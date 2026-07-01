AI Initiatives Bolster Middle East's Demand for AI-Ready Data Centers

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East data center construction market is projecting robust growth, with an expected CAGR of 25.79% from 2025 to 2031. This significant increase is driven by various regional dynamics and global technological demands.
Impact of War on Data Centers:
- Recent geopolitical tensions, particularly the June 2025 conflict between Israel and Iran, have placed Middle Eastern data centers at risk. Key infrastructures across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait encountered escalation, highlighting vulnerabilities even in civilian infrastructure, impacting global perceptions of digital infrastructure safety in these regions.
- A March 2026 attack notably affected facilities operated by major players like Amazon Web Services and Oracle in the UAE and Bahrain, leading to significant disruptions. The resulting uncertainty has paused investments and slowed the pace of data center expansion, potentially altering future investment strategies due to increased energy costs and supply chain concerns.
Market Segmentation Insights:
- Efforts to advance AI in the region are considerable, with initiatives supporting AI-ready data centers. As of April 2025, Khazna Data Centers initiated a large-scale AI-ready project near Ankara, Turkey, marking a significant step towards enhancing AI infrastructure.
- The necessity for advanced cooling technologies to support growing AI workloads is notable. The adoption of liquid cooling technologies for better energy efficiency is expected to rise significantly, from 41% in 2025 to 54% by 2031.
Trends & Drivers:
Adoption of Sustainability & Renewable Energy:
- Transitioning to sustainable energy sources like green hydrogen and solar power is a focus to reduce emissions from data centers, with new Power Purchase Agreements in place, such as Oman Data Park's solar energy initiative with Solar Wadi.
Increasing Adoption of AI:
- AI adoption is rapidly spreading through various sectors, raising the demand for data centers. Strategies like Saudi Arabia's National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Amazon's AWS AI Factory offering are pivotal in supporting this trend.
Geographical Analysis:
- Saudi Arabia is anticipated to lead the market by 2031, with substantial developments in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. In the UAE, smart cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai are key data center locations.
- In Israel, areas like Petah Tikva and the Negev region are becoming central to data center development due to their strategic advantages.
- Doha in Qatar and Muscat in Oman are primary sites due to connectivity and strategic location advantages.
- Emerging markets like Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon offer a potential cost advantage, presenting opportunities for development.
Vendor Landscape:
- The region witnesses strong competition among global cloud providers and infrastructure providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Oracle, alongside data center support companies like ABB and Schneider Electric.
- Construction contractors and operators driving the market expansion include regional names like ALDAR and global entities like AECOM, all focusing on expanding and improving digital infrastructure.
Investors are cautious but see potential for significant returns if geopolitical tensions stabilize. Strategic investments and the development of advanced digital infrastructure remain key strategies for growth, with the market keenly adapting to innovations in AI, sustainability, and automation.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|231
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$11.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.8%
|Regions Covered
|Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- The market dynamics section provides a comprehensive analysis of the underlying factors influencing the data center industry's overall environment.
- Market Opportunities & Trends
- Adoption of emerging technologies like AI and Machine Learning is significantly boosting market demand.
- Increased focus on sustainable and energy-efficient data center solutions is becoming prevalent across industry participants.
- The expansion of cloud-based services and increasing data consumption offer large growth opportunities.
- Growth Enablers
- Government initiatives and favorable regulations play a critical role in propelling market growth.
- Technological advancements and continuous developments in data center infrastructures drive high efficiency and scalability.
- Investment from major tech firms and increased data generation by end-users are strong growth enablers.
- Market Restraints
- High initial capital expenditure and operational costs may impede potential market growth.
- Challenges related to data security and compliance pose significant barriers to market expansion.
- Geopolitical tensions and various global economic factors may adversely affect market dynamics.
Companies Mentioned
ABB
Airedale
Alfa Laval
Canovate
Caterpillar
Cummins
Dakin Applied
Delta Electronics
EAE Group
Eaton
Enrogen
Envicool
Generac Power Systems
HITEC Power Protection
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Piller Power Systems
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv
AECOM
Al Latifia Trading & Contracting
ALDAR
ALEC Data Center Solutions
Anel Group
Arup
Ashi & Bushnag
Ashtrom Group
ASU
AtkinsRéalis
Auerbach HaLevy Architects
Azura Consultancy
Black & White Engineering
Capitoline
Core Emirates
DAR Group
Datalec Precision Installations (DPI)
DC PRO Engineering
Deerns
DMC Global Partners
Edarat Group
EGEC
Electra
Enmar Engineering
Group AMANA
Harinsa Qatar
HATCO
HHM Group
Hill International
ICS Nett
INT’LTEC
ISG
Juffali Airconditioning, Mechanical, and Electrical Company (JAMED)
James L. Williams (JLW)
John Paul Construction
Laing O’Rourke
Laith Electro Mechanical
Linesight
M+W Group (Exyte)
Mace
McLaren Construction Group
MEC - Margolin Bros. Engineering & Consulting
Middle East Modern Architecture (MEMA)
Mercury
MIS
NDA Group
Prota Engineering
PTS
Qatar Site & Power
Raghav Contracting
RED Engineering Design
RW Armstrong
SANA Control Systems
Scientechnic
Site & Power DK (Midis Group)
Skorka Architects
Sudlows
Telal Engineering & Contracting
Turner & Townsend
UBIK
Yeda Engineering
Adgar Investments & Development
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Batelco
Bynet Data Communications
Compass Datacenters
DAMAC Digital
Du
EdgeConneX
Equinix
Google
Gulf Data Hub
Khazna Data Centers
MedOne
MEEZA
Mega Data Centers (MEGA DC)
Microsoft
Mobily
Moro Hub
NGN
Ooredoo
Oracle
Pure Data Centres
Quantum Switch
Sahayeb Data Centers
center3
Türk Telekom
Turkcell
Agility Logistics Parks
Anan
DataVolt
Desert Dragon Data Centers
Ezditek
HUMAIN
Keystone
NED
Techtonic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1jnan
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