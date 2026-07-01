Willis launches CyMax Facility, a primary and excess facility aimed at SMEs and middle market companies in the EMEA region

LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ:WTW), today announced the expansion of its CyMax Facility, a primary and excess cyber facility designed specifically for SMEs and middle market companies across EMEA, in partnership with Insurers AXA XL, Beazley, HDI Global and Markel.

Building on the success of its previous Continental Europe facility, the renewed offering provides broader access, higher limits and faster execution for eligible companies seeking comprehensive cyber protection. It is designed to streamline the insurance experience for clients and brokers, while supporting companies facing exposures ranging from data breaches and ransomware to supply chain risks.

The cover supports clients through crisis management and incident response, with access to external expertise when a cyber event occurs. It also provides financial protection for business interruption and supply chain losses, alongside cover for evolving threats such as social engineering, telephone hacking and invoice manipulation, helping protect profitability, continuity and reputation.

Key features:

Panel-based capacity : The CyMax Facility has been expanded from a single-insurer model to a panel-based facility, supporting broader insurer participation and more flexible placement options for SMEs and middle market companies.

: The CyMax Facility has been expanded from a single-insurer model to a panel-based facility, supporting broader insurer participation and more flexible placement options for SMEs and middle market companies. Simplified application process : A one-page Cyber Application Form and short eligibility questionnaire of six to eight underwriting questions helps streamline access to cover and reduce administrative burden for clients and brokers.

: A one-page Cyber Application Form and short eligibility questionnaire of six to eight underwriting questions helps streamline access to cover and reduce administrative burden for clients and brokers. Broader and more inclusive eligibility : The facility is designed for companies with turnover up to €/CHF500m, who have established security controls, while also providing access to coverage for businesses with partially implemented controls in place.

: The facility is designed for companies with turnover up to €/CHF500m, who have established security controls, while also providing access to coverage for businesses with partially implemented controls in place. Pre-agreed pricing grids : Pre-agreed pricing grids reduce the need for back-and-forth discussions with insurers, helping clients and brokers secure terms more efficiently.

: Pre-agreed pricing grids reduce the need for back-and-forth discussions with insurers, helping clients and brokers secure terms more efficiently. Willis Cyber proprietary wordings : Clients benefit from WTW’s EMEA CyCore Primary and Excess wordings, aligned with GDPR, NIS2 and DORA, with innovative coverages such as cyber incident response, notification costs to data subjects and regulators, emergency costs, business interruption and contingent business interruption, regulatory action, social engineering, cyber theft, invoice manipulation and reputation harm.

: Clients benefit from WTW’s EMEA CyCore Primary and Excess wordings, aligned with GDPR, NIS2 and DORA, with innovative coverages such as cyber incident response, notification costs to data subjects and regulators, emergency costs, business interruption and contingent business interruption, regulatory action, social engineering, cyber theft, invoice manipulation and reputation harm. Specialist cyber support: Clients can access EMEA expertise and insurer pre- and post-breach services, including pre-ransomware alerts, threat intelligence reports, onboarding calls and crisis exercises.

Brian Vosloh, Head of Cyber EMEA at Willis, said: “As cyber risks continue to grow in complexity, SMEs and middle market companies need cyber insurance solutions that are easier to access, quicker to place and better aligned to their evolving exposures.”

“By renewing and expanding Willis’ CyMax Facility, we are giving clients broader access to capacity, higher limits, innovative proprietary coverages and a faster, simpler route to cyber insurance. The use of pre-agreed pricing grids, a streamlined application process and a single vulnerability-scan subjectivity helps reduce friction for brokers and clients, while access to pre- and post-breach services offered by insurers supports stronger cyber resilience.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Jo Barrett

jo.barrett@wtwco.com

+44 (0)7940 703911

