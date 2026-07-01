MEA & LATAM Healthcare Analytics Market Surges: Forecast to Reach USD 15.41 Billion by 2031 Driven by Cloud Adoption and Government Initiatives

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEA & LATAM Healthcare Analytics Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The MEA & LATAM Healthcare Analytics Market is positioned as one of the fastest-evolving regional healthcare intelligence ecosystems. Fueled by the UAE's Vision 2031 digital health transformation agenda and Brazil's expanding digital health infrastructure, this market is leveraging the widespread adoption of cloud-native analytics across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, and major Latin American economies. In 2024, the market is valued at approximately USD 3.7 billion and is projected to reach USD 15.41 billion by 2031, growing at an estimated 22.16% CAGR. This growth is propelled by rising chronic disease burdens, government-led healthcare IT modernisation initiatives, increasing cloud adoption supported by regional hyperscaler infrastructure expansion, and burgeoning private healthcare investments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, alongside a vibrant digital health startup ecosystem in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the wider Latin American market.

Drivers:

Government-led national digital health programs are the primary catalysts for healthcare analytics adoption across the MEA & LATAM regions. Noteworthy initiatives include the UAE's National Digital Health Strategy, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 health sector transformation, Brazil's Rude de Saude Digital framework, and South Africa's National Digital Health Strategy, all contributing to a robust infrastructure for analytics integration into public and private healthcare systems.

Chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and cancer are driving the need for population health analytics, impelling healthcare systems to deploy advanced analytics tools for chronic disease management.

Hyperscaler infrastructure expansion in the MEA & LATAM regions is facilitating the deployment of scalable cloud-native healthcare analytics models. Giants like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud have established major data center regions, allowing for the migration from costly legacy on-premise systems to interoperable cloud platforms, which are expected to capture a significant market share by 2031.

Private healthcare investments are increasing across MEA & LATAM, with substantial focus on digital health analytics to enhance clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies. This is supported by vibrant healthtech startup ecosystems in regions such as Brazil and health innovation hubs in the UAE.

Challenges:

The region's varied and evolving national health data governance frameworks pose compliance challenges for analytics vendors seeking wide-scale deployment across countries.

While advanced markets like the UAE have the infrastructure to support analytics, other regions face challenges such as constrained budgets, limited EHR adoption, and shortage of qualified professionals.

Economic instability in LATAM, including currency fluctuations and healthcare budget constraints, affects procurement cycles and complicates long-term analytics investment strategies.

Cybersecurity threats remain a significant concern as digital healthcare systems proliferate, necessitating substantial investment in IT security to protect national health data platforms.

Report Insights:

The report provides a comprehensive market sizing and growth forecast (2025-2031) for the MEA & LATAM Healthcare Analytics Market, segmented by Component, Deployment Model, Analytics Type, Application, and Country.

It offers insights into how regional dynamics are reshaping clinical, financial, and operational analytics competition through government transformations, cloud expansions, and startup ecosystems.

The transition from on-premise to cloud-native and hybrid analytics platforms is analyzed, showcasing how data sovereignty and hyperscaler investments influence cloud adoption in key markets.

Country-specific analyses for the UAE and Brazil, covering market breakdowns, investment drivers, regulatory frameworks, and healthcare IT priorities, are presented.

The competitive landscape features profiles of leading players like Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, among others, highlighting regional market positioning and growth strategies.

Key Highlights:

Driven by government programs and increasing cloud adoption, the market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2024 to USD 15.41 billion by 2031 at a 22.16% CAGR.

Software emerges as the fastest-growing segment, with a 25.78% CAGR, reaching USD 6.16 billion by 2031.

Cloud-based deployment is projected to grow at a 29.87% CAGR, reaching USD 7.09 billion as organisations shift analytics workloads to cloud platforms.

Prescriptive Analytics is expected to grow at 28.96% CAGR, indicating a focus on advanced analytics for decision-making support.

Brazil leads in country market share with significant growth prospects, expected to grow at 22.64% CAGR by 2031

Companies Featured





Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Pixeon

PEBMED

Dasa

Cuco Health

Tips Salud

Intensicare

DataArt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w4y1a

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