DNB Goes Live on the nCino Platform to Modernise and Scale Corporate Lending Across International Markets

LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, today announced that DNB has gone live on the nCino Platform, powering its corporate lending business, with plans to extend to SME lending next year.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, DNB serves over 2 million retail customers and more than 200,000 corporate clients across a global network of branches. As the world’s leading shipping- and seafood-bank and a major international player in the energy sector, DNB offers a comprehensive range of products and services.

To support its continuous growth ambitions and modernisation journey, DNB recognised the need to modernise core credit systems to create a strong foundation for long term business value.

"For 200 years, DNB has supported its customers through changes big and small,” said Cecilie Kirsebom Foyn-Bruun, Executive Vice President of Lending at DNB. “As we went through our own digital transformation, it made sense to go with a company who could support us through a big change.”

DNB selected the nCino Platform to support its ambitions, deploying nCino for Commercial Lending alongside Banking Advisor, nCino's AI-powered conversational interface that embeds intelligence directly into banker workflows. Now live, following an nCino gold standard implementation supported by Deloitte, the Bank plans to continue the nCino rollout across branches in nine countries.



“With nCino, we get a future proof foundation to work more efficiently and smarter to create value for our Corporate customers across industries and markets,” added Foyn-Bruun. “The goal is that our bankers have what they need to do their best work: a single platform, connected data and the intelligence to move faster for our clients."

"DNB is one of Europe's most respected financial institutions, and we're proud to be the platform they've chosen to power its next chapter,” added Joaquín de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. “This partnership speaks to the trust financial institutions across EMEA are placing in nCino, and we're committed to growing alongside them. With the nCino Platform and its agentic capabilities, DNB will have the intelligence to make faster, data-informed decisions with AI that doesn't just inform action but helps drive it."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide — including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally — nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About DNB

DNB is Norway's largest financial services group and one of the largest in the Nordic region in terms of market capitalisation. The Group offers a full range of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance and pension products for retail and corporate customers. For more information, visit www.dnb.no.

Media Contact

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com



Terje Andre Kvinlaug

terje-andre.kvinlaug@dnb.no

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.