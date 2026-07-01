200+ Brands, 100+ Speakers Confirmed for Forex Expo Dubai 2026

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 22-23 September 2026 gathering at Dubai World Trade Centre will bring together 20,000+ verified traders, IBs/Affiliates, brokers, liquidity providers, and HNIs for two days of networking, client acquisition, and partnership opportunities.

Distinguished brands take centre stage

More than 200 brands have confirmed their participation at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, including Exness, VT Markets, ADSS, ATFX, Vantage, XM, CFI, Multibank, SwissQuote, Capital.com, Plus500 and many others from across the trading and fintech ecosystem.

Representing brokerages, fintech companies, technology providers, payment solution providers, and financial services firms, the exhibitor lineup reflects the breadth of businesses operating across today's financial markets.

Insights from those leading the industry

The agenda features more than 100 speakers from leading trading, brokerage, fintech, and financial services companies.

Confirmed speakers include Avraam Despoti, Founder and CEO of XM; Sean Bolton, Group Chief Operating Officer of Xoala; Tien Ching, Chief Executive Officer of ACCM; Yasaman Pazooki, Chief Operating Officer of OPO GROUP; and Norayr Djerrahian, Chief Commercial Officer of Hantec Markets with additional speakers to be announced in the coming months.

Sessions will explore market trends, platform innovation, regulatory developments, business growth strategies, and emerging opportunities across the trading and fintech sectors.

Experiences that define the event

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet brokers and service providers directly, compare platforms and trading solutions, discover new technologies, and engage with industry professionals face-to-face.

The event extends well beyond the exhibition floor. Verified traders and introducing brokers benefit from dedicated seminars, exclusive lounges, and a traders clinic designed for personalised guidance. Pre-event webinars and podcasts further foster a community focused on learning, collaboration, and growth.

The Forex Gala Night brings the IB and affiliate community together for an evening of networking and industry recognition — a highlight for relationship-building beyond business hours. Attendees will also witness the Forex Expo Dubai Awards, which recognize the achievements, influence, innovation, and leadership shaping the future of global trading.

The attendee experience is further enhanced through prize draws across all ticket categories.

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region’s leading gatherings for the global online trading and fintech industry, bringing together brokerages, fintech innovators, institutional traders, investors, payment solution providers, IBs, affiliates and online trading technology companies under one roof. The expo serves as a platform for industry dialogue, business networking, technology showcases and market-focused conversations shaping the future of modern finance.

Registration Link : https://bit.ly/4vz1PXb





Attachments