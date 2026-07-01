Global Learning Management Systems Market to Surge From USD 31.12 Billion in 2024 to USD 79.18 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning Management Systems Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market forms a cornerstone of modern digital education, fueled by fast-paced digitization, the enterprise drive for scalable workforce development, and a shift towards cloud-based learning environments. By 2024, the market is valued at approximately USD 31.12 billion and is set to reach around USD 79.18 billion by 2031. This growth, at an estimated CAGR of 14.48%, is largely attributed to increased eLearning adoption across educational and corporate sectors, the demand for continuous upskilling in IT, BFSI, and healthcare, and the expansion of AI-driven learning tools.

Market Drivers:

Enterprise Demand: The swift evolution of tech-centric industries requires ongoing learning and skills alignment, prompting extensive LMS deployment for training and compliance.

The swift evolution of tech-centric industries requires ongoing learning and skills alignment, prompting extensive LMS deployment for training and compliance. eLearning and Mobile Platforms: The rise of smartphones and broadband access pairs with learner preferences for flexible, digital options, expanding the LMS addressable market.

The rise of smartphones and broadband access pairs with learner preferences for flexible, digital options, expanding the LMS addressable market. AI and Innovation Integration: LMS platforms benefit from AI, adaptive learning, and gamification, offering personalized experiences and driving adoption in education sectors.

LMS platforms benefit from AI, adaptive learning, and gamification, offering personalized experiences and driving adoption in education sectors. Regulatory Compliance: Sectors like healthcare and finance, bound by training regulations, bolster LMS utilization for compliance tracking and certification.

Market Challenges:

Content Quality and Engagement: Ensuring consistent quality and culturally sensitive content across diverse geographies remains a complex challenge for vendors.

Ensuring consistent quality and culturally sensitive content across diverse geographies remains a complex challenge for vendors. HR Integration Complexity: Integrating LMS with HRMS and ERPs demands significant technical resources and poses interoperability hurdles.

Integrating LMS with HRMS and ERPs demands significant technical resources and poses interoperability hurdles. Data Security and Privacy Compliance: Navigating regional compliance standards such as GDPR and FERPA necessitates robust investment in security frameworks.

Navigating regional compliance standards such as GDPR and FERPA necessitates robust investment in security frameworks. Market Fragmentation: Intense competition among numerous vendors results in pricing pressures and the challenge of differentiation in a crowded market.

Report Coverage:

An examination of the global LMS landscape, highlighting impacts from AI, cloud computing, and mobile learning advancements.

Analysis of regional growth, detailing factors such as government policies, EdTech trends, and corporate training dynamics.

A review of LMS deployment evolution from on-premises to cloud-native approaches optimizing scalability and cost efficiency.

Insights into adoption trends across corporate, government, and educational sectors.

Segmentation framework for understanding LMS demand dynamics across various parameters.

Key Highlights:

The LMS market, valued at USD 31.12 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 14.48% CAGR, reaching USD 79.18 billion by 2031.

eLearning dominates the market with a 55.01% share, expected to reach USD 46.87 billion by 2031, driven by strong digital learning demand.

On-premises solutions lead in deployment, with cloud models growing at 7.07% CAGR due to ease of scalability and compliance benefits.

Content & Authoring is the fastest-growing segment, reflecting the demand for interactive content tools, while Solution retains dominance with a 42.00% share.

IT & Telecom sectors demonstrate rapid growth in demand for technology-based continuous learning.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, supported by significant EdTech investments, while North America holds the majority market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Global Learning Management Systems Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1. eLearning

5.2. Instructor Led Training

5.3. Blended Learning



6. Global Learning Management Systems Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. On Premises

6.2. Cloud



7. Global Learning Management Systems Market, By Component

7.1. Solution

7.2. Services

7.3. Content & Authoring

7.4. Assessment & Certification



8. Global Learning Management Systems Market, By End User

8.1. Educational Institutions

8.2. BFSI

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Government Agencies

8.5. IT & Telecom

8.6. Others



9. Global Learning Management Systems Market, By Region

9.1. Key Points

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Netherlands

9.3.5. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

9.3.6. France, Spain, Italy

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Singapore

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. South Korea

9.5. MEA & Latin America

9.5.1. UAE (Dubai)

9.5.2. Brazil



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cornerstone OnDemand

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. SAP SE (SuccessFactors Learning + SAP Litmos)

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Oracle Corporation (Oracle Learning)

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Workday Inc (Workday Learning)

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. Docebo S.p.A.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. D2L Corporation (Brightspace)

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Instructure Holdings Inc (Canvas LMS)

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. Anthology Inc (Blackboard)

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. Skillsoft Corp (Percipio)

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. Absorb LMS Software Inc

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI-Powered Personalized Learning and Adaptive Content

12.2. Mobile Learning and Microlearning Platform Evolution

12.3. Gamification, Immersive Learning, and VR/AR Integration

12.4. Cloud-Native LMS Architecture and API-First Integration

12.5. Learning Analytics and Learner Data Intelligence Platforms



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. SCORM, xAPI, and eLearning Interoperability Standards

13.2. FERPA and Academic Data Privacy Compliance

13.3. GDPR and International Learner Data Governance

13.4. Section 508 and Accessibility Compliance Frameworks

13.5. ISO 29993 Learning Services Standards



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. Digital Transformation Investment Trends

14.2. EdTech Venture Capital and Private Equity Flows

14.3. Corporate Training Budget Dynamics and HR Technology Spending

14.4. Demographics, Workforce Mobility, and Skills Gap Dynamics

14.5. Government Digital Education Policy and Public Sector Investment



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. AI-Driven Competency Mapping and Skills Intelligence Platforms

15.2. Extended Enterprise Learning and Partner Training Markets

15.3. Emerging Market LMS Expansion

15.4. Healthcare and Compliance-Intensive Sector Opportunities

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. Content Quality and Learner Engagement Barriers

16.2. Data Security and Privacy Compliance Risks

16.3. Integration Complexity and Legacy System Limitations

16.4. Market Fragmentation and Competitive Pricing Pressures

16.5. Analytics Talent Shortages and Workforce Development



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Cornerstone OnDemand

SAP SE (SuccessFactors Learning + SAP Litmos)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Learning)

Workday Inc (Workday Learning)

Docebo S.p.A.

D2L Corporation (Brightspace)

Instructure Holdings Inc (Canvas LMS)

Anthology Inc (Blackboard)

Skillsoft Corp (Percipio)

Absorb LMS Software Inc

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