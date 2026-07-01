Global IoT Market to Reach USD 1.39 Trillion by 2031: Transformative Growth Driven by 5G and Edge Computing

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Market has become a transformative force, driven by rapid connected device proliferation, digital infrastructure modernization, and the growing enterprise need for real-time data intelligence. By 2024, the market is estimated at USD 556 billion, with projections to reach USD 1.39 trillion by 2031. This robust growth, at a CAGR of approximately 14.43%, is fueled by cloud and edge computing adoption, 5G connectivity expansion, and increasing IoT integration across sectors such as Manufacturing, Automotive, IT, Telecommunications, and Healthcare.

Key Drivers:

Edge Computing deployment expands at a 16.56% CAGR, offering low-latency, decentralized data processing for real-time decision-making across IoT networks.

5G/Cellular technology grows at a 17.93% CAGR, fueled by the rapid global rollout of 5G infrastructure which enables high-speed IoT connectivity across various applications.

Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-user segment at an 18.81% CAGR, driven by digital patient care advances, connected medical device growth, and telehealth infrastructure expansion.

Manufacturing & Automotive remain dominant with a 26.62% share in 2024, projected to grow to 29.03% by 2031, as IoT penetration deepens in factory automation and vehicle ecosystems.

Key Challenges:

On-Premise deployment is projected to decline from 27% in 2024 to 21% by 2031, as cloud and edge computing gain preference.

Media & Entertainment shows slow growth at an 8.19% CAGR with its share falling from 4.32% in 2024 to 2.98% by 2031.

Wi-Fi, while leading with a 28.99% share, faces pressure with a projected decline to 26.52% by 2031.

North America's share drops from 30.13% in 2024 to 27.69% by 2031, as Asia Pacific experiences rapid growth at a 16.34% CAGR.

Report Coverage:

In-depth global IoT Market analysis, illustrating the impact of device proliferation and digital infrastructure investment across industries and regions.

Evaluation of Hardware, Software, and Services, with a focus on end-to-end IoT solutions and intelligent software integration.

Cloud, On-Premise, and Edge Computing deployment assessment, noting the shift toward low-latency, distributed edge strategies.

Technology analysis of Wi-Fi, 5G/Cellular, Bluetooth, and RFID, with insights on connectivity trends.

End-user sector analysis including IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and more.

Regional insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more, highlighting growth opportunities and Asia Pacific's emerging market strength.

Key Highlights:

The Global IoT Market, valued at USD 556 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 1.39 trillion by 2031, driven by rapid connected device growth and 5G deployment.

Services lead with a 40.81% market share in 2024; Software emerges as the fastest-growing component at an 18.77% CAGR.

Cloud deployment dominates with a 47.00% share in 2024, while Edge Computing shows rapid growth at a 16.56% CAGR.

5G/Cellular technology, with a 17.93% CAGR, shows strong adoption driven by global 5G infrastructure rollout.

By end-user, Manufacturing & Automotive lead with a 26.62% share in 2024, with Healthcare experiencing the highest growth at 18.81% CAGR.

Asia Pacific, holding a 38.00% market share in 2024, is the fastest-growing region at a 16.34% CAGR, projected to reach 42.62% by 2031.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Global IoT Market By Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Global IoT Market By Deployment

6.1. Cloud

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Edge Computing



7. Global IoT Market By Technology

7.1. Wi-Fi

7.2. 5G / Cellular

7.3. Bluetooth

7.4. RFID

7.5. Others



8. Global IoT Market By End User

8.1. IT & Telecommunications

8.2. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

8.3. Government & Public Sector

8.4. Healthcare

8.5. Retail & E-Commerce

8.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

8.7. Energy & Utilities

8.8. Media & Entertainment

8.9. Other Industries



9. Global IoT Market By Region

9.1. Key Points

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. MEA & LatAm



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Microsoft

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Amazon

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Huawei

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Siemens

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI and Machine Learning in IoT Analytics & Automation

12.2. Edge Computing and Fog Architecture Evolution

12.3. 5G-Enabled IoT Connectivity and Network Slicing

12.4. Digital Twin Technology and Industrial IoT Integration

12.5. IoT Security Frameworks and Zero Trust Architecture



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. GDPR and IoT Data Protection Compliance Requirements

13.2. NIST IoT Cybersecurity Framework and Standards

13.3. ISO/IEC 27001 and IoT Information Security Management

13.4. Sector-Specific Compliance (HIPAA, IEC 62443, PCI-DSS)

13.5. National IoT Policies and Regulatory Mandates



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. Global IoT Investment and Enterprise Digital Spending

14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Chain Disruptions

14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Trends

14.4. IoT Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption

14.5. Economic Conditions and IT Budget Prioritization



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. SME Adoption of IoT-as-a-Service Models

15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure IoT Expansion

15.3. Smart City and Industrial IoT Growth Opportunities

15.4. Emerging Markets and Regional IoT Adoption

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. IoT Device Security and Vulnerability Management

16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Infrastructure

16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

16.4. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns

16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across Regional Markets



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Microsoft

Amazon

Huawei

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hhbxh

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