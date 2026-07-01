Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS): Global Market 2027-2047" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) is a suite of technologies that capture carbon dioxide from industrial point sources or directly from the atmosphere, then either store it permanently underground or convert it into commercially valuable products. Applied to a conventional power plant, carbon capture systems can reduce CO? emissions by roughly 80-90% compared to an uncontrolled facility. The full chain consists of three stages: capturing the carbon dioxide, transporting it, and either storing it in geological formations - such as depleted oil and gas fields or deep saline aquifers - or utilizing it.



CO? is already a globally traded commodity, with around 230 million tonnes consumed each year. The fertilizer industry is the largest consumer, using roughly 130 Mt for urea manufacturing, followed by the oil and gas sector, which uses 70-80 Mt for enhanced oil recovery. Other established applications include food and beverage production, metal fabrication, cooling, fire suppression, and stimulating plant growth in greenhouses. While most commercial use today involves the direct application of CO?, emerging pathways are transforming it into synthetic fuels, chemicals, polymers, and building materials - often by reacting it with minerals or industrial waste streams such as iron slag to form stable carbonates.



The CCUS business model centers on reducing greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic value from captured carbon. Operators capture CO? from emitters or the air, transport it, and store or utilize it. Revenue streams arise from carbon credits, the sale of captured CO?, enhanced oil recovery, and government incentives such as the US 45Q tax credit. The cost structure is dominated by substantial capital expenditure on infrastructure, ongoing operational costs, and continued R&D investment. Competitive advantage typically derives from proprietary capture technologies, strategic partnerships across the value chain, and economies of scale achieved through shared hubs and clusters.



The regulatory environment is the decisive factor shaping market growth. Carbon pricing mechanisms - including the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, compliance markets in the US and China, and voluntary carbon markets - alongside emissions-reduction mandates determine project viability. Key barriers remain high capture costs, transport and storage infrastructure gaps, regulatory uncertainty, and long-term liability for stored CO?. Despite these challenges, CCUS is increasingly viewed as indispensable for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, steel, chemicals, and blue hydrogen, where few alternative pathways exist.



This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global CCUS industry across a twenty-year forecast horizon. It examines the entire value chain - capture, transport, utilization, and storage - and delivers granular market forecasts segmented by capture type, CO? endpoint, source sector, and region. The report covers the full technology landscape, from mature post-combustion chemical absorption through to emerging direct air capture (DAC), electrochemical conversion, and enhanced mineralization. It analyzes the economics of CCUS projects, CAPEX and OPEX reduction strategies, carbon pricing regimes, business models, and the policy environment across North America, Europe, and Asia. The report also assesses utilization pathways - fuels, chemicals, building materials, biological yield-boosting, and enhanced oil recovery - alongside detailed storage and transportation analysis. It concludes with profiles of nearly 400 companies operating across the value chain.



Key content areas include:

Executive summary covering main CO? emission sources, CO? as a commodity, climate targets, market drivers and trends, industry developments 2020-2025, VC funding, and government initiatives.

Market forecasts for capture capacity by endpoint and region to 2047, revenue potential, capacity by capture type, point-source capacity by source sector, and cost projections 2025-2047.

Carbon capture technologies including post-combustion, pre-combustion, oxy-fuel combustion, technology readiness levels, energy consumption, and capture costs.

Sector deep-dives into blue hydrogen, cement, steel, power generation, and BECCS.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies, plants and projects, capacity forecasts, costs, and market prospects.

Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) covering BECCS, mineralization, enhanced weathering, afforestation, biochar, soil carbon sequestration, and ocean-based CDR.

Carbon dioxide utilization pathways, conversion processes, and forecasts for fuels, chemicals, construction materials, and biological applications.

Carbon dioxide storage site types, capacity estimates, monitoring technologies, CO?-EOR, and storage projects.

Carbon dioxide transportation by pipeline, ship, rail, and truck, plus smart pipeline networks and hubs.

Carbon pricing and business models including 45Q tax credits, the EU ETS, and voluntary carbon markets.

Nearly 400 detailed company profiles spanning capture, utilization, storage, and transportatio

COMPANY PROFILES (395 COMPANY PROFILES)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

8 Rivers

3R-BioPhosphate

Adaptavate

Again

Aeroborn B.V.

Aether Diamonds

AirCapture LLC

Aircela Inc

Aurora Hydrogen

Airrane

Air Company

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Protein

Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC

Airex Energy

AirHive

Airovation Technologies

Algal Bio Co. Ltd.

Algenol

Algiecel ApS

Andes Ag Inc.

Anhui Conch Cement Group

Applied Carbon

Aqualung Carbon Capture

Arborea

Arca

Ardent Process Technologies

Arkeon Biotechnologies

Asahi Kasei

AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.

Aspiring Materials

Atoco

Avantium N.V.

Avnos Inc.

Aymium

Axens SA

Azolla

Baker Hughes

Banyu Carbon

Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd.

BASF Group

BC Biocarbon

BP PLC

Beijing Carbontech Industrial Co.

Biochar Now

Bio-Logica Carbon Ltd.

Biomacon GmbH

Biosorra

Blue Planet Systems Corporation

Blusink Ltd.

Boomitra

Brineworks

BluSky Inc.

Breathe Applied Sciences

Bright Renewables

Brilliant Planet Systems

bse Methanol GmbH

C-Capture

Concrete4Change

Cool Planet Energy Systems

Coval Energy B.V.

Covestro AG

C-Quester Inc.

C-Questra

Cquestr8 Limited

CREW Carbon

CyanoCapture

DACMA

D-CRBN

Decarbontek LLC

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Deep Sky

Denbury Inc.

Dimensional Energy

Dioxide Materials

Dioxycle

Drax

Earth RepAIR

Ebb Carbon

Ecocera

eChemicles

ecoLocked GmbH

EDAC Labs

Eion Carbon

Econic Technologies Ltd

EcoClosure LLC

Ecospray Technologies

Ekona Power

Electrochaea GmbH

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT)

Empower Materials Inc.

Enerkem Inc.

enaDyne GmbH

Entropy Inc.

E-Quester

Equatic

Equinor ASA

ESTECH

Evonik Industries AG

Exomad Green

ExxonMobil

44.01

Fairbrics

Fervo Energy

Fluor Corporation

Fortera Corporation

Fortum

Framergy Inc.

Freres Biochar

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Funga

GE Gas Power (General Electric)

Giammarco Vetrocoke

GigaBlue

GIG Karasek

Giner Inc.

Global Algae Innovations

Global Thermostat LLC

Graphyte

Grassroots Biochar AB

Graviky Labs

GreenCap Solutions AS

Greenlyte Carbon Technologies

Greeniron H2 AB

Green Sequest

Gulf Coast Sequestration

greenSand

Hago Energetics

Haldor Topsoe

Hazer Group

Heimdal CCU

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

HIF Global

High Hopes Labs

Holcim Group

Holocene

Holy Grail Inc.

Honeywell

Oy Hydrocell Ltd.

HYCO1

Hyvegeo

1point8

IHI Corporation

Immaterial Ltd

Ineratec GmbH

Infinitree LLC

Infinium

Innovator Energy

InnoSepra LLC

Inplanet GmbH

InterEarth

ION Clean Energy Inc.

Japan CCS Co. Ltd.

Jupiter Oxygen Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KC8 Capture Technologies (KC8)

Krajete GmbH

LanzaJet Inc.

Lanzatech

Lectrolyst LLC

Levidian Nanosystems

Limenet

The Linde Group

Liquid Wind AB

Lithos Carbon

Living Carbon

Loam Bio

Low Carbon Korea

Low Carbon Materials

Made of Air GmbH

Mango Materials Inc.

Mantel Capture

Mars Materials

Mattershift

Mati Carbon

MCI Carbon

Membrane Technology and Research (MTR)

Mercurius Biorefining

Minera Systems

Mineral Carbonation International (MCi) Carbon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v05gub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.