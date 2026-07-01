SmartKargo powers Akasa Air Cargo’s new mobile app, bringing mobile first cargo management to India

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, the leading cloud native air cargo management platform, today announced the launch of the Akasa Air Cargo mobile app, extending its digital cargo capabilities to mobile devices and enabling cargo agents and shippers to manage shipments anytime, anywhere.

Developed on the SmartKargo platform, the Akasa Air Cargo mobile app brings together key cargo functions including flight search, booking, real-time shipment tracking, shipment milestones, arrival information and account management within a single intuitive interface. Designed with the modern cargo agent in mind, the app eliminates friction at every touchpoint, enabling faster decision-making and seamless execution without the constraints of a desktop environment. Now available for download on Android platforms, the app is accessible to registered cargo agents and approved shippers operating across Akasa Air’s growing domestic route network.

The launch marks another milestone in SmartKargo’s mission to help airlines modernize cargo operations through scalable, cloud native technology that simplifies the movement of goods while improving customer experience.

Oliver Houri, Chief Revenue Officer, SmartKargo, said “Mobile-first distribution is no longer a competitive differentiator — it is a commercial imperative. The launch of the Akasa Air Cargo mobile app reflects the kind of forward-thinking partnership we champion at SmartKargo. By extending our platform’s core capabilities to a native mobile experience, we are enabling Akasa Air to capture demand at the moment of intent, reduce booking friction, and deepen agent engagement in ways that were simply not possible before. We are proud to power this next chapter of Akasa Air’s cargo growth story.”

Commenting on the launch, Anand Srinivasan, Co Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said “The future of air cargo will be shaped not only by network scale, but by how seamlessly customers can access and interact with that network. At Akasa Air, we are building a cargo proposition that combines a growing network with technology-led solutions that simplify the movement of goods. The launch of the Akasa Air Cargo mobile app is a significant step in that journey, enabling customers to book, track and manage shipments with greater convenience and transparency. In less than four years since commencing operations, Akasa Air has emerged as a key player in India's air cargo market, and this launch reinforces our commitment to building a modern, reliable and customer-centric cargo business that supports the country's evolving trade and logistics landscape.”

Since commencing operations, Akasa Air has carried more than 182,000 tonnes of cargo, establishing itself as one of India’s key air freight operators in under four years. The deployment of the SmartKargo mobile platform further strengthens the airline’s digital cargo ecosystem while supporting the growing needs of India’s logistics sector.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.



Learn more at: www.smartkargo.com

About Akasa Air:

Akasa Air is India’s most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 28 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 28 domestic and seven international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kozhikode, Navi Mumbai, Dibrugarh, Noida, Udaipur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Phuket (Thailand) and Hanoi (Vietnam).

With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 38 737 MAX aircraft, which deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft also has a quieter cabin with 40 per cent less noise, fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

For more information, visit www.akasaair.com

Newsroom: https://www.akasaair.com/news-room

X: @AkasaAir

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/akasaair/

Media Contact: