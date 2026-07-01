AI Infrastructure Expansion Fuels $15.34 Billion North America GPUaaS Market by 2030

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America GPUaaS Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market is pivotal to AI infrastructure growth, influenced by rapid generative AI advancements, cloud dominance, and enterprise digitization. Valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach USD 15.34 billion by 2030, driven by increased demand for AI model training, enterprise cloud migration, and high-performance computing investments. With an anticipated growth rate of 26-28% CAGR, businesses are favoring scalable, consumption-based GPU services over traditional on-premise solutions.

Drivers:

Strong hyperscale cloud ecosystem: Dominance of major cloud and AI service providers accelerates GPUaaS adoption across sectors.

Rapid generative AI and LLM expansion: Escalating development of AI platforms increases high-end GPU usage in the U.S. and Canada.

Enterprise AI modernization: Sectors like BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and media are shifting to AI-native frameworks, demanding scalable GPU services.

Robust venture capital and startup environment: Strong startup investments fuel the adoption of flexible GPU cloud models.

Advanced data center and network framework: Mature infrastructure and cloud adoption enhance GPUaaS scalability and leadership.

Challenges:

High energy and sustainability demands: GPU-intensive tasks elevate costs and regulatory compliance challenges.

Supply constraints of leading GPUs: Limited AI accelerators affect scalability in high-demand periods.

Intensified competition: Rising numbers of specialized providers increase pricing pressures.

Data security and regulatory demands: Stricter AI governance requires comprehensive compliance strategies.

What This Report Covers:

An expansive regional analysis detailing the impact of AI innovation, cloud readiness, and computing demand on market expansion in North America.

Country-specific insights into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, emphasizing infrastructure, AI policies, and enterprise readiness.

Examination of computing model shifts from on-premise to cloud-native GPUaaS deployment.

Cost and performance optimization in pricing, GPU models, and service trends impacting competitiveness.

A segmentation framework highlighting demand changes across sectors, sizes, and workload intensities.

Key Highlights:

In 2024, the North America GPUaaS market is positioned as the largest globally, bolstered by AI infrastructure and cloud expansion.

Subscription-based GPUaaS leads with a 54% share in 2024, expected to expand to USD 6.92 billion by 2031, with pay-per-use demand climbing at 33.1% CAGR.

Flagship GPUs, at 51% share, were valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2024, with a 28.5% CAGR due to LLM workload.

IaaS-model GPU services hold a 51% share in 2024, dominating infrastructure, whereas SaaS grows rapidly at 29% CAGR with AI API and managed AI use.

Large enterprises contribute 57% share in 2024, reflecting AI budget strength; SMEs and startups see a 33.5% CAGR due to expanding GPU cloud access.

AI & Machine Learning applications account for 25% of the market in 2024, growing at a 30.3% CAGR, confirming leadership in AI technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By Pricing Model

5.1. Subscription- Based Plans

5.2. Pay-Per-Use (On Demand)



6. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By GPU Model Category

6.1. High-End Flagship (NVIDIA H100/B200, AMD MI300X/355X)

6.2. Enterprise Performance (NVIDIA A100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada)

6.3. Mid-Range & Entry (NVIDIA L4, T4, RTX 4090/3090)



7. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By Service Model

7.1. IaaS (Instances, Bare Metal, Virtual GPUs)

7.2. PaaS (MLOps, Kubernetes, Training Platforms)

7.3. SaaS (AI APIs, Cloud Rendering, Game Streaming)



8. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA By Organisation Size

8.1. Large Enterprises

8.2. SMEs & Startups

8.3. Government & Academic



9. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA by Application

9.1. AI & Machine Learning

9.2. Gaming

9.3. IT & Telecommunications

9.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.5. Media & Entertainment

9.6. BFSI

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Automotive

9.9. Others (Retail, Education)



10. GPUaaS Market in NORTH AMERICA by Region

10.1. Key Points

10.2. U.S.A

10.3. Canada

10.4. Mexico



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Recent Developments

11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.2. New Product Developments

11.2.3. Portfolio/Production CNorth Americaity Expansions

11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



12. Others



13. Company Profiles

13.1. CoreWeave

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Recent Developments

13.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Recent Developments

13.3. Microsoft Azure

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Recent Developments

13.4. Google Cloud

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Recent Developments

13.5. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Recent Developments



14. Technology and Innovation Trends

14.1. Next-Generation GPU Architectures and Performance Optimization

14.2. AI Accelerators and Specialized Chipsets (TPUs, NPUs, Custom ASICs)

14.3. Edge Computing and Distributed GPU Infrastructure

14.4. Quantum Computing Integration and Hybrid GPU-Quantum Systems

14.5. Multi-Cloud and Hybrid GPU Orchestration Platforms



15. Regulatory and Standards Framework

15.1. Data Privacy and Security Regulations (GDPR, CCPA, Regional Laws)

15.2. AI Ethics and Responsible AI Governance Standards

15.3. Export Controls and Technology Transfer Restrictions

15.4. Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability Mandate

15.5. Intellectual Property and Patent Protection in GPU Technology



16. 17. Macro-Economic Factors

16.1. Global AI Investment and Enterprise Digital Transformation

16.2. GPU Chip Supply Chain Dynamics and Semiconductor Availability

16.3. Government AI Strategies and National Competitiveness Initiatives

16.4. Cloud Infrastructure Spending and Hyperscale Expansion

16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Technology Decoupling Trends



17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

17.1. Generative AI and Large Language Model Training Demand

17.2. Edge AI and IoT Applications Requiring Distributed GPU Resources

17.3. Autonomous Systems and Real-Time Inference Workloads

17.4. Emerging Markets and Regional GPUaaS Adoption

17.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



18. Challenges and Risk Analysis

18.1. GPU Supply Constraints and Hardware Procurement Challenges

18.2. High Capital Expenditure and Infrastructure Investment Requirements

18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

18.4. Talent Shortage in AI/ML and GPU Infrastructure Management

18.5. Energy Consumption and Environmental Sustainability Concerns



19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

19.1. Key Market Takeaways

19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



20. Appendix

20.1. Glossary of Terms

20.2. Abbreviations

20.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

CoreWeave

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62tpto

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