Europe IoT Market Set to Surge by 234%, Hitting USD 312.1 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe IoT Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe IoT Market is a pivotal regional ecosystem, characterized by strict data protection laws, industrial digitization, and growing enterprise adoption of cloud and edge IoT solutions. Estimated at USD 133.4 billion in 2024, this market is poised to soar to USD 312.1 billion by 2031. This growth, at a CAGR of approximately 13.22%, is fueled by expanding software platform usage, increasing Manufacturing & Automotive IoT deployment, and a rise in IoT adoption across sectors like IT & Telecommunications, Government & Public Sector, and Energy & Utilities. The regional focus is increasingly on scalable, intelligent IoT solutions to ensure operational efficiency and compliance with GDPR, the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and other regulations.

Drivers:

Software Component Growth: Software is the fastest-growing component in Europe, at a 20.41% CAGR, indicative of a shift to intelligent IoT platforms and analytics solutions. Its market share is expected to climb from 20.99% in 2024 to 32.33% by 2031.

Software is the fastest-growing component in Europe, at a 20.41% CAGR, indicative of a shift to intelligent IoT platforms and analytics solutions. Its market share is expected to climb from 20.99% in 2024 to 32.33% by 2031. 5G/Cellular Connectivity Surge: The 5G/Cellular sector, growing at an 18.27% CAGR, is propelled by 5G infrastructure expansion in major economies like Germany, UK, and France, with share growth expected from 20.01% in 2024 to 27.01% by 2031.

The 5G/Cellular sector, growing at an 18.27% CAGR, is propelled by 5G infrastructure expansion in major economies like Germany, UK, and France, with share growth expected from 20.01% in 2024 to 27.01% by 2031. Healthcare Demand: With a 16.50% CAGR, the healthcare sector's demand is driven by digitized patient care, connected devices, remote monitoring, and stringent EU data regulations.

With a 16.50% CAGR, the healthcare sector's demand is driven by digitized patient care, connected devices, remote monitoring, and stringent EU data regulations. Diverse Industry Expansion: Non-traditional sectors such as education, logistics, and smart building management show rapid IoT adoption, growing at 16.54% CAGR, as enterprises explore beyond typical industrial uses.

Challenges:

Decreasing Services Component Share: Although services hold a significant 46.03% share in 2024, growth lags at 9.89% CAGR, with a projected decline to 37.68% by 2031 as software investments rise.

Although services hold a significant 46.03% share in 2024, growth lags at 9.89% CAGR, with a projected decline to 37.68% by 2031 as software investments rise. On-Premise Deployment Decline: On-Premise deployment is expected to decrease from 31.03% in 2024 to 28.00% by 2031, with a shift to cloud and edge solutions for better data processing capabilities.

On-Premise deployment is expected to decrease from 31.03% in 2024 to 28.00% by 2031, with a shift to cloud and edge solutions for better data processing capabilities. Media & Entertainment Slow Growth: With a modest 7.20% CAGR, this segment's share is expected to drop from 3.90% in 2024 to 2.72% by 2031, due to lesser adoption relative to other sectors.

With a modest 7.20% CAGR, this segment's share is expected to drop from 3.90% in 2024 to 2.72% by 2031, due to lesser adoption relative to other sectors. Germany's Declining Dominance: Germany is set to experience a slight decline from 25.41% in 2024 to 24.86% by 2031, as countries like the Netherlands rise at a 14.19% CAGR.

What This Report Covers:

Detailed regional analysis of the European IoT ecosystem, emphasizing the interplay of digitization, compliance frameworks, and connectivity advancements across industries.

Inspection of the component landscape, highlighting the swift move from services to intelligent software platforms.

Framework analysis of deployment modes like Cloud and Edge Computing, detailing preference shifts in data processing practices.

Exploration of connectivity technologies, identifying trends and growth within Europe's evolving 5G landscape.

Sector-specific IoT adoption insights spanning numerous industries, showcasing high-growth opportunities.

Country-level analysis pinpointing growth differentials and opportunities, highlighting the Netherlands as a leading contributor.

Key Highlights:

The Europe IoT Market is set to expand from USD 133.4 billion in 2024 to USD 312.1 billion by 2031, propelled by IoT's industrial adoption and 5G rollout.

Services lead initially, but software rapidly gains, indicating a shift toward advanced IoT platforms.

Cloud deployment sees increasing preference, with Edge Computing also gaining traction due to distributed data processing requirements.

Wi-Fi leads by technology, but 5G/Cellular quickly approaches parity, driven by expansive 5G deployment.

Manufacturing & Automotive sectors remain dominant, while emerging industries see rapid growth in IoT implementation.

While Germany leads in market share, the Netherlands and countries like France, Spain, and Italy show robust growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Europe IoT Market By Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Europe IoT Market By Deployment

6.1. Cloud

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Edge Computing



7. Europe IoT Market By Technology

7.1. Wi-Fi

7.2. 5G / Cellular

7.3. Bluetooth

7.4. RFID

7.5. Others



8. Europe IoT Market By End User

8.1. IT & Telecommunications

8.2. BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

8.3. Government & Public Sector

8.4. Healthcare

8.5. Retail & E-Commerce

8.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

8.7. Energy & Utilities

8.8. Media & Entertainment

8.9. Other Industries



9. Europe IoT Market By Country

9.1. Key Points

9.2. UK

9.3. Germany

9.4. Netherlands

9.5. Nordics

9.6. France, Spain & Italy (FSI)

9.7. Others



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio / Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Siemens AG

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Ericsson

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Bosch (Robert Bosch GmbH)

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. SAP SE

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI and Machine Learning in IoT Analytics & Automation

12.2. Edge Computing and Fog Architecture Evolution

12.3. 5G-Enabled IoT Connectivity and Network Slicing

12.4. Digital Twin Technology and Industrial IoT Integration

12.5. IoT Security Frameworks and Zero Trust Architecture



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. GDPR and IoT Data Protection Compliance Requirements

13.2. EU Cyber Resilience Act and Connected Device Standards

13.3. ISO/IEC 27001 and IoT Information Security Management

13.4. Sector-Specific Compliance (HIPAA, IEC 62443, PCI-DSS)

13.5. National IoT Policies and EU Digital Regulatory Mandates



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. Europe IoT Investment and Enterprise Digital Spending

14.2. Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Chain Disruptions

14.3. Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Trends

14.4. IoT Talent Shortage and Managed Service Adoption

14.5. Economic Conditions and IT Budget Prioritization



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. SME Adoption of IoT-as-a-Service Models

15.2. Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure IoT Expansion

15.3. Smart City and Industrial IoT Growth Opportunities

15.4. Emerging Country Markets and Regional IoT Adoption

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. IoT Device Security and Vulnerability Management

16.2. Integration Complexity with Legacy Infrastructure

16.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

16.4. Data Privacy and Sovereignty Concerns

16.5. Regulatory Divergence Across European Markets



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Ericsson

Bosch (Robert Bosch GmbH)

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg35h5

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