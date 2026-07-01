Global IoT Market to Reach USD 1.39 Trillion by 2031: Transformative Growth Driven by 5G and Edge Computing

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IoT Market has become a transformative force, driven by rapid connected device proliferation, digital infrastructure modernization, and the growing enterprise need for real-time data intelligence. By 2024, the market is estimated at USD 556 billion, with projections to reach USD 1.39 trillion by 2031. This robust growth, at a CAGR of approximately 14.43%, is fueled by cloud and edge computing adoption, 5G connectivity expansion, and increasing IoT integration across sectors such as Manufacturing, Automotive, IT, Telecommunications, and Healthcare.
Key Drivers:
- Edge Computing deployment expands at a 16.56% CAGR, offering low-latency, decentralized data processing for real-time decision-making across IoT networks.
- 5G/Cellular technology grows at a 17.93% CAGR, fueled by the rapid global rollout of 5G infrastructure which enables high-speed IoT connectivity across various applications.
- Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-user segment at an 18.81% CAGR, driven by digital patient care advances, connected medical device growth, and telehealth infrastructure expansion.
- Manufacturing & Automotive remain dominant with a 26.62% share in 2024, projected to grow to 29.03% by 2031, as IoT penetration deepens in factory automation and vehicle ecosystems.
Key Challenges:
- On-Premise deployment is projected to decline from 27% in 2024 to 21% by 2031, as cloud and edge computing gain preference.
- Media & Entertainment shows slow growth at an 8.19% CAGR with its share falling from 4.32% in 2024 to 2.98% by 2031.
- Wi-Fi, while leading with a 28.99% share, faces pressure with a projected decline to 26.52% by 2031.
- North America's share drops from 30.13% in 2024 to 27.69% by 2031, as Asia Pacific experiences rapid growth at a 16.34% CAGR.
Report Coverage:
- In-depth global IoT Market analysis, illustrating the impact of device proliferation and digital infrastructure investment across industries and regions.
- Evaluation of Hardware, Software, and Services, with a focus on end-to-end IoT solutions and intelligent software integration.
- Cloud, On-Premise, and Edge Computing deployment assessment, noting the shift toward low-latency, distributed edge strategies.
- Technology analysis of Wi-Fi, 5G/Cellular, Bluetooth, and RFID, with insights on connectivity trends.
- End-user sector analysis including IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and more.
- Regional insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more, highlighting growth opportunities and Asia Pacific's emerging market strength.
Key Highlights:
- The Global IoT Market, valued at USD 556 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 1.39 trillion by 2031, driven by rapid connected device growth and 5G deployment.
- Services lead with a 40.81% market share in 2024; Software emerges as the fastest-growing component at an 18.77% CAGR.
- Cloud deployment dominates with a 47.00% share in 2024, while Edge Computing shows rapid growth at a 16.56% CAGR.
- 5G/Cellular technology, with a 17.93% CAGR, shows strong adoption driven by global 5G infrastructure rollout.
- By end-user, Manufacturing & Automotive lead with a 26.62% share in 2024, with Healthcare experiencing the highest growth at 18.81% CAGR.
- Asia Pacific, holding a 38.00% market share in 2024, is the fastest-growing region at a 16.34% CAGR, projected to reach 42.62% by 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Global IoT Market By Component
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Services
6. Global IoT Market By Deployment
6.1. Cloud
6.2. On-Premise
6.3. Edge Computing
7. Global IoT Market By Technology
7.1. Wi-Fi
7.2. 5G / Cellular
7.3. Bluetooth
7.4. RFID
7.5. Others
8. Global IoT Market By End User
8.1. IT & Telecommunications
8.2. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)
8.3. Government & Public Sector
8.4. Healthcare
8.5. Retail & E-Commerce
8.6. Manufacturing & Automotive
8.7. Energy & Utilities
8.8. Media & Entertainment
8.9. Other Industries
9. Global IoT Market By Region
9.1. Key Points
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. MEA & LatAm
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Recent Developments
10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2.2. New Product Developments
10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions
10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Microsoft
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Amazon
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Huawei
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. Siemens
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Recent Developments
12. Technology and Innovation Trends
12.1. AI and Machine Learning in IoT Analytics & Automation
12.2. Edge Computing and Fog Architecture Evolution
12.3. 5G-Enabled IoT Connectivity and Network Slicing
12.4. Digital Twin Technology and Industrial IoT Integration
12.5. IoT Security Frameworks and Zero Trust Architecture
13. Regulatory and Standards Framework
13.1. GDPR and IoT Data Protection Compliance Requirements
13.2. NIST IoT Cybersecurity Framework and Standards
13.3. ISO/IEC 27001 and IoT Information Security Management
13.4. Sector-Specific Compliance (HIPAA, IEC 62443, PCI-DSS)
13.5. National IoT Policies and Regulatory Mandates
14. Macro-Economic Factors
14.1. Global IoT Investment and Enterprise Digital Spending
14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Chain Disruptions
14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Trends
14.4. IoT Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption
14.5. Economic Conditions and IT Budget Prioritization
15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
15.1. SME Adoption of IoT-as-a-Service Models
15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure IoT Expansion
15.3. Smart City and Industrial IoT Growth Opportunities
15.4. Emerging Markets and Regional IoT Adoption
15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
16. Challenges and Risk Analysis
16.1. IoT Device Security and Vulnerability Management
16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Infrastructure
16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers
16.4. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns
16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across Regional Markets
17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
17.1. Key Market Takeaways
17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
18. Appendix
18.1. Glossary of Terms
18.2. Abbreviations
18.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- Microsoft
- Amazon
- Huawei
- Siemens
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hhbxh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.