creator economy. These transactions are early examples of 617 Collective’s long-term partnership model, which preserves founder leadership and brand identity while providing the infrastructure and strategic support needed to scale.

As the creator economy and modern marketing services sector matures, founders are increasingly seeking partners that provide scale, operational support, and long-term alignment without sacrificing independence, culture, or client relationships. By combining patient capital, operational expertise, shared services, and sector-specific knowledge, 617 Collective aims to build a portfolio of category-leading businesses positioned for long-term growth.

About 617 Collective

617 Collective LLC is a New York-based acquisition platform that acquires and partners with founder-led agencies operating across influencer marketing, talent management, public relations, digital media, branded content, creator commerce, and creative services. The firm follows a long-term holding strategy designed to preserve founder leadership, brand identity, and entrepreneurial culture while providing capital, strategic oversight, operational infrastructure, and shared services to support sustainable growth.





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