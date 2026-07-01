Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cell and Pack Materials: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle (EV) battery cell and pack materials market spans the complete physical composition of a modern traction battery, organised from the cell outward: the cathode and anode active materials that dominate both mass and value, the inactive cell materials that enable them to function, the module-level materials that connect and isolate groups of cells, and the pack-level structural and functional materials that contain, cool and protect the assembly. It is one of the foundational materials markets of the energy transition, sitting directly beneath the rapidly expanding global EV industry and drawing on critical minerals, specialty chemicals, advanced metals and engineered functional materials in roughly equal measure.



The market is shaped less by any single technology than by the interaction of three forces. The first is cell chemistry: the migration away from nickel- and cobalt-rich cathodes toward iron-phosphate formulations, and the gradual infiltration of silicon into the graphite anode, continually reshape which materials matter most. The second is pack architecture: the shift from conventional modular packs toward cell-to-pack, cell-to-body and cell-to-chassis designs steadily reduces the quantity of inactive structural material required for each unit of energy stored. The third is supply geography: the concentration of refining and battery-grade processing - far more than mining - determines where genuine supply risk lies.



Together these forces produce a market whose composition shifts faster than its overall size. Demand grows across nearly every material, but the balance tilts toward abundant and engineered materials and away from those being designed out. For suppliers, processors, cell and pack manufacturers, automakers and investors, understanding this evolving bill of materials - material by material, chemistry by chemistry, and architecture by architecture - has become essential to navigating the decade ahead.



Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cell and Pack Materials: Global Market 2027-2037 quantifies the global market for every material that goes into an EV battery cell and pack across the 2027-2037 period. It tracks the complete bill of materials of a modern traction battery and forecasts, for each material, both physical demand (kilotonnes per year) and market value (US dollars per year) on an annual basis.



The methodology is rigorously bottom-up: EV unit sales by vehicle segment are converted into gigawatt-hours of battery demand, multiplied by chemistry- and design-specific material-intensity factors expressed in kilograms per kilowatt-hour, and then priced - so that every forecast traces transparently from vehicle volumes through to material tonnes and value. Coverage is exhaustive across the value chain. On the cell side it spans cathode active materials (nickel, cobalt, manganese, lithium, iron and phosphate across NMC, NCA, NMCA, LFP, LMFP and LMO chemistries), anode active materials (natural and synthetic graphite, silicon and silicon oxide, and lithium metal on a watching basis), and the inactive cell materials - electrolytes, separators, binders, conductive additives, current collectors and cell casing. On the pack side it covers module materials (busbars, terminals and insulation), pack structural materials (aluminium, steel and composites) and pack functional materials (thermal interface materials, cooling components, fire protection, compression pads and seals). Forecasts are segmented by vehicle type - passenger car, van, truck, bus, two- and three-wheeler and microcar - and across China, Europe, North America and the rest of the world.



Beyond the numbers, the report explains the forces driving the market: the chemistry transition toward iron-phosphate and silicon, the structural-integration revolution in pack design (CTP, CTB and CTC), the sustainability and recycling agenda, and the supply-chain concentration and policy landscape that govern material availability. It includes detailed cell and pack design analysis, real-world pack teardown benchmarks, a full critical-materials supply-risk assessment, consolidated demand and value forecasts, and profiles of the leading materials suppliers across every tier.



Designed for material producers and processors, cell and pack manufacturers, automakers, investors and policymakers, the report provides the granular, internally consistent material-demand and value data needed to identify the fastest-growing material streams, anticipate supply bottlenecks, and position for a decade of structural change in the battery materials value chain.



Report contents include:

The EV market and battery demand outlook

Li-ion battery chemistry and technology

Cell cost and energy density

Cell materials: cathode and critical raw materials (lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, iron, phosphate)

Cell materials: anode (graphite and silicon)

Cell materials: electrolyte, separators, binders, additives, current collectors and cell case

Cell and pack design: CTP, CTB, CTC and large formats

Pack and module materials (module interconnects and insulation, pack structural and functional materials)

Battery pack examples and teardowns

Sustainability, recyclability and circularity

Supply chain and geographic concentration

Market forecasts and assumptions, 2027-2037

Company profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Report scope and key conclusions

1.2 Market size and headline forecasts, 2027-2037

1.3 Demand drivers, opportunities and challenges

1.4 Regional policy landscape and its market impact

1.5 Global EV sales and battery demand trajectory

1.6 Battery chemistry outlook

1.7 Material intensity evolution

1.8 Cell versus pack split

1.9 Materials covered in this report



2 INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report objectives and scope

2.2 Electric vehicle definitions and drivetrain specifications

2.3 The battery value chain: cell, module, pack and system

2.4 Materials taxonomy used in this report

2.5 Forecasting methodology and the bottom-up demand model

2.6 Key assumptions and data sources

2.7 Units, conventions and currency



3 THE EV MARKET AND BATTERY DEMAND OUTLOOK

3.1 The role of EVs in transport decarbonisation

3.2 Global EV sales, 2015-2026

3.3 Regional snapshots and policy

3.4 EV battery demand forecast by vehicle segment

3.5 Battery manufacturing capacity and regional shares

3.6 Average battery capacity by vehicle segment



4 LI-ION BATTERY CHEMISTRY AND TECHNOLOGY

4.1 What is a Li-ion battery? Components and operating principle

4.2 Cathode chemistries

4.3 Anode chemistries

4.4 Global battery chemistry mix and its historical evolution

4.5 Emerging chemistries and material implications

4.6 Cell-manufacturer landscape by region



5 CELL COST AND ENERGY DENSITY

5.1 Cell cost structure and the role of materials

5.2 Historical pack and cell price and the CAM linkage

5.3 Sensitivity to cathode active material prices

5.4 Energy density by chemistry and the technology timeline

5.5 BEV battery price forecast, 2027-2037



6 CELL MATERIALS: CATHODE AND CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS

6.1 Cathode active materials - overview and development

6.2 Cathode material intensities

6.3 Cathode market share for Li-ion in BEVs, 2020-2037

6.4 Cathode material demand forecast, 2027-2037

6.5 Price assumptions and cathode value forecast

6.6 Lithium

6.6.1 Resources, reserves and production geography

6.6.2 Price behaviour

6.6.3 Supply-demand balance and EV demand

6.7 Cobalt

6.7.1 Production geography

6.7.2 Falling intensity and EV demand

6.8 Nickel

6.8.1 Production geography and Class I constraint

6.8.2 EV demand

6.9 Manganese, iron and phosphate



7 CELL MATERIALS: Anode

7.1 Anode materials - overview

7.2 Anode material demand and price forecast

7.3 Graphite (natural and synthetic)

7.4 Silicon and silicon-oxide anodes

7.5 Lithium-metal and next-generation anodes



8 CELL MATERIALS: Electrolyte, Separators, Binders, Additives, Current Collectors and Cell Case

8.1 Electrolytes - lithium salts, solvents and additives

8.2 Separators - base films (PE, PP) and ceramic coatings

8.3 Binders - PVDF, SBR/CMC, PAA

8.4 Conductive additives - carbon black and carbon nanotubes (CNT)

8.5 Current collectors - copper foil and aluminium foil

8.6 Cell-case materials - cylindrical, prismatic and pouch

8.7 Total cell material demand and value forecast



9 CELL AND CELL PACK DESIGN: CTP, CTB, CTC and Large Formats

9.1 Cell formats and trade-offs

9.2 From cell to module to pack - conventional architecture

9.3 Cell-to-pack (CTP): drivers and challenges

9.4 Cell-to-body and cell-to-chassis (CTB/CTC): drivers and challenges

9.5 OEM and cell-maker structural-design announcements

9.6 Impact on material intensity and inactive-material reduction

9.7 Pack energy-density trends and forecast

9.8 Servicing, repairability and recyclability implications

9.9 Battery pack component breakdown



10 PACK AND MODULE MATERIALS

10.1 Module materials: busbars, terminals and insulation

10.2 Pack housing materials: structure and cover

10.3 Thermal interface materials (TIMs)

10.4 Thermal management: cold plates and coolant hoses

10.5 Battery enclosures - aluminium, steel, GFRP, CFRP, polymers

10.6 Pack sealants (FIPG, CIPG, dispensed-foam gaskets)

10.7 Fire-protection materials

10.8 Compression pads and foams

10.9 Electrical interconnects insulation

10.9.1 Aluminium vs copper for interconnects

10.9.2 Busbar insulation materials

10.9.3 Representative interconnect approaches by vehicle

10.9.4 Material quantity in battery interconnects: kg/kWh summary

10.9.5 Electrical interconnects: aluminium, copper and insulation forecast, 2027-2037

10.10 Busbars, terminals and electrical interconnects

10.11 Total pack material demand and value forecast



11 BATTERY PACK EXAMPLES

11.1 Passenger-car pack examples

11.2 Heavy-duty, commercial and other vehicle examples

11.3 Cross-segment design and material comparison



12 SUSTAINABILITY, RECYCLABILITY AND CIRCULARITY

12.1 Material criticality and supply risk

12.2 Recyclability of cell and pack materials; design-for-recycling

12.3 Secondary supply and recycled-material availability

12.4 Life-cycle and carbon-intensity considerations

12.5 Regulatory drivers - EU Battery Regulation and recycled-content rules



13 SUPPLY CHAIN AND GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION

13.1 Material supply concentration by country

13.2 Battery-grade processed-material bottlenecks

13.3 Supply-chain localisation and policy

13.4 Supply-risk assessment



14 MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

14.1 Forecast coverage and methodology recap

14.2 Key assumptions: battery size, chemistry mix, energy density

14.3 Cathode and anode material demand and value

14.4 Total cell material demand and value

14.5 Total pack material demand and value

14.6 Total market by material, vehicle type and value



15 COMPANY PROFILES (54 COMPANY PROFILES)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABIS Aerogel Co. Ltd.

Aerogel Core Ltd

Ampcera

Apheros

Asahi Kasei

Axiotherm GmbH

BAIC BJEV (Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.)

BENTELER Automotive

CFP Composites

Chery International

Denka

DuPont

Elven Technologies

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

First Graphene Ltd.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Horizontal Na Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg79eg

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