Frequency Synthesizer Market Size to Hit USD 5.31 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Synthesizer Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Frequency Synthesizer Market Size was worth USD 2.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% over 2026–2035.”

Expanding 5G Infrastructure and Automotive Radar Deployment Accelerate Global Market Growth

Deployment of 5G networks and use of automotive radar systems on a global scale is driving the need for high performance frequency synthesizers in the market. In the current age of wireless technology, ultra-low phase noise, frequency agility and high frequency accuracy are needed in order to deliver fast and reliable network connectivity. Additionally, rising popularity of ADAS, autonomous cars, satellite communications and next generation electronic warfare systems is adding further growth potential to the RF frequency generation market.

Frequency Synthesizer Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 2.42 Billion

: 2.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 5.31 Billion

: 5.31 Billion CAGR : 7.23% during 2026–2035

: 7.23% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qorvo, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

EM Research, Inc.

Micro Lambda Wireless, Inc.

NI (National Instruments)

SignalCore, Inc.

FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc.

Crystek Corporation

Wenzel Associates, Inc.

Mini-Circuits

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

Frequency Synthesizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Analog Frequency Synthesizer, Digital Frequency Synthesizer, Hybrid Frequency Synthesizer)

• By Technology (Phase-Locked Loop Synthesizers, Direct Digital Synthesizers, Fractional-N Synthesizers, Hybrid PLL-DDS Synthesizers, Integer-N Synthesizers)

• By Application (Telecommunications Infrastructure, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Test Equipment, Automotive Radar and ADAS, Satellite Communications, Others)

• By End Use (Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Military and Defense, Consumer Electronics OEMs, Industrial Equipment Manufacturers, Automotive OEMs, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Digital Frequency Synthesizer segment emerged as the largest segment in the Frequency Synthesizer Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 57% of total market revenue owing to superior frequency stability, faster switching speeds, digital programmability globally. The same segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced semiconductor technologies and next-generation wireless communication systems.

By Technology

The Phase-Locked Loop (PLL) section captured the largest market share with about 55.21% in 2025 owing to its reliability, superior phase noise characteristics, and wide usage in telecommunication, radar, and wireless communication. The Hybrid PLL-DDS section is projected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of around 12.34% attributed to the growing need for advanced radar technology, quantum computing, electronic warfare, and electronic testing.

By Application

Telecom infrastructure was the leading revenue-generating segment in 2025 with a revenue share of around 38.65% owing to extensive deployments of 5G base stations that require advanced frequency synthesis and synchronization technology. The highest growth rate in terms of CAGR is expected from the Automotive radar & ADAS segment at around 13.25% due to increasing adoption of driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technology.

By End Use

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers segment was the most dominant segment in the market throughout 2025 due to constant investments made in the wireless infrastructure and communication technology. It is anticipated that the Military & Defense segment will witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period caused by the rising investments in the areas of electronic warfare, secure communications, radars, aerospace electronics, and defense modernization.

Regional Insights:

The Global Frequency Synthesizer Market was dominated by North America in 2025, contributing around 39.2% market share due to high defense spending, superior semiconductor industry, extensive 5G deployment, and the availability of top RF components companies. The region will benefit further from ongoing investments in radar modernization, aerospace electronics, satellite communications, and defense communication systems.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate with CAGR of around 10.4% for the forecast period, attributable to 5G deployment, growing telecommunication network, semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics manufacturing, and automotive electronics in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Analog Devices, Inc. introduced next-generation ultra-low phase noise frequency synthesizer solutions targeting 5G infrastructure, aerospace, and electronic warfare applications.

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced next-generation ultra-low phase noise frequency synthesizer solutions targeting 5G infrastructure, aerospace, and electronic warfare applications. 2026: Mini-Circuits launched compact broadband frequency synthesizer modules optimized for automated test equipment, wireless communications, and industrial RF applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Frequency Synthesizer Market Report (The USPs):

5G INFRASTRUCTURE & NEXT-GENERATION COMMUNICATION MARKET ANALYSIS – helps you understand frequency synthesizer adoption across 5G base stations, wireless infrastructure, satellite communications, software-defined radios, and next-generation communication networks.

– helps you understand frequency synthesizer adoption across 5G base stations, wireless infrastructure, satellite communications, software-defined radios, and next-generation communication networks. ADVANCED RF SIGNAL GENERATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate digital frequency synthesizers, PLL architectures, hybrid PLL-DDS technologies, phase noise performance, frequency agility, and advanced RF design innovations.

– helps you evaluate digital frequency synthesizers, PLL architectures, hybrid PLL-DDS technologies, phase noise performance, frequency agility, and advanced RF design innovations. AUTOMOTIVE RADAR, ADAS & AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities across automotive radar systems, advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, millimeter-wave communication, and vehicle safety electronics.

– helps you assess opportunities across automotive radar systems, advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, millimeter-wave communication, and vehicle safety electronics. DEFENSE, AEROSPACE & ELECTRONIC WARFARE TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across defense electronics, secure communications, electronic warfare systems, aerospace platforms, radar modernization, and mission-critical RF applications.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across defense electronics, secure communications, electronic warfare systems, aerospace platforms, radar modernization, and mission-critical RF applications. SEMICONDUCTOR, QUANTUM COMPUTING & SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing control electronics, satellite constellations, RF front-end technologies, and precision frequency reference systems.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing control electronics, satellite constellations, RF front-end technologies, and precision frequency reference systems. NEXT-GENERATION FREQUENCY SYNTHESIZER INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in all-digital PLL architectures, software-defined frequency synthesis, system-on-chip RF integration, low-phase-noise technologies, and future frequency generation innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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