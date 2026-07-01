Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Composites: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced composites market is in transition from an aerospace-anchored past to a diversified, mobility- and energy-led future. Once driven largely by a single cyclical sector, demand is broadening across many industries at very different stages of adoption, which is making the market more resilient and less hostage to any one sector's cycle. The outcome of the decade hinges chiefly on the pace of the hydrogen build-out, the speed of the thermoplastic transition, the balance of carbon-fiber capacity against demand, and the health of the automotive and construction cycles.



Advanced Composites: Global Market 2027-2037 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced composites industry over the forecast period. It covers the full value chain - reinforcement materials, matrix systems, composite architectures, manufacturing processes, digital and enabling technologies, sustainability and recycling, end-use demand, value chain and pricing, regional markets, and the competitive landscape. The report quantifies the market by value and volume and segments the forecast by reinforcement type, matrix type, material form, manufacturing process, end-use sector and region. Forecasts are presented under conservative, base and accelerated scenarios. Reinforcement coverage spans carbon, glass, natural and bio-based, basalt, aramid, ceramic, specialty and nanoscale fibres, with analysis of capacity, utilisation, pricing and recycled fibre. Matrix coverage spans thermosets, thermoplastics, bio-based and recyclable resins, vitrimers, and ceramic- and metal-matrix systems.



Manufacturing and processing coverage includes liquid moulding, autoclave and out-of-autoclave routes, compression moulding, pultrusion, filament winding, automated fibre placement, thermoplastic forming and additive manufacturing, together with joining, curing, automation and emerging process technologies. The digital chapter covers materials informatics, simulation and digital twins, generative design, non-destructive testing and structural-health monitoring. The sustainability chapter covers mechanical, thermal and chemical recycling, regeneration, bio-based pathways, wind-blade and aerospace end-of-life programmes, life-cycle assessment and extended-producer-responsibility regulation.



End-use analysis covers aerospace and defence, automotive and mobility, wind, marine, construction, sports, medical, oil and gas, hydrogen, electronics, ballistic and armour, and rail and industrial applications. The report also addresses the value chain, supply-chain resilience and reshoring, capacity build-out, pricing and cost-down trajectories, the patent landscape, and trade and critical-materials policy. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The macro context section reviews the principal demand drivers - lightweighting, decarbonisation, electrification, defence procurement and supply-chain security - and the relevant policy and standards environment, including CORSIA, automotive CO? and end-of-life-vehicle rules, REACH, and dual-use export controls.



The report profiles 101 companies across the value chain, from fibre and resin producers to intermediate, recycling, additive-manufacturing and materials-technology firms. Supporting material includes detailed forecast data tables, a research-methodology appendix, a company directory, a standards and specifications reference, and a glossary.



The report is intended for material suppliers, manufacturers, OEMs, investors and policymakers requiring a data-grounded reference on the advanced composites market through 2037.



Contents include:

Market definition, boundaries, segmentation logic, strategic themes, capital flows and key risks

Industry and macro context - historical evolution, adoption S-curves, demand drivers, and the policy and standards environment (CORSIA, automotive CO?, REACH, export controls, critical-materials designations)

Reinforcement materials - carbon, glass, natural and bio-based, basalt, aramid, ceramic, specialty and nanoscale fibres, including capacity, pricing, recycled fibre and a cost-per-property selection matrix

Matrix systems - thermosets, thermoplastics, bio-based and recyclable resins, vitrimers, ceramic- and metal-matrix systems, and interface chemistry

Composite architectures and material forms - continuous vs discontinuous, prepreg vs dry-fibre, textile preforms, moulding compounds, sandwich cores and multifunctional composites

Manufacturing and processing technologies - liquid moulding, autoclave/out-of-autoclave, compression, pultrusion, winding, AFP, thermoplastic forming, additive manufacturing, joining, curing and emerging methods

Digital and enabling technologies - materials informatics, simulation and digital twins, generative design, non-destructive testing, structural-health monitoring and data infrastructure

Sustainability, recycling and the circular economy - mechanical, thermal and chemical recycling, regeneration, bio-based pathways, end-of-life programmes, life-cycle assessment and EPR regulation

End-use market analysis - aerospace and defence, automotive and mobility, wind, marine, construction, sports, medical, oil and gas, hydrogen, electronics, armour and rail/industrial

Value chain, supply chain and pricing - value-chain mapping, resilience and reshoring, capacity build-out, cost-down trajectories, the patent landscape and trade policy

Regional market analysis - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, with a capacity and policy comparison

Market forecasts, 2027-2037 - totals by value and volume and breakdowns by reinforcement, matrix, form, process, end-use, region and sustainable-content penetration, under conservative, base and accelerated scenarios

Competitive landscape and innovation ecosystem - market structure and tiering, incumbents vs disruptors, funding and M&A, defence capital, and innovation hubs

Company profiles - 101 companies across the value chain, from fibre and resin producers to recycling, additive-manufacturing and materials-technology companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and boundaries of "advanced composites"

1.2 Top-line market size, 2027 base year and 2037 outlook

1.3 Compound growth by material, process, end-use and region

1.4 Compound growth by material, process, end-use and region

1.5 Strategic themes: lightweighting, decarbonization, electrification, defense rearmament, supply-chain reshoring, materials AI, circularity

1.6 Capital flows: venture funding, corporate VC, M&A and government/defense investment

1.7 Key risks and disruption scenarios



2 INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE

2.1 Taxonomy of composite materials

2.2 What separates "advanced" from conventional composites

2.3 Segmentation logic



3 INDUSTRY AND MACRO CONTEXT

3.1 Historical evolution of advanced composites

3.2 Technology readiness and adoption S-curves by sector

3.3 Macroeconomic drivers (energy transition, defense budgets, mobility electrification)

3.4 Policy and regulation

3.4.1 Aviation emissions and CORSIA

3.4.2 Automotive CO? and end-of-life vehicle rules

3.4.3 REACH, chemical and worker-safety regulation

3.4.4 Defense procurement and dual-use export controls

3.4.5 Trade policy, tariffs and critical-materials designations

3.5 Standards and certification ecosystem (aerospace, automotive, marine, civil)



4 REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS

4.1 Carbon fiber

4.1.1 PAN-based fiber (standard, intermediate and high modulus)

4.1.2 Pitch-based fiber

4.1.3 Small-tow vs. large-/heavy-tow economics

4.1.4 Precursor supply (textile PAN, lignin-based, polyolefin and bio-based precursors)

4.1.5 Global capacity, utilization and pricing

4.1.6 Recycled carbon fiber (rCF)

4.2 Glass fiber

4.2.1 E-glass

4.2.2 S-glass and high-strength glass

4.2.3 R-glass

4.2.4 ECR-glass (corrosion-resistant)

4.2.5 AR-glass (alkali-resistant)

4.2.6 Low-dielectric and specialty glass

4.3 Natural and bio-based fibers

4.3.1 Flax

4.3.2 Hemp

4.3.3 Jute

4.3.4 Kenaf

4.3.5 Other bast and leaf fibers (sisal, abaca, ramie)

4.3.6 Wood biocomposites

4.3.6.1 Temperature restrictions and the suitable materials window

4.3.6.2 Market size and growth

4.3.6.2.1 By matrix

4.3.6.2.2 By technology

4.3.6.2.3 By application

4.3.6.2.4 By region

4.3.7 Cellulose nanofibers and nanocellulose

4.3.7.1 The dispersion and processing constraint

4.3.7.2 Market size and growth

4.3.7.2.1 By matrix

4.3.7.2.2 By technology

4.3.7.2.3 By application

4.3.7.2.4 By region

4.3.8 Regenerated and bio-derived fibers

4.3.8.1 The governing constraint

4.3.8.2 Market size and growth

4.3.8.2.1 By matrix

4.3.8.2.2 By technology

4.3.8.2.3 By application

4.3.8.2.4 By region

4.3.9 Companies

4.4 Basalt fiber

4.4.1 Continuous basalt filament

4.4.2 Chopped and milled basalt

4.4.3 Basalt vs. glass cost-performance positioning

4.5 Aramid and high-performance polymer fibers

4.5.1 Para-aramid

4.5.2 Meta-aramid

4.5.3 Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)

4.5.4 Copolymer and next-generation aramids

4.6 Ceramic fibers

4.6.1 Silicon carbide (SiC)

4.6.2 Oxide fibers (alumina, alumina-silica)

4.6.3 Mullite and other oxide systems

4.7 Specialty fibers

4.7.1 Boron

4.7.2 Quartz and silica

4.7.3 PBO

4.7.4 Other high-temperature and niche fibers

4.8 Nanoscale reinforcements

4.8.1 The dispersion and cost constraint

4.8.2 Market size and growth

4.8.2.1 By nanomaterial type

4.8.2.2 By matrix

4.8.2.3 By technology

4.8.2.4 By application

4.8.2.5 By region

4.8.3 Carbon nanotubes (single- and multi-wall)

4.8.4 Graphene and graphene nanoplatelets

4.8.5 Carbon and polymer nanofibers

4.8.6 Nanoclays, whiskers and nanoparticles

4.8.7 Companies

4.9 Hybrid and commingled reinforcements

4.10 Comparative cost-per-property and selection matrix



5 MATRIX SYSTEMS

5.1 Thermoset resins

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Polyester

5.1.3 Vinyl ester

5.1.4 Phenolic

5.1.5 Bismaleimide (BMI)

5.1.6 Polyimide

5.1.7 Cyanate ester

5.1.8 Benzoxazine

5.1.9 Polyurethane and hybrid systems

5.2 Thermoplastic matrices

5.2.1 PEEK

5.2.2 PEKK

5.2.3 PAEK

5.2.4 PPS

5.2.5 PEI

5.2.6 Polyamides (PA6, PA66, PA12 and high-temperature grades)

5.2.7 Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.8 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.2.9 PET and other engineering thermoplastics

5.2.10 In-situ polymerizable and reactive thermoplastics

5.3 Bio-based and recyclable resin chemistries

5.4 Recyclable thermosets, vitrimers and covalent adaptable networks

5.5 Self-healing and stimuli-responsive matrices

5.6 Ceramic matrix composites

5.6.1 Oxide/oxide CMC

5.6.2 SiC/SiC CMC

5.6.3 Carbon/carbon (C/C)

5.6.4 Carbon/silicon carbide (C/SiC)

5.6.5 Ultra-high-temperature ceramic composites

5.7 Metal matrix composites

5.7.1 Aluminum matrix

5.7.2 Titanium matrix

5.7.3 Magnesium matrix

5.7.4 Copper and other metal matrices

5.8 Functional fillers, additives, sizings and interface chemistry



6 COMPOSITE ARCHITECTURES AND MATERIAL FORMS

6.1 Continuous vs. discontinuous fiber systems

6.2 Prepreg vs. dry-fiber/out-of-autoclave forms

6.3 Textile preforms (woven, braided, stitched, non-crimp fabric, 3D woven)

6.4 Molding compounds (SMC, BMC, GMT, LFT)

6.5 Sandwich structures and core materials (honeycomb, foam, balsa, lattice/printed cores)

6.6 Nanocomposites and multiscale reinforcement

6.7 Functionally graded and multifunctional composites

6.8 Smart/structural-health composites with embedded sensing



7 MANUFACTURING AND PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Manual and open-mold processes (hand layup, spray-up)

7.2 Liquid composite molding (RTM, HP-RTM, light-RTM, infusion/VARTM)

7.3 Autoclave vs. out-of-autoclave processing

7.4 Compression and press molding

7.5 Pultrusion (including radius/curved pultrusion)

7.6 Filament winding and tape winding

7.7 Automated tape laying (ATL) and automated fiber placement (AFP)

7.8 Thermoplastic forming (stamp/press, thermoforming, overmolding)

7.9 Long-fiber and continuous-fiber injection molding

7.10 Additive manufacturing of composites

7.10.1 Continuous-fiber 3D printing

7.10.2 Large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM / BAAM)

7.10.3 Hybrid additive-subtractive cells

7.10.4 Tooling and mold additive manufacturing

7.10.5 Distributed and point-of-need production

7.11 Joining and assembly (adhesive bonding, thermoplastic welding, fastening)

7.12 Curing and consolidation (oven, autoclave, microwave, UV, electron-beam, induction, in-situ)

7.13 Automation, robotics and Industry 4.0 integration

7.14 Cost models and cycle-time benchmarking by process

7.15 Emerging and next-generation manufacturing technologies

7.15.1 Resistance, induction and ultrasonic welding for one-shot thermoplastic assembly

7.15.2 Fast-cure, snap-cure and frontal-polymerization resin systems

7.15.3 Electron-beam, UV and out-of-oven energy-efficient curing at scale

7.15.4 Field-assisted and magnetically aligned fiber placement

7.15.5 Tailored fiber placement and dry-fiber automated preforming

7.15.6 Robotic and adaptive AFP/ATL with in-process inspection

7.15.7 Multi-material and voxel-level additive deposition

7.15.8 4D printing and shape-morphing composites

7.15.9 Self-reinforced and in-situ consolidated composites

7.15.10 Cold spray and solid-state routes for metal matrix composites

7.15.11 Bio-inspired and biomimetic fabrication

7.15.12 Roll-to-roll and high-throughput continuous thermoplastic processing

7.15.13 Closed-loop, AI-driven adaptive process control

7.15.14 Recyclable-thermoset and reversible-bond processing

7.15.15 Process routes enabling recycled and reclaimed feedstock



8 DIGITAL AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Materials informatics and AI-accelerated discovery

8.2 Machine learning for formulation, process and microstructure optimization

8.3 Simulation, modeling and digital twins (process, structural, multiphysics)

8.4 Generative design and topology optimization

8.5 Non-destructive testing, inspection and quality assurance

8.6 Structural health monitoring and embedded sensing

8.7 Data infrastructure, MES and the composites "intelligence layer"



9 SUSTAINABILITY, RECYCLING AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

9.1 Composite waste landscape and end-of-life challenge

9.2 Mechanical recycling

9.3 Thermal recycling (pyrolysis, fluidized-bed)

9.4 Chemical recycling and solvolysis

9.5 Composite regeneration vs. downcycling

9.6 Recycled carbon and glass fiber markets and reintegration

9.7 Bio-based and low-carbon material pathways

9.8 Upcycling plastic and industrial waste into structural materials

9.9 Wind-blade and aerospace end-of-life programs

9.10 Life-cycle assessment, embodied carbon and design-for-circularity

9.11 Regulatory and extended-producer-responsibility drivers



10 END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS

10.1 Aerospace and defense

10.1.1 Commercial aircraft (primary and secondary structures, interiors)

10.1.2 Business and regional aviation

10.1.3 Rotorcraft

10.1.4 Military aircraft and missiles

10.1.5 Space launch and satellites

10.1.6 UAVs/drones and unmanned systems

10.1.7 Advanced air mobility / eVTOL

10.1.8 Engine and hot-section components (CMC)

10.2 Automotive and mobility

10.2.1 Structural and body components

10.2.2 EV battery enclosures and structural battery concepts

10.2.3 Hydrogen and CNG pressure vessels (Type III/IV/V)

10.2.4 Wheels, chassis and suspension

10.2.5 Mobility decarbonization and lightweighting economics

10.3 Wind energy (blades, spars, recycling)

10.4 Marine and naval (hulls, naval defense, recreational, autonomous/uncrewed vessels)

10.5 Construction and infrastructure (FRP rebar, bridges, repair/retrofit, civil gates and water infrastructure, modular)

10.6 Sports, leisure and recreation

10.7 Medical and prosthetics (devices, imaging, orthotics, implants)

10.8 Oil, gas and energy (pipes, risers, downhole, tanks)

10.9 Hydrogen economy and pressure-vessel storage

10.10 Electrical, electronics and telecoms (device housings, EMI shielding, 5G/antenna, semiconductor equipment)

10.11 Ballistic and personal/vehicle armour

10.12 Rail, commercial vehicles and industrial/robotics



11 VALUE CHAIN, SUPPLY CHAIN AND PRICING

11.1 Value-chain mapping (precursor ? fiber ? intermediate ? part ? OEM)

11.2 Supply-chain resilience, reshoring and dual-sourcing

11.3 Capacity build-out and new plant investments

11.4 Pricing dynamics and cost-down trajectories by material

11.5 Trade flows, tariffs and critical-materials policy



12 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America

12.6 Regional manufacturing-capacity and policy comparison



13 MARKET FORECASTS, 2027-2037

13.1 Total market by value and volume

13.2 Forecasts by reinforcement type

13.3 Forecasts by matrix type

13.4 Forecasts by material form/architecture

13.5 Forecasts by manufacturing process

13.6 Forecasts by end-use sector

13.7 Forecasts by region

13.8 Recycled-content and sustainable-material penetration forecasts

13.9 Scenario analysis (conservative / base / accelerated)



14 COMPANY PROFILES (101 COMPANY PROFILES)



15 APPENDICES

15.1 Research methodology

15.1.1 Forecasting methodology and assumptions

15.1.2 Primary and secondary research

15.1.3 Market-sizing and segmentation model

15.1.4 Pricing, currency and inflation assumptions

15.1.5 Limitations and confidence intervals

15.2 Detailed forecast data tables

15.3 Glossary and definitions



16 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Inclusion boundary for "advanced composites"

Table 2. Headline market indicators, reconciled model

Table 3. Compound growth by segmentation axis, 2027-2037

Table 4. Headline market indicators, reconciled model

Table 5. Compound growth by segmentation axis, 2027-2037

Table 6. Strategic themes and where they are quantified

Table 7. Forecast scenarios and key swing factors to 2037

Table 8. Risk register

Table 9. Recommendations by value-chain position

Table 10. Taxonomy of advanced composites by matrix family

Table 11. The four determinants of composite performance

Table 12. Advanced vs. conventional composites

Table 13. Six-axis segmentation framework

Table 14. One total, three partitions: global market value 2027 (US$ bn)

Table 15. Adoption waves and enabling change

Table 16. Macroeconomic drivers and transmission to demand

Table 17. Regulatory vectors and net effect on composite demand

Table 18. Qualification intensity and competitive consequence by sector

Table 19. Carbon fiber producers and current production capacities

Table 20. Carbon-fiber grade tiers (PAN-based)

Table 21. Small-tow vs. large-/heavy-tow carbon fiber

Table 22. Carbon-fiber precursor routes

Table 23. Recycled carbon fiber producers and capacities

Table 24. Recycled carbon-fiber routes and value-ladder position

Table 25. Glass-fiber grade structure

Table 26. Matrix suitability for wood-cellulose reinforcement (temperature-governed)

Table 27. Process suitability for wood biocomposites

Table 28. Wood biocomposite market, 2027-2037 (engineered segment)

Table 29. Wood biocomposite value by matrix, US$ bn

Table 30. Wood biocomposite value by technology, US$ bn

Table 31. Wood biocomposite value by application, US$ bn

Table 32. Wood biocomposite value by region, US$ bn

Table 33. Governing constraints and the suitable materials window for nanocellulose reinforcement

Table 34. Nanocellulose-in-composites market, 2027-2037

Table 35. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by matrix, US$ bn

Table 36. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by technology, US$ bn

Table 37. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by application, US$ bn

Table 38. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by region, US$ bn

Table 39. Governing constraints for regenerated and bio-derived fibers

Table 40. Regenerated and bio-derived fiber composite market, 2027-2037

Table 41. Regenerated fiber composite value by matrix, US$ bn

Table 42. Regenerated fiber composite value by technology, US$ bn

Table 43. Regenerated fiber composite value by application, US$ bn

Table 44. Regenerated fiber composite value by region, US$ bn

Table 45. Natural and bio-based fiber composite companies.

Table 46. Basalt fiber cost-performance positioning

Table 47. Aramid and high-performance polymer fibers

Table 48. Specialty fibers

Table 49. Governing constraints for nanoscale reinforcement

Table 50. Nanoscale reinforcement-in-composites market, 2027-2037

Table 51. Nanoscale reinforcement value by material, US$ bn

Table 52. Nanoscale reinforcement value by matrix, US$ bn

Table 53. Nanoscale reinforcement value by technology, US$ bn

Table 54. Nanoscale reinforcement value by application, US$ bn

Table 55. Nanoscale reinforcement value by region, US$ bn

Table 56. Nanoscale reinforcements

Table 57. Nanocomposite product developers

Table 58. Comparative cost-per-property selection matrix

Table 59. Advanced composites value by reinforcement, 2027 ? 2037

Table 60. Thermoset chemistries, properties and applications

Table 61. Thermoplastic matrix chemistries

Table 62. Self-healing and stimuli-responsive matrices

Table 63. Ceramic-matrix composite classes

Table 64. Metal-matrix composite classes

Table 65. Functional additives, sizings and interface roles

Table 66. Prepreg vs. dry-fiber/out-of-autoclave forms

Table 67. Textile preform architectures

Table 68. Moulding compounds

Table 69. Core materials for sandwich structures

Table 70. Liquid composite moulding variants

Table 71. Additive manufacturing modes for composites

Table 72. Joining methods for composite structures

Table 73. Curing and consolidation routes

Table 74. Emerging and next-generation manufacturing technologies

Table 75. The digital and enabling-technology layer

Table 76. Drivers of composite circularity

Table 77. Aerospace and defence composite sub-markets

Table 78. Automotive and mobility composite sub-markets

Table 79. Wider end-use sectors at a glance

Table 80. The composite value chain

Table 81. Trade-policy vectors and effects on the composite value chain

Table 82. Regional comparison across key dimensions

Table 83. Total market by value and volume

Table 84. Forecast by reinforcement type (US$ bn)

Table 85. Forecast by matrix type (US$ bn)

Table 86. Forecast by material form (US$ bn)

Table 87. Forecast by manufacturing process (US$ bn)

Table 88. Forecast by end-use sector (US$ bn)

Table 89. Forecast by region (US$ bn)

Table 90. Recycled-content and sustainable-material penetration

Table 91. Scenario assumptions and outcomes

Table 92. Annual total market value, base case (US$ bn)

Table 93. Segment endpoints, 2027 ? 2037 (US$ bn)

Table 94. Scenario endpoints, 2037

Table 95. Glossary of principal terms



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Total advanced composites market value, 2024-2037 (US$ bn)

Figure 2. Advanced composites value by end-use sector, 2027 vs 2037 (US$ bn)

Figure 3. Disclosed venture and growth funding into advanced-composite startups, 2019-2026 (US$ bn)

Figure 4. Technology adoption S-curves by application domain (relative penetration, %)

Figure 5. Carbon-fiber nameplate capacity vs demand, 2024-2030 (kt)

Figure 6. Carbon-fiber price by grade, 2018-2037 (US$/kg)

Figure 7. Reinforcement fiber specific-property map (specific modulus vs specific strength)

Figure 8. Thermoset resin value split by chemistry

Figure 9. Thermoplastic composite value split by polymer

Figure 10. Matrix resin price ladder (indicative US$/kg)

Figure 11. Advanced composites material-form mix by share of value, 2027 (%)

Figure 12. Process positioning: production-volume suitability vs cycle speed (marker size ? tooling cost)

Figure 13. Advanced composites value by manufacturing process, 2027 (%)

Figure 14. Additive-manufactured composite value, 2024-2037 (US$ bn)

Figure 15. Development-timeline compression with materials informatics (indicative months by stage)

Figure 16. Recycled-fiber and bio-based matrix content as a share of material input, 2027-2037 (%)

Figure 17. Carbon-fiber recyclable feedstock by source (%)

Figure 18. Advanced composites value by end-use sector, 2027 vs 2037 (US$ bn)

Figure 19. End-use sectors ranked by forecast CAGR, 2027-2037 (%)

Figure 20. Advanced composites value by end-use sector, 2027-2037 (US$ bn, stacked)

Figure 21. Indicative value added by value-chain stage (% of finished-part value)

Figure 22. Indicative material price trajectories, 2024-2037 (indexed, 2024 = 100)

Figure 23. Advanced composites market value by region, 2037 (%)

Figure 24. Regional market value growth, 2027-2037 (CAGR, %)

Figure 25. Total advanced composites market value, 2027-2037 (US$ bn)

Figure 26. Forecast scenario range, 2027-2037 (US$ bn)





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