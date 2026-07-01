Vilmorin & Cie announces the successful completion of L’IMAD’s investment in Limagrain Vegetable Seeds

Vilmorin & Cie, a worldwide seed company, today announces the successful completion of L’IMAD’s investment in Limagrain Vegetable Seeds (“LVS”), the global leader in vegetable seeds.

The transaction was initially announced in June 2025 as an investment by ADQ in LVS. Following the consolidation of ADQ under L’IMAD, the transaction has now been completed by L’IMAD.

Through this transaction, L’IMAD has acquired a 35% stake in LVS, while Vilmorin & Cie retains the remaining 65% interest.

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions and was completed in accordance with the agreed terms.

A strategic partnership to accelerate growth and value creation

This investment represents a significant strategic and financial milestone for the future development of Limagrain Vegetable Seeds.

Through this investment, LVS aims to:

• accelerate its international expansion,

• further strengthen investment in research and innovation,

• reinforce its global leadership in the vegetable seed market,

• and drive long-term value creation through innovative solutions.

LVS and Silal, an agri-food and technology company within L’IMAD’s portfolio, have also established a research partnership focused on desert-adapted vegetable genetics.

At the heart of global food security and agricultural sovereignty challenges

This investment is fully aligned with Limagrain’s and Vilmorin & Cie’s core mission: to contribute to global food security and agricultural sovereignty by developing innovative, high-performing products tailored to local conditions.

It also reflects the growing importance of international cooperation in addressing global food challenges, particularly in regions most exposed to climate constraints.

Preserved governance and continued strategic control

L’IMAD will be represented on the Board of Directors of Limagrain Vegetable Seeds in proportion to its shareholding and will contribute to the company’s strategic direction.

This transaction does not result in any changes to the governance of the Limagrain Group, the cooperative, or Vilmorin & Cie, all of which retain their independence, long-term vision, and control.

A key milestone in the execution of the “Ambition 2030” roadmap

This investment represents a major milestone in the execution of Vilmorin & Cie’s and Limagrain’s strategic roadmap, “Ambition 2030”.

With revenues of €839 million (2024-2025) and more than 4,000 employees across 35 countries, Limagrain Vegetable Seeds is the global leader of the vegetable seed market.

L’IMAD’s investment will provide additional resources to support LVS’s international growth in structurally attractive markets.

This investment is fully aligned with the Group’s strategic roadmap and will accelerate the development of Vilmorin & Cie’s vegetable seed business in line with its 2030 objectives.

Ultimately, L’IMAD’s investment will provide strong strategic support to further strengthen Limagrain Vegetable Seeds’ position as the global leader in vegetable seeds.

ABOUT VILMORIN & CIE

The 4th largest seed company in the world, pure play in its sector, Vilmorin & Cie creates, produces and distributes seeds for vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements in a context of accelerating climatic, environmental and demographic challenges.

Vilmorin & Cie is a historical expert in plant breeding, with around 6,000 varieties in its portfolio and several hundred new varieties marketed each year. It has become an international leader, offering all forms of agriculture, on all continents, the capacity to produce more and to produce better, while preserving the independence and freedom of choice of farmers and vegetable growers with regard to their other production factors. Vilmorin & Cie relies on research & development for its ongoing growth, and on the controlled internationalization of its business activities, in order to durably strengthen its competitive positions in the long term on structurally buoyant world markets.

True to its long-term vision of development, Vilmorin & Cie’s strategy and performance are based on respect for the values shared with its parent company, the agricultural cooperative Limagrain: boldness, progress, perseverance and cooperation.

www.vilmorincie.com

ABOUT L’IMAD

L’IMAD is a sovereign investment platform of the Government of Abu Dhabi, established to cement the emirate’s economic foundations and generate sustainable value. L’IMAD stewards a portfolio of national and international investments across public and private markets.

Operating as an industrial active investor, L’IMAD builds and scales its portfolio companies across infrastructure and industry into globally competitive leaders.

Alongside established sectors, L’IMAD invests in next-generation industries to advance Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic ambitions.

For more information, visit www.limad.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Camille BOURG

Vilmorin & Cie

Communication & Editorial-Finance Manager

camille.bourg@limagrain.com

+33 (0)6 48 68 41 11

Delphine BEAUCHESNE

Article Onze

Consultant

dbeauchesne@articleonze.com

+33 (0)6 27 06 06 65

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