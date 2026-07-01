Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS): Global Market 2027-2047" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) is a suite of technologies that capture carbon dioxide from industrial point sources or directly from the atmosphere, then either store it permanently underground or convert it into commercially valuable products. Applied to a conventional power plant, carbon capture systems can reduce CO? emissions by roughly 80-90% compared to an uncontrolled facility. The full chain consists of three stages: capturing the carbon dioxide, transporting it, and either storing it in geological formations - such as depleted oil and gas fields or deep saline aquifers - or utilizing it.
CO? is already a globally traded commodity, with around 230 million tonnes consumed each year. The fertilizer industry is the largest consumer, using roughly 130 Mt for urea manufacturing, followed by the oil and gas sector, which uses 70-80 Mt for enhanced oil recovery. Other established applications include food and beverage production, metal fabrication, cooling, fire suppression, and stimulating plant growth in greenhouses. While most commercial use today involves the direct application of CO?, emerging pathways are transforming it into synthetic fuels, chemicals, polymers, and building materials - often by reacting it with minerals or industrial waste streams such as iron slag to form stable carbonates.
The CCUS business model centers on reducing greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic value from captured carbon. Operators capture CO? from emitters or the air, transport it, and store or utilize it. Revenue streams arise from carbon credits, the sale of captured CO?, enhanced oil recovery, and government incentives such as the US 45Q tax credit. The cost structure is dominated by substantial capital expenditure on infrastructure, ongoing operational costs, and continued R&D investment. Competitive advantage typically derives from proprietary capture technologies, strategic partnerships across the value chain, and economies of scale achieved through shared hubs and clusters.
The regulatory environment is the decisive factor shaping market growth. Carbon pricing mechanisms - including the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, compliance markets in the US and China, and voluntary carbon markets - alongside emissions-reduction mandates determine project viability. Key barriers remain high capture costs, transport and storage infrastructure gaps, regulatory uncertainty, and long-term liability for stored CO?. Despite these challenges, CCUS is increasingly viewed as indispensable for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, steel, chemicals, and blue hydrogen, where few alternative pathways exist.
This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global CCUS industry across a twenty-year forecast horizon. It examines the entire value chain - capture, transport, utilization, and storage - and delivers granular market forecasts segmented by capture type, CO? endpoint, source sector, and region. The report covers the full technology landscape, from mature post-combustion chemical absorption through to emerging direct air capture (DAC), electrochemical conversion, and enhanced mineralization. It analyzes the economics of CCUS projects, CAPEX and OPEX reduction strategies, carbon pricing regimes, business models, and the policy environment across North America, Europe, and Asia. The report also assesses utilization pathways - fuels, chemicals, building materials, biological yield-boosting, and enhanced oil recovery - alongside detailed storage and transportation analysis. It concludes with profiles of nearly 400 companies operating across the value chain.
Key content areas include:
- Executive summary covering main CO? emission sources, CO? as a commodity, climate targets, market drivers and trends, industry developments 2020-2025, VC funding, and government initiatives.
- Market forecasts for capture capacity by endpoint and region to 2047, revenue potential, capacity by capture type, point-source capacity by source sector, and cost projections 2025-2047.
- Carbon capture technologies including post-combustion, pre-combustion, oxy-fuel combustion, technology readiness levels, energy consumption, and capture costs.
- Sector deep-dives into blue hydrogen, cement, steel, power generation, and BECCS.
- Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies, plants and projects, capacity forecasts, costs, and market prospects.
- Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) covering BECCS, mineralization, enhanced weathering, afforestation, biochar, soil carbon sequestration, and ocean-based CDR.
- Carbon dioxide utilization pathways, conversion processes, and forecasts for fuels, chemicals, construction materials, and biological applications.
- Carbon dioxide storage site types, capacity estimates, monitoring technologies, CO?-EOR, and storage projects.
- Carbon dioxide transportation by pipeline, ship, rail, and truck, plus smart pipeline networks and hubs.
- Carbon pricing and business models including 45Q tax credits, the EU ETS, and voluntary carbon markets.
- Nearly 400 detailed company profiles spanning capture, utilization, storage, and transportatio
COMPANY PROFILES (395 COMPANY PROFILES)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 8 Rivers
- 3R-BioPhosphate
- Adaptavate
- Again
- Aeroborn B.V.
- Aether Diamonds
- AirCapture LLC
- Aircela Inc
- Aurora Hydrogen
- Airrane
- Air Company
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Air Protein
- Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC
- Airex Energy
- AirHive
- Airovation Technologies
- Algal Bio Co. Ltd.
- Algenol
- Algiecel ApS
- Andes Ag Inc.
- Anhui Conch Cement Group
- Applied Carbon
- Aqualung Carbon Capture
- Arborea
- Arca
- Ardent Process Technologies
- Arkeon Biotechnologies
- Asahi Kasei
- AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.
- Aspiring Materials
- Atoco
- Avantium N.V.
- Avnos Inc.
- Aymium
- Axens SA
- Azolla
- Baker Hughes
- Banyu Carbon
- Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd.
- BASF Group
- BC Biocarbon
- BP PLC
- Beijing Carbontech Industrial Co.
- Biochar Now
- Bio-Logica Carbon Ltd.
- Biomacon GmbH
- Biosorra
- Blue Planet Systems Corporation
- Blusink Ltd.
- Boomitra
- Brineworks
- BluSky Inc.
- Breathe Applied Sciences
- Bright Renewables
- Brilliant Planet Systems
- bse Methanol GmbH
- C-Capture
- Concrete4Change
- Cool Planet Energy Systems
- Coval Energy B.V.
- Covestro AG
- C-Quester Inc.
- C-Questra
- Cquestr8 Limited
- CREW Carbon
- CyanoCapture
- DACMA
- D-CRBN
- Decarbontek LLC
- Deep Branch Biotechnology
- Deep Sky
- Denbury Inc.
- Dimensional Energy
- Dioxide Materials
- Dioxycle
- Drax
- Earth RepAIR
- Ebb Carbon
- Ecocera
- eChemicles
- ecoLocked GmbH
- EDAC Labs
- Eion Carbon
- Econic Technologies Ltd
- EcoClosure LLC
- Ecospray Technologies
- Ekona Power
- Electrochaea GmbH
- Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT)
- Empower Materials Inc.
- Enerkem Inc.
- enaDyne GmbH
- Entropy Inc.
- E-Quester
- Equatic
- Equinor ASA
- ESTECH
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exomad Green
- ExxonMobil
- 44.01
- Fairbrics
- Fervo Energy
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortera Corporation
- Fortum
- Framergy Inc.
- Freres Biochar
- FuelCell Energy Inc.
- Funga
- GE Gas Power (General Electric)
- Giammarco Vetrocoke
- GigaBlue
- GIG Karasek
- Giner Inc.
- Global Algae Innovations
- Global Thermostat LLC
- Graphyte
- Grassroots Biochar AB
- Graviky Labs
- GreenCap Solutions AS
- Greenlyte Carbon Technologies
- Greeniron H2 AB
- Green Sequest
- Gulf Coast Sequestration
- greenSand
- Hago Energetics
- Haldor Topsoe
- Hazer Group
- Heimdal CCU
- Heirloom Carbon Technologies
- HIF Global
- High Hopes Labs
- Holcim Group
- Holocene
- Holy Grail Inc.
- Honeywell
- Oy Hydrocell Ltd.
- HYCO1
- Hyvegeo
- 1point8
- IHI Corporation
- Immaterial Ltd
- Ineratec GmbH
- Infinitree LLC
- Infinium
- Innovator Energy
- InnoSepra LLC
- Inplanet GmbH
- InterEarth
- ION Clean Energy Inc.
- Japan CCS Co. Ltd.
- Jupiter Oxygen Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KC8 Capture Technologies (KC8)
- Krajete GmbH
- LanzaJet Inc.
- Lanzatech
- Lectrolyst LLC
- Levidian Nanosystems
- Limenet
- The Linde Group
- Liquid Wind AB
- Lithos Carbon
- Living Carbon
- Loam Bio
- Low Carbon Korea
- Low Carbon Materials
- Made of Air GmbH
- Mango Materials Inc.
- Mantel Capture
- Mars Materials
- Mattershift
- Mati Carbon
- MCI Carbon
- Membrane Technology and Research (MTR)
- Mercurius Biorefining
- Minera Systems
- Mineral Carbonation International (MCi) Carbon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v05gub
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