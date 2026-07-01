AI Infrastructure Expansion Fuels $15.34 Billion North America GPUaaS Market by 2030

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America GPUaaS Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market is pivotal to AI infrastructure growth, influenced by rapid generative AI advancements, cloud dominance, and enterprise digitization. Valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach USD 15.34 billion by 2030, driven by increased demand for AI model training, enterprise cloud migration, and high-performance computing investments. With an anticipated growth rate of 26-28% CAGR, businesses are favoring scalable, consumption-based GPU services over traditional on-premise solutions.
Drivers:
- Strong hyperscale cloud ecosystem: Dominance of major cloud and AI service providers accelerates GPUaaS adoption across sectors.
- Rapid generative AI and LLM expansion: Escalating development of AI platforms increases high-end GPU usage in the U.S. and Canada.
- Enterprise AI modernization: Sectors like BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and media are shifting to AI-native frameworks, demanding scalable GPU services.
- Robust venture capital and startup environment: Strong startup investments fuel the adoption of flexible GPU cloud models.
- Advanced data center and network framework: Mature infrastructure and cloud adoption enhance GPUaaS scalability and leadership.
Challenges:
- High energy and sustainability demands: GPU-intensive tasks elevate costs and regulatory compliance challenges.
- Supply constraints of leading GPUs: Limited AI accelerators affect scalability in high-demand periods.
- Intensified competition: Rising numbers of specialized providers increase pricing pressures.
- Data security and regulatory demands: Stricter AI governance requires comprehensive compliance strategies.
What This Report Covers:
- An expansive regional analysis detailing the impact of AI innovation, cloud readiness, and computing demand on market expansion in North America.
- Country-specific insights into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, emphasizing infrastructure, AI policies, and enterprise readiness.
- Examination of computing model shifts from on-premise to cloud-native GPUaaS deployment.
- Cost and performance optimization in pricing, GPU models, and service trends impacting competitiveness.
- A segmentation framework highlighting demand changes across sectors, sizes, and workload intensities.
Key Highlights:
- In 2024, the North America GPUaaS market is positioned as the largest globally, bolstered by AI infrastructure and cloud expansion.
- Subscription-based GPUaaS leads with a 54% share in 2024, expected to expand to USD 6.92 billion by 2031, with pay-per-use demand climbing at 33.1% CAGR.
- Flagship GPUs, at 51% share, were valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2024, with a 28.5% CAGR due to LLM workload.
- IaaS-model GPU services hold a 51% share in 2024, dominating infrastructure, whereas SaaS grows rapidly at 29% CAGR with AI API and managed AI use.
- Large enterprises contribute 57% share in 2024, reflecting AI budget strength; SMEs and startups see a 33.5% CAGR due to expanding GPU cloud access.
- AI & Machine Learning applications account for 25% of the market in 2024, growing at a 30.3% CAGR, confirming leadership in AI technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By Pricing Model
5.1. Subscription- Based Plans
5.2. Pay-Per-Use (On Demand)
6. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By GPU Model Category
6.1. High-End Flagship (NVIDIA H100/B200, AMD MI300X/355X)
6.2. Enterprise Performance (NVIDIA A100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada)
6.3. Mid-Range & Entry (NVIDIA L4, T4, RTX 4090/3090)
7. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By Service Model
7.1. IaaS (Instances, Bare Metal, Virtual GPUs)
7.2. PaaS (MLOps, Kubernetes, Training Platforms)
7.3. SaaS (AI APIs, Cloud Rendering, Game Streaming)
8. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By Organisation Size
8.1. Large Enterprises
8.2. SMEs & Startups
8.3. Government & Academic
9. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA by Application
9.1. AI & Machine Learning
9.2. Gaming
9.3. IT & Telecommunications
9.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.5. Media & Entertainment
9.6. BFSI
9.7. Manufacturing
9.8. Automotive
9.9. Others (Retail, Education)
10. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA by Region
10.1. Key Points
10.2. U.S.A
10.3. Canada
10.4. Mexico
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Recent Developments
11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.2. New Product Developments
11.2.3. Portfolio/Production CNorth Americaity Expansions
11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
12. Others
13. Company Profiles
13.1. CoreWeave
13.1.1. Company Overview
13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Recent Developments
13.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Recent Developments
13.3. Microsoft Azure
13.3.1. Company Overview
13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Recent Developments
13.4. Google Cloud
13.4.1. Company Overview
13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Recent Developments
13.5. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)
13.5.1. Company Overview
13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Recent Developments
14. Technology and Innovation Trends
14.1. Next-Generation GPU Architectures and Performance Optimization
14.2. AI Accelerators and Specialized Chipsets (TPUs, NPUs, Custom ASICs)
14.3. Edge Computing and Distributed GPU Infrastructure
14.4. Quantum Computing Integration and Hybrid GPU-Quantum Systems
14.5. Multi-Cloud and Hybrid GPU Orchestration Platforms
15. Regulatory and Standards Framework
15.1. Data Privacy and Security Regulations (GDPR, CCPA, Regional Laws)
15.2. AI Ethics and Responsible AI Governance Standards
15.3. Export Controls and Technology Transfer Restrictions
15.4. Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability Mandate
15.5. Intellectual Property and Patent Protection in GPU Technology
16. 17. Macro-Economic Factors
16.1. Global AI Investment and Enterprise Digital Transformation
16.2. GPU Chip Supply Chain Dynamics and Semiconductor Availability
16.3. Government AI Strategies and National Competitiveness Initiatives
16.4. Cloud Infrastructure Spending and Hyperscale Expansion
16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Technology Decoupling Trends
17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
17.1. Generative AI and Large Language Model Training Demand
17.2. Edge AI and IoT Applications Requiring Distributed GPU Resources
17.3. Autonomous Systems and Real-Time Inference Workloads
17.4. Emerging Markets and Regional GPUaaS Adoption
17.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
18. Challenges and Risk Analysis
18.1. GPU Supply Constraints and Hardware Procurement Challenges
18.2. High Capital Expenditure and Infrastructure Investment Requirements
18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers
18.4. Talent Shortage in AI/ML and GPU Infrastructure Management
18.5. Energy Consumption and Environmental Sustainability Concerns
19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
19.1. Key Market Takeaways
19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
20. Appendix
20.1. Glossary of Terms
20.2. Abbreviations
20.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- CoreWeave
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Microsoft Azure
- Google Cloud
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62tpto
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