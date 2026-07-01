The Rise of GPUaaS: Enabling AI-Driven Infrastructure Growth in 2024 and Beyond

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPUaaS Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone for AI-driven digital infrastructure, spurred by the need for high-performance computing and scalable cloud-based solutions. In 2024, the market is estimated at USD 6.86 billion and is projected to soar to USD 41.45 billion by 2031. This growth is fueled by increased enterprise adoption of AI workloads and substantial investments in hyperscale cloud infrastructure, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 29-31%. Businesses are gravitating towards flexible, pay-per-use GPU services over traditional on-premise hardware models.
Market Drivers:
- AI and Generative AI Acceleration: The burgeoning demand for AI, generative AI, large language models, and deep learning applications is amplifying the necessity for high-performance GPU computing via GPUaaS platforms.
- Scalable HPC Requirements: Enterprises need scalable, on-demand infrastructure for complex applications, sidestepping the cost of in-house hardware investments.
- Cost Advantages: GPUaaS provides an economic alternative to owning and maintaining GPUs, offering flexible payment plans that enhance cost efficiency.
- Cloud Adoption and Digital Transformation: The shift to cloud platforms is promoting GPU virtualization, thus enhancing remote access and organizational adaptability.
Challenges:
- Advanced GPU Hardware Costs and Supply Issues: The expense and scarcity of state-of-the-art GPUs, especially for AI workloads, affect scalability and service provisioning.
- Sustainability and Energy Concerns: Significant power and cooling requirements for GPU workloads increase operational costs and highlight environmental challenges.
- Data Security and Compliance Threats: Enterprises face cybersecurity and regulatory issues when utilizing shared cloud-based GPU resources.
- Integration with Legacy Systems: Integration issues with existing enterprise infrastructure can hinder GPUaaS deployment.
Market Insights:
- The market will grow from USD 6.86 billion in 2024 to USD 41.45 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 29-31%, led by surging AI workloads and the enterprise migration to cloud platforms.
- Subscription-based GPUaaS dominates with ~54% market share, projected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2031. Pay-per-use models will see accelerated growth at 32.5% CAGR.
- High-end GPUs hold a 51% market share and will grow at 30.8% CAGR, driven by AI training demands.
- The IaaS model commands 51% of the market, while SaaS-based GPU services are the fastest-growing segment, growing at 32% CAGR.
- Large enterprises lead with a 57% share; however, the SME and startup segment is expanding rapidly at a 34% CAGR.
- AI & Machine Learning is the largest application segment, representing 25% of the market, and is set to grow at 31.5% CAGR.
- North America remains the leading region, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by substantial AI infrastructure investments.
This comprehensive market analysis offers stakeholders critical insights into GPUaaS ecosystem dynamics, regional growth trends, computing model transformations, and future-focused segmentation strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. GPUaaS Market, By Pricing Model
5.1. Subscription- Based Plans
5.2. Pay-Per-Use (On Demand)
6. GPUaaS Market, By GPU Model Category
6.1. High-End Flagship (NVIDIA H100/B200, AMD MI300X/355X)
6.2. Enterprise Performance (NVIDIA A100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada)
6.3. Mid-Range & Entry (NVIDIA L4, T4, RTX 4090/3090)
7. GPUaaS Market, By Service Model
7.1. IaaS (Instances, Bare Metal, Virtual GPUs)
7.2. PaaS (MLOps, Kubernetes, Training Platforms)
7.3. SaaS (AI APIs, Cloud Rendering, Game Streaming)
8. GPUaaS Market, By Organisation Size
8.1. Large Enterprises
8.2. SMEs & Startups
8.3. Government & Academic
9. GPUaaS Market, By Application
9.1. AI & Machine Learning
9.2. Gaming
9.3. IT & Telecommunications
9.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.5. Media & Entertainment
9.6. BFSI
9.7. Manufacturing
9.8. Automotive
9.9. Others (Retail, Education)
10. GPUaaS Market, By Region
10.1. Key Points
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S
10.2.2. Canada
10.2.3. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. UK
10.3.2. Germany
10.3.3. Netherlands
10.3.4. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)
10.3.5. France, Spain, Italy
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. Singapore
10.4.5. Australia
10.4.6. South Korea
10.5. MEA & Latin America
10.5.1. UAE (Dubai)
10.5.2. Brazil
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Recent Developments
11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.2. New Product Developments
11.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
12. Others
13. Company Profiles
13.1. CoreWeave
13.1.1. Company Overview
13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Recent Developments
13.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Recent Developments
13.3. Microsoft Azure
13.3.1. Company Overview
13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Recent Developments
13.4. Google Cloud
13.4.1. Company Overview
13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Recent Developments
13.5. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)
13.5.1. Company Overview
13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Recent Developments
13.6. Lambda Labs
13.6.1. Company Overview
13.6.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Recent Developments
13.7. Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun)
13.7.1. Company Overview
13.7.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Recent Developments
13.8. Nebius Group
13.8.1. Company Overview
13.8.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Recent Developments
13.9. IBM (IBM Cloud)
13.9.1. Company Overview
13.9.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Recent Developments
13.10. NVIDIA DGX Cloud
13.10.1. Company Overview
13.10.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Recent Developments
14. Technology and Innovation Trends
14.1. Next-Generation GPU Architectures and Performance Optimization
14.2. AI Accelerators and Specialized Chipsets (TPUs, NPUs, Custom ASICs)
14.3. Edge Computing and Distributed GPU Infrastructure
14.4. Quantum Computing Integration and Hybrid GPU-Quantum Systems
14.5. Multi-Cloud and Hybrid GPU Orchestration Platforms
15. Regulatory and Standards Framework
15.1. Data Privacy and Security Regulations (GDPR, CCPA, Regional Laws)
15.2. AI Ethics and Responsible AI Governance Standards
15.3. Export Controls and Technology Transfer Restrictions
15.4. Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability Mandate
15.5. Intellectual Property and Patent Protection in GPU Technology
16. 17. Macro-Economic Factors
16.1. Global AI Investment and Enterprise Digital Transformation
16.2. GPU Chip Supply Chain Dynamics and Semiconductor Availability
16.3. Government AI Strategies and National Competitiveness Initiatives
16.4. Cloud Infrastructure Spending and Hyperscale Expansion
16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Technology Decoupling Trends
17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
17.1. 18.1 Generative AI and Large Language Model Training Demand
17.2. 18.2 Edge AI and IoT Applications Requiring Distributed GPU Resources
17.3. 18.3 Autonomous Systems and Real-Time Inference Workloads
17.4. 18.4 Emerging Markets and Regional GPUaaS Adoption
17.5. 18.5 Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
18. Challenges and Risk Analysis
18.1. GPU Supply Constraints and Hardware Procurement Challenges
18.2. High Capital Expenditure and Infrastructure Investment Requirements
18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers
18.4. Talent Shortage in AI/ML and GPU Infrastructure Management
18.5. Energy Consumption and Environmental Sustainability Concerns
19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
19.1. Key Market Takeaways
19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
20. Appendix
20.1. Glossary of Terms
20.2. Abbreviations
20.3. Additional Data Tables
21. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
21.1. Key Market Takeaways
21.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
21.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
21.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
22. Appendix
22.1. Glossary of Terms
22.2. Abbreviations
22.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- CoreWeave
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Microsoft Azure
- Google Cloud
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)
- Lambda Labs
- Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun)
- Nebius Group
- IBM (IBM Cloud)
- NVIDIA DGX Cloud
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1fjdc
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