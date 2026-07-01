The Rise of GPUaaS: Enabling AI-Driven Infrastructure Growth in 2024 and Beyond

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPUaaS Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone for AI-driven digital infrastructure, spurred by the need for high-performance computing and scalable cloud-based solutions. In 2024, the market is estimated at USD 6.86 billion and is projected to soar to USD 41.45 billion by 2031. This growth is fueled by increased enterprise adoption of AI workloads and substantial investments in hyperscale cloud infrastructure, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 29-31%. Businesses are gravitating towards flexible, pay-per-use GPU services over traditional on-premise hardware models.

Market Drivers:

AI and Generative AI Acceleration: The burgeoning demand for AI, generative AI, large language models, and deep learning applications is amplifying the necessity for high-performance GPU computing via GPUaaS platforms.

The burgeoning demand for AI, generative AI, large language models, and deep learning applications is amplifying the necessity for high-performance GPU computing via GPUaaS platforms. Scalable HPC Requirements: Enterprises need scalable, on-demand infrastructure for complex applications, sidestepping the cost of in-house hardware investments.

Enterprises need scalable, on-demand infrastructure for complex applications, sidestepping the cost of in-house hardware investments. Cost Advantages: GPUaaS provides an economic alternative to owning and maintaining GPUs, offering flexible payment plans that enhance cost efficiency.

GPUaaS provides an economic alternative to owning and maintaining GPUs, offering flexible payment plans that enhance cost efficiency. Cloud Adoption and Digital Transformation: The shift to cloud platforms is promoting GPU virtualization, thus enhancing remote access and organizational adaptability.

Challenges:

Advanced GPU Hardware Costs and Supply Issues: The expense and scarcity of state-of-the-art GPUs, especially for AI workloads, affect scalability and service provisioning.

The expense and scarcity of state-of-the-art GPUs, especially for AI workloads, affect scalability and service provisioning. Sustainability and Energy Concerns: Significant power and cooling requirements for GPU workloads increase operational costs and highlight environmental challenges.

Significant power and cooling requirements for GPU workloads increase operational costs and highlight environmental challenges. Data Security and Compliance Threats: Enterprises face cybersecurity and regulatory issues when utilizing shared cloud-based GPU resources.

Enterprises face cybersecurity and regulatory issues when utilizing shared cloud-based GPU resources. Integration with Legacy Systems: Integration issues with existing enterprise infrastructure can hinder GPUaaS deployment.

Market Insights:

The market will grow from USD 6.86 billion in 2024 to USD 41.45 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 29-31%, led by surging AI workloads and the enterprise migration to cloud platforms.

Subscription-based GPUaaS dominates with ~54% market share, projected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2031. Pay-per-use models will see accelerated growth at 32.5% CAGR.

High-end GPUs hold a 51% market share and will grow at 30.8% CAGR, driven by AI training demands.

The IaaS model commands 51% of the market, while SaaS-based GPU services are the fastest-growing segment, growing at 32% CAGR.

Large enterprises lead with a 57% share; however, the SME and startup segment is expanding rapidly at a 34% CAGR.

AI & Machine Learning is the largest application segment, representing 25% of the market, and is set to grow at 31.5% CAGR.

North America remains the leading region, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by substantial AI infrastructure investments.

This comprehensive market analysis offers stakeholders critical insights into GPUaaS ecosystem dynamics, regional growth trends, computing model transformations, and future-focused segmentation strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. GPUaaS Market, By Pricing Model

5.1. Subscription- Based Plans

5.2. Pay-Per-Use (On Demand)



6. GPUaaS Market, By GPU Model Category

6.1. High-End Flagship (NVIDIA H100/B200, AMD MI300X/355X)

6.2. Enterprise Performance (NVIDIA A100, L40S, RTX 6000 Ada)

6.3. Mid-Range & Entry (NVIDIA L4, T4, RTX 4090/3090)



7. GPUaaS Market, By Service Model

7.1. IaaS (Instances, Bare Metal, Virtual GPUs)

7.2. PaaS (MLOps, Kubernetes, Training Platforms)

7.3. SaaS (AI APIs, Cloud Rendering, Game Streaming)



8. GPUaaS Market, By Organisation Size

8.1. Large Enterprises

8.2. SMEs & Startups

8.3. Government & Academic



9. GPUaaS Market, By Application

9.1. AI & Machine Learning

9.2. Gaming

9.3. IT & Telecommunications

9.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.5. Media & Entertainment

9.6. BFSI

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Automotive

9.9. Others (Retail, Education)



10. GPUaaS Market, By Region

10.1. Key Points

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. UK

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. Netherlands

10.3.4. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

10.3.5. France, Spain, Italy

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Singapore

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. South Korea

10.5. MEA & Latin America

10.5.1. UAE (Dubai)

10.5.2. Brazil



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Recent Developments

11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.2. New Product Developments

11.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



12. Others



13. Company Profiles

13.1. CoreWeave

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Recent Developments

13.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Recent Developments

13.3. Microsoft Azure

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Recent Developments

13.4. Google Cloud

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Recent Developments

13.5. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Recent Developments

13.6. Lambda Labs

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Recent Developments

13.7. Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun)

13.7.1. Company Overview

13.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Recent Developments

13.8. Nebius Group

13.8.1. Company Overview

13.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Recent Developments

13.9. IBM (IBM Cloud)

13.9.1. Company Overview

13.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Recent Developments

13.10. NVIDIA DGX Cloud

13.10.1. Company Overview

13.10.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Recent Developments



14. Technology and Innovation Trends

14.1. Next-Generation GPU Architectures and Performance Optimization

14.2. AI Accelerators and Specialized Chipsets (TPUs, NPUs, Custom ASICs)

14.3. Edge Computing and Distributed GPU Infrastructure

14.4. Quantum Computing Integration and Hybrid GPU-Quantum Systems

14.5. Multi-Cloud and Hybrid GPU Orchestration Platforms



15. Regulatory and Standards Framework

15.1. Data Privacy and Security Regulations (GDPR, CCPA, Regional Laws)

15.2. AI Ethics and Responsible AI Governance Standards

15.3. Export Controls and Technology Transfer Restrictions

15.4. Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability Mandate

15.5. Intellectual Property and Patent Protection in GPU Technology



16. 17. Macro-Economic Factors

16.1. Global AI Investment and Enterprise Digital Transformation

16.2. GPU Chip Supply Chain Dynamics and Semiconductor Availability

16.3. Government AI Strategies and National Competitiveness Initiatives

16.4. Cloud Infrastructure Spending and Hyperscale Expansion

16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Technology Decoupling Trends



17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

17.1. 18.1 Generative AI and Large Language Model Training Demand

17.2. 18.2 Edge AI and IoT Applications Requiring Distributed GPU Resources

17.3. 18.3 Autonomous Systems and Real-Time Inference Workloads

17.4. 18.4 Emerging Markets and Regional GPUaaS Adoption

17.5. 18.5 Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



18. Challenges and Risk Analysis

18.1. GPU Supply Constraints and Hardware Procurement Challenges

18.2. High Capital Expenditure and Infrastructure Investment Requirements

18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

18.4. Talent Shortage in AI/ML and GPU Infrastructure Management

18.5. Energy Consumption and Environmental Sustainability Concerns



19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

19.1. Key Market Takeaways

19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



20. Appendix

20.1. Glossary of Terms

20.2. Abbreviations

20.3. Additional Data Tables



21. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

21.1. Key Market Takeaways

21.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

21.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

21.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



22. Appendix

22.1. Glossary of Terms

22.2. Abbreviations

22.3. Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured

CoreWeave

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Lambda Labs

Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun)

Nebius Group

IBM (IBM Cloud)

NVIDIA DGX Cloud

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1fjdc

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