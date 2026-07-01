Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Composites: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced composites market is in transition from an aerospace-anchored past to a diversified, mobility- and energy-led future. Once driven largely by a single cyclical sector, demand is broadening across many industries at very different stages of adoption, which is making the market more resilient and less hostage to any one sector's cycle. The outcome of the decade hinges chiefly on the pace of the hydrogen build-out, the speed of the thermoplastic transition, the balance of carbon-fiber capacity against demand, and the health of the automotive and construction cycles.
Advanced Composites: Global Market 2027-2037 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced composites industry over the forecast period. It covers the full value chain - reinforcement materials, matrix systems, composite architectures, manufacturing processes, digital and enabling technologies, sustainability and recycling, end-use demand, value chain and pricing, regional markets, and the competitive landscape. The report quantifies the market by value and volume and segments the forecast by reinforcement type, matrix type, material form, manufacturing process, end-use sector and region. Forecasts are presented under conservative, base and accelerated scenarios. Reinforcement coverage spans carbon, glass, natural and bio-based, basalt, aramid, ceramic, specialty and nanoscale fibres, with analysis of capacity, utilisation, pricing and recycled fibre. Matrix coverage spans thermosets, thermoplastics, bio-based and recyclable resins, vitrimers, and ceramic- and metal-matrix systems.
Manufacturing and processing coverage includes liquid moulding, autoclave and out-of-autoclave routes, compression moulding, pultrusion, filament winding, automated fibre placement, thermoplastic forming and additive manufacturing, together with joining, curing, automation and emerging process technologies. The digital chapter covers materials informatics, simulation and digital twins, generative design, non-destructive testing and structural-health monitoring. The sustainability chapter covers mechanical, thermal and chemical recycling, regeneration, bio-based pathways, wind-blade and aerospace end-of-life programmes, life-cycle assessment and extended-producer-responsibility regulation.
End-use analysis covers aerospace and defence, automotive and mobility, wind, marine, construction, sports, medical, oil and gas, hydrogen, electronics, ballistic and armour, and rail and industrial applications. The report also addresses the value chain, supply-chain resilience and reshoring, capacity build-out, pricing and cost-down trajectories, the patent landscape, and trade and critical-materials policy. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
The macro context section reviews the principal demand drivers - lightweighting, decarbonisation, electrification, defence procurement and supply-chain security - and the relevant policy and standards environment, including CORSIA, automotive CO? and end-of-life-vehicle rules, REACH, and dual-use export controls.
The report profiles 101 companies across the value chain, from fibre and resin producers to intermediate, recycling, additive-manufacturing and materials-technology firms. Supporting material includes detailed forecast data tables, a research-methodology appendix, a company directory, a standards and specifications reference, and a glossary.
The report is intended for material suppliers, manufacturers, OEMs, investors and policymakers requiring a data-grounded reference on the advanced composites market through 2037.
Contents include:
- Market definition, boundaries, segmentation logic, strategic themes, capital flows and key risks
- Industry and macro context - historical evolution, adoption S-curves, demand drivers, and the policy and standards environment (CORSIA, automotive CO?, REACH, export controls, critical-materials designations)
- Reinforcement materials - carbon, glass, natural and bio-based, basalt, aramid, ceramic, specialty and nanoscale fibres, including capacity, pricing, recycled fibre and a cost-per-property selection matrix
- Matrix systems - thermosets, thermoplastics, bio-based and recyclable resins, vitrimers, ceramic- and metal-matrix systems, and interface chemistry
- Composite architectures and material forms - continuous vs discontinuous, prepreg vs dry-fibre, textile preforms, moulding compounds, sandwich cores and multifunctional composites
- Manufacturing and processing technologies - liquid moulding, autoclave/out-of-autoclave, compression, pultrusion, winding, AFP, thermoplastic forming, additive manufacturing, joining, curing and emerging methods
- Digital and enabling technologies - materials informatics, simulation and digital twins, generative design, non-destructive testing, structural-health monitoring and data infrastructure
- Sustainability, recycling and the circular economy - mechanical, thermal and chemical recycling, regeneration, bio-based pathways, end-of-life programmes, life-cycle assessment and EPR regulation
- End-use market analysis - aerospace and defence, automotive and mobility, wind, marine, construction, sports, medical, oil and gas, hydrogen, electronics, armour and rail/industrial
- Value chain, supply chain and pricing - value-chain mapping, resilience and reshoring, capacity build-out, cost-down trajectories, the patent landscape and trade policy
- Regional market analysis - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, with a capacity and policy comparison
- Market forecasts, 2027-2037 - totals by value and volume and breakdowns by reinforcement, matrix, form, process, end-use, region and sustainable-content penetration, under conservative, base and accelerated scenarios
- Competitive landscape and innovation ecosystem - market structure and tiering, incumbents vs disruptors, funding and M&A, defence capital, and innovation hubs
- Company profiles - 101 companies across the value chain, from fibre and resin producers to recycling, additive-manufacturing and materials-technology companies
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Definition and boundaries of "advanced composites"
1.2 Top-line market size, 2027 base year and 2037 outlook
1.3 Compound growth by material, process, end-use and region
1.4 Compound growth by material, process, end-use and region
1.5 Strategic themes: lightweighting, decarbonization, electrification, defense rearmament, supply-chain reshoring, materials AI, circularity
1.6 Capital flows: venture funding, corporate VC, M&A and government/defense investment
1.7 Key risks and disruption scenarios
2 INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE
2.1 Taxonomy of composite materials
2.2 What separates "advanced" from conventional composites
2.3 Segmentation logic
3 INDUSTRY AND MACRO CONTEXT
3.1 Historical evolution of advanced composites
3.2 Technology readiness and adoption S-curves by sector
3.3 Macroeconomic drivers (energy transition, defense budgets, mobility electrification)
3.4 Policy and regulation
3.4.1 Aviation emissions and CORSIA
3.4.2 Automotive CO? and end-of-life vehicle rules
3.4.3 REACH, chemical and worker-safety regulation
3.4.4 Defense procurement and dual-use export controls
3.4.5 Trade policy, tariffs and critical-materials designations
3.5 Standards and certification ecosystem (aerospace, automotive, marine, civil)
4 REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS
4.1 Carbon fiber
4.1.1 PAN-based fiber (standard, intermediate and high modulus)
4.1.2 Pitch-based fiber
4.1.3 Small-tow vs. large-/heavy-tow economics
4.1.4 Precursor supply (textile PAN, lignin-based, polyolefin and bio-based precursors)
4.1.5 Global capacity, utilization and pricing
4.1.6 Recycled carbon fiber (rCF)
4.2 Glass fiber
4.2.1 E-glass
4.2.2 S-glass and high-strength glass
4.2.3 R-glass
4.2.4 ECR-glass (corrosion-resistant)
4.2.5 AR-glass (alkali-resistant)
4.2.6 Low-dielectric and specialty glass
4.3 Natural and bio-based fibers
4.3.1 Flax
4.3.2 Hemp
4.3.3 Jute
4.3.4 Kenaf
4.3.5 Other bast and leaf fibers (sisal, abaca, ramie)
4.3.6 Wood biocomposites
4.3.6.1 Temperature restrictions and the suitable materials window
4.3.6.2 Market size and growth
4.3.6.2.1 By matrix
4.3.6.2.2 By technology
4.3.6.2.3 By application
4.3.6.2.4 By region
4.3.7 Cellulose nanofibers and nanocellulose
4.3.7.1 The dispersion and processing constraint
4.3.7.2 Market size and growth
4.3.7.2.1 By matrix
4.3.7.2.2 By technology
4.3.7.2.3 By application
4.3.7.2.4 By region
4.3.8 Regenerated and bio-derived fibers
4.3.8.1 The governing constraint
4.3.8.2 Market size and growth
4.3.8.2.1 By matrix
4.3.8.2.2 By technology
4.3.8.2.3 By application
4.3.8.2.4 By region
4.3.9 Companies
4.4 Basalt fiber
4.4.1 Continuous basalt filament
4.4.2 Chopped and milled basalt
4.4.3 Basalt vs. glass cost-performance positioning
4.5 Aramid and high-performance polymer fibers
4.5.1 Para-aramid
4.5.2 Meta-aramid
4.5.3 Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)
4.5.4 Copolymer and next-generation aramids
4.6 Ceramic fibers
4.6.1 Silicon carbide (SiC)
4.6.2 Oxide fibers (alumina, alumina-silica)
4.6.3 Mullite and other oxide systems
4.7 Specialty fibers
4.7.1 Boron
4.7.2 Quartz and silica
4.7.3 PBO
4.7.4 Other high-temperature and niche fibers
4.8 Nanoscale reinforcements
4.8.1 The dispersion and cost constraint
4.8.2 Market size and growth
4.8.2.1 By nanomaterial type
4.8.2.2 By matrix
4.8.2.3 By technology
4.8.2.4 By application
4.8.2.5 By region
4.8.3 Carbon nanotubes (single- and multi-wall)
4.8.4 Graphene and graphene nanoplatelets
4.8.5 Carbon and polymer nanofibers
4.8.6 Nanoclays, whiskers and nanoparticles
4.8.7 Companies
4.9 Hybrid and commingled reinforcements
4.10 Comparative cost-per-property and selection matrix
5 MATRIX SYSTEMS
5.1 Thermoset resins
5.1.1 Epoxy
5.1.2 Polyester
5.1.3 Vinyl ester
5.1.4 Phenolic
5.1.5 Bismaleimide (BMI)
5.1.6 Polyimide
5.1.7 Cyanate ester
5.1.8 Benzoxazine
5.1.9 Polyurethane and hybrid systems
5.2 Thermoplastic matrices
5.2.1 PEEK
5.2.2 PEKK
5.2.3 PAEK
5.2.4 PPS
5.2.5 PEI
5.2.6 Polyamides (PA6, PA66, PA12 and high-temperature grades)
5.2.7 Polypropylene (PP)
5.2.8 Polycarbonate (PC)
5.2.9 PET and other engineering thermoplastics
5.2.10 In-situ polymerizable and reactive thermoplastics
5.3 Bio-based and recyclable resin chemistries
5.4 Recyclable thermosets, vitrimers and covalent adaptable networks
5.5 Self-healing and stimuli-responsive matrices
5.6 Ceramic matrix composites
5.6.1 Oxide/oxide CMC
5.6.2 SiC/SiC CMC
5.6.3 Carbon/carbon (C/C)
5.6.4 Carbon/silicon carbide (C/SiC)
5.6.5 Ultra-high-temperature ceramic composites
5.7 Metal matrix composites
5.7.1 Aluminum matrix
5.7.2 Titanium matrix
5.7.3 Magnesium matrix
5.7.4 Copper and other metal matrices
5.8 Functional fillers, additives, sizings and interface chemistry
6 COMPOSITE ARCHITECTURES AND MATERIAL FORMS
6.1 Continuous vs. discontinuous fiber systems
6.2 Prepreg vs. dry-fiber/out-of-autoclave forms
6.3 Textile preforms (woven, braided, stitched, non-crimp fabric, 3D woven)
6.4 Molding compounds (SMC, BMC, GMT, LFT)
6.5 Sandwich structures and core materials (honeycomb, foam, balsa, lattice/printed cores)
6.6 Nanocomposites and multiscale reinforcement
6.7 Functionally graded and multifunctional composites
6.8 Smart/structural-health composites with embedded sensing
7 MANUFACTURING AND PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES
7.1 Manual and open-mold processes (hand layup, spray-up)
7.2 Liquid composite molding (RTM, HP-RTM, light-RTM, infusion/VARTM)
7.3 Autoclave vs. out-of-autoclave processing
7.4 Compression and press molding
7.5 Pultrusion (including radius/curved pultrusion)
7.6 Filament winding and tape winding
7.7 Automated tape laying (ATL) and automated fiber placement (AFP)
7.8 Thermoplastic forming (stamp/press, thermoforming, overmolding)
7.9 Long-fiber and continuous-fiber injection molding
7.10 Additive manufacturing of composites
7.10.1 Continuous-fiber 3D printing
7.10.2 Large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM / BAAM)
7.10.3 Hybrid additive-subtractive cells
7.10.4 Tooling and mold additive manufacturing
7.10.5 Distributed and point-of-need production
7.11 Joining and assembly (adhesive bonding, thermoplastic welding, fastening)
7.12 Curing and consolidation (oven, autoclave, microwave, UV, electron-beam, induction, in-situ)
7.13 Automation, robotics and Industry 4.0 integration
7.14 Cost models and cycle-time benchmarking by process
7.15 Emerging and next-generation manufacturing technologies
7.15.1 Resistance, induction and ultrasonic welding for one-shot thermoplastic assembly
7.15.2 Fast-cure, snap-cure and frontal-polymerization resin systems
7.15.3 Electron-beam, UV and out-of-oven energy-efficient curing at scale
7.15.4 Field-assisted and magnetically aligned fiber placement
7.15.5 Tailored fiber placement and dry-fiber automated preforming
7.15.6 Robotic and adaptive AFP/ATL with in-process inspection
7.15.7 Multi-material and voxel-level additive deposition
7.15.8 4D printing and shape-morphing composites
7.15.9 Self-reinforced and in-situ consolidated composites
7.15.10 Cold spray and solid-state routes for metal matrix composites
7.15.11 Bio-inspired and biomimetic fabrication
7.15.12 Roll-to-roll and high-throughput continuous thermoplastic processing
7.15.13 Closed-loop, AI-driven adaptive process control
7.15.14 Recyclable-thermoset and reversible-bond processing
7.15.15 Process routes enabling recycled and reclaimed feedstock
8 DIGITAL AND ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
8.1 Materials informatics and AI-accelerated discovery
8.2 Machine learning for formulation, process and microstructure optimization
8.3 Simulation, modeling and digital twins (process, structural, multiphysics)
8.4 Generative design and topology optimization
8.5 Non-destructive testing, inspection and quality assurance
8.6 Structural health monitoring and embedded sensing
8.7 Data infrastructure, MES and the composites "intelligence layer"
9 SUSTAINABILITY, RECYCLING AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY
9.1 Composite waste landscape and end-of-life challenge
9.2 Mechanical recycling
9.3 Thermal recycling (pyrolysis, fluidized-bed)
9.4 Chemical recycling and solvolysis
9.5 Composite regeneration vs. downcycling
9.6 Recycled carbon and glass fiber markets and reintegration
9.7 Bio-based and low-carbon material pathways
9.8 Upcycling plastic and industrial waste into structural materials
9.9 Wind-blade and aerospace end-of-life programs
9.10 Life-cycle assessment, embodied carbon and design-for-circularity
9.11 Regulatory and extended-producer-responsibility drivers
10 END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
10.1 Aerospace and defense
10.1.1 Commercial aircraft (primary and secondary structures, interiors)
10.1.2 Business and regional aviation
10.1.3 Rotorcraft
10.1.4 Military aircraft and missiles
10.1.5 Space launch and satellites
10.1.6 UAVs/drones and unmanned systems
10.1.7 Advanced air mobility / eVTOL
10.1.8 Engine and hot-section components (CMC)
10.2 Automotive and mobility
10.2.1 Structural and body components
10.2.2 EV battery enclosures and structural battery concepts
10.2.3 Hydrogen and CNG pressure vessels (Type III/IV/V)
10.2.4 Wheels, chassis and suspension
10.2.5 Mobility decarbonization and lightweighting economics
10.3 Wind energy (blades, spars, recycling)
10.4 Marine and naval (hulls, naval defense, recreational, autonomous/uncrewed vessels)
10.5 Construction and infrastructure (FRP rebar, bridges, repair/retrofit, civil gates and water infrastructure, modular)
10.6 Sports, leisure and recreation
10.7 Medical and prosthetics (devices, imaging, orthotics, implants)
10.8 Oil, gas and energy (pipes, risers, downhole, tanks)
10.9 Hydrogen economy and pressure-vessel storage
10.10 Electrical, electronics and telecoms (device housings, EMI shielding, 5G/antenna, semiconductor equipment)
10.11 Ballistic and personal/vehicle armour
10.12 Rail, commercial vehicles and industrial/robotics
11 VALUE CHAIN, SUPPLY CHAIN AND PRICING
11.1 Value-chain mapping (precursor ? fiber ? intermediate ? part ? OEM)
11.2 Supply-chain resilience, reshoring and dual-sourcing
11.3 Capacity build-out and new plant investments
11.4 Pricing dynamics and cost-down trajectories by material
11.5 Trade flows, tariffs and critical-materials policy
12 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
12.6 Regional manufacturing-capacity and policy comparison
13 MARKET FORECASTS, 2027-2037
13.1 Total market by value and volume
13.2 Forecasts by reinforcement type
13.3 Forecasts by matrix type
13.4 Forecasts by material form/architecture
13.5 Forecasts by manufacturing process
13.6 Forecasts by end-use sector
13.7 Forecasts by region
13.8 Recycled-content and sustainable-material penetration forecasts
13.9 Scenario analysis (conservative / base / accelerated)
14 COMPANY PROFILES (101 COMPANY PROFILES)
15 APPENDICES
15.1 Research methodology
15.1.1 Forecasting methodology and assumptions
15.1.2 Primary and secondary research
15.1.3 Market-sizing and segmentation model
15.1.4 Pricing, currency and inflation assumptions
15.1.5 Limitations and confidence intervals
15.2 Detailed forecast data tables
15.3 Glossary and definitions
16 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1. Inclusion boundary for "advanced composites"
Table 2. Headline market indicators, reconciled model
Table 3. Compound growth by segmentation axis, 2027-2037
Table 4. Headline market indicators, reconciled model
Table 5. Compound growth by segmentation axis, 2027-2037
Table 6. Strategic themes and where they are quantified
Table 7. Forecast scenarios and key swing factors to 2037
Table 8. Risk register
Table 9. Recommendations by value-chain position
Table 10. Taxonomy of advanced composites by matrix family
Table 11. The four determinants of composite performance
Table 12. Advanced vs. conventional composites
Table 13. Six-axis segmentation framework
Table 14. One total, three partitions: global market value 2027 (US$ bn)
Table 15. Adoption waves and enabling change
Table 16. Macroeconomic drivers and transmission to demand
Table 17. Regulatory vectors and net effect on composite demand
Table 18. Qualification intensity and competitive consequence by sector
Table 19. Carbon fiber producers and current production capacities
Table 20. Carbon-fiber grade tiers (PAN-based)
Table 21. Small-tow vs. large-/heavy-tow carbon fiber
Table 22. Carbon-fiber precursor routes
Table 23. Recycled carbon fiber producers and capacities
Table 24. Recycled carbon-fiber routes and value-ladder position
Table 25. Glass-fiber grade structure
Table 26. Matrix suitability for wood-cellulose reinforcement (temperature-governed)
Table 27. Process suitability for wood biocomposites
Table 28. Wood biocomposite market, 2027-2037 (engineered segment)
Table 29. Wood biocomposite value by matrix, US$ bn
Table 30. Wood biocomposite value by technology, US$ bn
Table 31. Wood biocomposite value by application, US$ bn
Table 32. Wood biocomposite value by region, US$ bn
Table 33. Governing constraints and the suitable materials window for nanocellulose reinforcement
Table 34. Nanocellulose-in-composites market, 2027-2037
Table 35. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by matrix, US$ bn
Table 36. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by technology, US$ bn
Table 37. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by application, US$ bn
Table 38. Nanocellulose-in-composites value by region, US$ bn
Table 39. Governing constraints for regenerated and bio-derived fibers
Table 40. Regenerated and bio-derived fiber composite market, 2027-2037
Table 41. Regenerated fiber composite value by matrix, US$ bn
Table 42. Regenerated fiber composite value by technology, US$ bn
Table 43. Regenerated fiber composite value by application, US$ bn
Table 44. Regenerated fiber composite value by region, US$ bn
Table 45. Natural and bio-based fiber composite companies.
Table 46. Basalt fiber cost-performance positioning
Table 47. Aramid and high-performance polymer fibers
Table 48. Specialty fibers
Table 49. Governing constraints for nanoscale reinforcement
Table 50. Nanoscale reinforcement-in-composites market, 2027-2037
Table 51. Nanoscale reinforcement value by material, US$ bn
Table 52. Nanoscale reinforcement value by matrix, US$ bn
Table 53. Nanoscale reinforcement value by technology, US$ bn
Table 54. Nanoscale reinforcement value by application, US$ bn
Table 55. Nanoscale reinforcement value by region, US$ bn
Table 56. Nanoscale reinforcements
Table 57. Nanocomposite product developers
Table 58. Comparative cost-per-property selection matrix
Table 59. Advanced composites value by reinforcement, 2027 ? 2037
Table 60. Thermoset chemistries, properties and applications
Table 61. Thermoplastic matrix chemistries
Table 62. Self-healing and stimuli-responsive matrices
Table 63. Ceramic-matrix composite classes
Table 64. Metal-matrix composite classes
Table 65. Functional additives, sizings and interface roles
Table 66. Prepreg vs. dry-fiber/out-of-autoclave forms
Table 67. Textile preform architectures
Table 68. Moulding compounds
Table 69. Core materials for sandwich structures
Table 70. Liquid composite moulding variants
Table 71. Additive manufacturing modes for composites
Table 72. Joining methods for composite structures
Table 73. Curing and consolidation routes
Table 74. Emerging and next-generation manufacturing technologies
Table 75. The digital and enabling-technology layer
Table 76. Drivers of composite circularity
Table 77. Aerospace and defence composite sub-markets
Table 78. Automotive and mobility composite sub-markets
Table 79. Wider end-use sectors at a glance
Table 80. The composite value chain
Table 81. Trade-policy vectors and effects on the composite value chain
Table 82. Regional comparison across key dimensions
Table 83. Total market by value and volume
Table 84. Forecast by reinforcement type (US$ bn)
Table 85. Forecast by matrix type (US$ bn)
Table 86. Forecast by material form (US$ bn)
Table 87. Forecast by manufacturing process (US$ bn)
Table 88. Forecast by end-use sector (US$ bn)
Table 89. Forecast by region (US$ bn)
Table 90. Recycled-content and sustainable-material penetration
Table 91. Scenario assumptions and outcomes
Table 92. Annual total market value, base case (US$ bn)
Table 93. Segment endpoints, 2027 ? 2037 (US$ bn)
Table 94. Scenario endpoints, 2037
Table 95. Glossary of principal terms
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1. Total advanced composites market value, 2024-2037 (US$ bn)
Figure 2. Advanced composites value by end-use sector, 2027 vs 2037 (US$ bn)
Figure 3. Disclosed venture and growth funding into advanced-composite startups, 2019-2026 (US$ bn)
Figure 4. Technology adoption S-curves by application domain (relative penetration, %)
Figure 5. Carbon-fiber nameplate capacity vs demand, 2024-2030 (kt)
Figure 6. Carbon-fiber price by grade, 2018-2037 (US$/kg)
Figure 7. Reinforcement fiber specific-property map (specific modulus vs specific strength)
Figure 8. Thermoset resin value split by chemistry
Figure 9. Thermoplastic composite value split by polymer
Figure 10. Matrix resin price ladder (indicative US$/kg)
Figure 11. Advanced composites material-form mix by share of value, 2027 (%)
Figure 12. Process positioning: production-volume suitability vs cycle speed (marker size ? tooling cost)
Figure 13. Advanced composites value by manufacturing process, 2027 (%)
Figure 14. Additive-manufactured composite value, 2024-2037 (US$ bn)
Figure 15. Development-timeline compression with materials informatics (indicative months by stage)
Figure 16. Recycled-fiber and bio-based matrix content as a share of material input, 2027-2037 (%)
Figure 17. Carbon-fiber recyclable feedstock by source (%)
Figure 18. Advanced composites value by end-use sector, 2027 vs 2037 (US$ bn)
Figure 19. End-use sectors ranked by forecast CAGR, 2027-2037 (%)
Figure 20. Advanced composites value by end-use sector, 2027-2037 (US$ bn, stacked)
Figure 21. Indicative value added by value-chain stage (% of finished-part value)
Figure 22. Indicative material price trajectories, 2024-2037 (indexed, 2024 = 100)
Figure 23. Advanced composites market value by region, 2037 (%)
Figure 24. Regional market value growth, 2027-2037 (CAGR, %)
Figure 25. Total advanced composites market value, 2027-2037 (US$ bn)
Figure 26. Forecast scenario range, 2027-2037 (US$ bn)
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