AI Initiatives Bolster Middle East's Demand for AI-Ready Data Centers

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Middle East data center construction market is projecting robust growth, with an expected CAGR of 25.79% from 2025 to 2031. This significant increase is driven by various regional dynamics and global technological demands.

Impact of War on Data Centers:

Recent geopolitical tensions, particularly the June 2025 conflict between Israel and Iran, have placed Middle Eastern data centers at risk. Key infrastructures across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait encountered escalation, highlighting vulnerabilities even in civilian infrastructure, impacting global perceptions of digital infrastructure safety in these regions.

A March 2026 attack notably affected facilities operated by major players like Amazon Web Services and Oracle in the UAE and Bahrain, leading to significant disruptions. The resulting uncertainty has paused investments and slowed the pace of data center expansion, potentially altering future investment strategies due to increased energy costs and supply chain concerns.

Market Segmentation Insights:

Efforts to advance AI in the region are considerable, with initiatives supporting AI-ready data centers. As of April 2025, Khazna Data Centers initiated a large-scale AI-ready project near Ankara, Turkey, marking a significant step towards enhancing AI infrastructure.

The necessity for advanced cooling technologies to support growing AI workloads is notable. The adoption of liquid cooling technologies for better energy efficiency is expected to rise significantly, from 41% in 2025 to 54% by 2031.

Trends & Drivers:

Adoption of Sustainability & Renewable Energy:

Transitioning to sustainable energy sources like green hydrogen and solar power is a focus to reduce emissions from data centers, with new Power Purchase Agreements in place, such as Oman Data Park's solar energy initiative with Solar Wadi.

Increasing Adoption of AI:

AI adoption is rapidly spreading through various sectors, raising the demand for data centers. Strategies like Saudi Arabia's National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Amazon's AWS AI Factory offering are pivotal in supporting this trend.

Geographical Analysis:

Saudi Arabia is anticipated to lead the market by 2031, with substantial developments in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. In the UAE, smart cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai are key data center locations.

In Israel, areas like Petah Tikva and the Negev region are becoming central to data center development due to their strategic advantages.

Doha in Qatar and Muscat in Oman are primary sites due to connectivity and strategic location advantages.

Emerging markets like Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon offer a potential cost advantage, presenting opportunities for development.

Vendor Landscape:

The region witnesses strong competition among global cloud providers and infrastructure providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Oracle, alongside data center support companies like ABB and Schneider Electric.

Construction contractors and operators driving the market expansion include regional names like ALDAR and global entities like AECOM, all focusing on expanding and improving digital infrastructure.

Investors are cautious but see potential for significant returns if geopolitical tensions stabilize. Strategic investments and the development of advanced digital infrastructure remain key strategies for growth, with the market keenly adapting to innovations in AI, sustainability, and automation.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Middle East



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Introduction The market dynamics section provides a comprehensive analysis of the underlying factors influencing the data center industry's overall environment.

Market Opportunities & Trends Adoption of emerging technologies like AI and Machine Learning is significantly boosting market demand. Increased focus on sustainable and energy-efficient data center solutions is becoming prevalent across industry participants. The expansion of cloud-based services and increasing data consumption offer large growth opportunities.

Growth Enablers Government initiatives and favorable regulations play a critical role in propelling market growth. Technological advancements and continuous developments in data center infrastructures drive high efficiency and scalability. Investment from major tech firms and increased data generation by end-users are strong growth enablers.

Market Restraints High initial capital expenditure and operational costs may impede potential market growth. Challenges related to data security and compliance pose significant barriers to market expansion. Geopolitical tensions and various global economic factors may adversely affect market dynamics.



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Dakin Applied

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Enrogen

Envicool

Generac Power Systems

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

AECOM

Al Latifia Trading & Contracting

ALDAR

ALEC Data Center Solutions

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Ashtrom Group

ASU

AtkinsRéalis

Auerbach HaLevy Architects

Azura Consultancy

Black & White Engineering

Capitoline

Core Emirates

DAR Group

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI)

DC PRO Engineering

Deerns

DMC Global Partners

Edarat Group

EGEC

Electra

Enmar Engineering

Group AMANA

Harinsa Qatar

HATCO

HHM Group

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT’LTEC

ISG

Juffali Airconditioning, Mechanical, and Electrical Company (JAMED)

James L. Williams (JLW)

John Paul Construction

Laing O’Rourke

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

McLaren Construction Group

MEC - Margolin Bros. Engineering & Consulting

Middle East Modern Architecture (MEMA)

Mercury

MIS

NDA Group

Prota Engineering

PTS

Qatar Site & Power

Raghav Contracting

RED Engineering Design

RW Armstrong

SANA Control Systems

Scientechnic

Site & Power DK (Midis Group)

Skorka Architects

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

UBIK

Yeda Engineering

Adgar Investments & Development

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Compass Datacenters

DAMAC Digital

Du

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

MedOne

MEEZA

Mega Data Centers (MEGA DC)

Microsoft

Mobily

Moro Hub

NGN

Ooredoo

Oracle

Pure Data Centres

Quantum Switch

Sahayeb Data Centers

center3

Türk Telekom

Turkcell

Agility Logistics Parks

Anan

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Centers

Ezditek

HUMAIN

Keystone

NED

Techtonic

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