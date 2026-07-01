Global Gluten-Free Products Market Analysis 2025-2031: Trends, Growth, and Regional Insights

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten Free Products: Global Market Data" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The newly released report provides an in-depth examination of the global gluten-free products market, highlighting the latest data, emerging trends, and future growth projections. The analysis is segmented by product type, distribution channel, packaging type, and geographical region, with a focus on significant markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and South Africa. These regions exhibit growing demand for gluten-free products, driven by increased health awareness and shifting dietary preferences.

The report covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), presenting data in a user-friendly format with illustrative tables and figures that depict historical trends, current market conditions, and future forecasts. The base year for this study is 2025, with a forecast period extending from 2026 to 2031. Market values are expressed in USD, while volumes are presented in kilotons. Growth projections are based on anticipated product innovations, expansion of retail distribution channels, rising gluten intolerance and celiac disease cases, company-reported revenues, and forthcoming regulatory changes associated with food labeling and safety.

The global gluten-free products market is broken down into the following segments:

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Product Type: Bakery products, snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, pizza and pasta, breakfast cereals, and other offerings such as gluten-free flour and baking mixes, certified gluten-free confectionery, frozen and convenience foods, and gluten-free beverages.

Bakery products, snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, pizza and pasta, breakfast cereals, and other offerings such as gluten-free flour and baking mixes, certified gluten-free confectionery, frozen and convenience foods, and gluten-free beverages. Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-retailers, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others, including drug stores/pharmacies and small independent retailers.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-retailers, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others, including drug stores/pharmacies and small independent retailers. Packaging Type: Ambient/shelf-stable, frozen, and chilled products.

Report Highlights

A comprehensive overview of the global market for gluten-free products.

Analyses of global market trends, featuring historical data for 2025 and forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period from 2026 to 2031.

Market size and revenue forecasts, alongside a market share analysis categorized by region, product type, and distribution channel.

Key insights into market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and emerging technologies in gluten-free product development.

This report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders looking to understand the dynamic landscape of the gluten-free products market and capitalize on anticipated growth opportunities.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Report Scope

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Global Gluten-Free Products Market

Geographic Breakdown

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Region

Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type

Chapter 3 North American Gluten-Free Products Market

Key Takeaways

North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country

North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

North American Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Canada Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Canada Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Canada Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Mexico Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Mexico Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Mexico Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Chapter 4 European Gluten-Free Products Market

Key Takeaways

European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country

European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

European Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Italy Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Italy Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Italy Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Germany Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Germany Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Germany Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

France Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

France Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

France Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Spain Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Spain Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Spain Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Russia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Russia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Russia Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country

Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

China Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

China Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

China Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Japan Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Japan Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Japan Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Australia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Australia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Australia Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

India Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

India Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

India Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

South Korea Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

South Korea Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

South Korea Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Chapter 6 South American Gluten-Free Products Market

Key Takeaways

South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country

South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

South American Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Brazil Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Brazil Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Brazil Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Argentina Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Argentina Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Argentina Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Gluten-Free Products Market

Key Takeaways

Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country

Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Saudi Arabia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Saudi Arabia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Saudi Arabia Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

South Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

South Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

South Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Rest of the Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type

Rest of the Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel

Rest of the Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type

Chapter 8 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, by Type

Key Takeaways

Bakery Products

Snacks and RTE Products

Pizza and Pasta

Breakfast Cereals

Other Types

Chapter 9 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Key Takeaways

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Retailers

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Chapter 10 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, by Packaging Type

Key Takeaways

Ambient/shelf-stable

Frozen

Chilled

Chapter 11 Appendix

Research Methodology

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 1: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 2: Global Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 3: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 4: Global Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 5: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 6: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 7: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 8: North American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 9: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 10: North American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 11: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 12: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 13: U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 14: U.S. Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 15: U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 16: U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 17: Canadian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 18: Canadian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 19: Canadian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 20: Canadian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 21: Mexican Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 22: Mexican Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 23: Mexican Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 24: Mexican Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 25: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 26: European Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 27: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 28: European Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 29: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 30: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 31: Italian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 32: Italian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 33: Italian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 34: Italian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 35: U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 36: U.K. Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 37: U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 38: U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 39: German Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 40: German Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 41: German Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 42: German Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 43: French Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 44: French Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 45: French Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 46: French Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 47: Spanish Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 48: Spanish Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 49: Spanish Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 50: Spanish Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 51: Russian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 52: Russian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 53: Russian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 54: Russian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 55: Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 56: Rest of Europe Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 57: Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 58: Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 65: Chinese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 66: Chinese Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 67: Chinese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 68: Chinese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 69: Japanese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 70: Japanese Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 71: Japanese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 72: Japanese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 73: Australian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 74: Australian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 75: Australian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 76: Australian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 77: Indian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 78: Indian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 79: Indian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 80: Indian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 81: South Korean Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 82: South Korean Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 83: South Korean Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 84: South Korean Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 89: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 90: South American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 91: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 92: South American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 93: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 94: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 95: Brazilian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 96: Brazilian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 97: Brazilian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 98: Brazilian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 99: Argentine Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 100: Argentine Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 101: Argentine Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 102: Argentine Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 103: Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 104: Rest of South America Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 105: Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 106: Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 107: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 108: Middle East and African Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 109: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 110: Middle East and African Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 111: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 112: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 113: UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 114: UAE Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 115: UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 116: UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 117: Saudi Arabian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 118: Saudi Arabian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 119: Saudi Arabian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 120: Saudi Arabian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 121: Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 122: Turkiye Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 123: Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 124: Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 125: South African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 126: South African Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 127: South African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 128: South African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 129: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 130: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031

Table 131: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031

Table 132: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031

Table 133: Global Market for Gluten-Free Bakery Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 134: Global Market for Gluten-Free Bakery Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 135: Global Market for Gluten-Free Snacks and RTE Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 136: Global Market for Gluten-Free Snacks and RTE Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 137: Global Market for Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta, by Region, Through 2031

Table 138: Global Market for Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta, by Country, Through 2031

Table 139: Global Market for Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, by Region, Through 2031

Table 140: Global Market for Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, by Country, Through 2031

Table 141: Global Market for Other Types of Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 142: Global Market for Other Types of Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 143: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, by Region, Through 2031

Table 144: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, by Country, Through 2031

Table 145: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in E-Retail, by Region, Through 2031

Table 146: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in E-Retail, by Country, Through 2031

Table 147: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Specialty Stores, by Region, Through 2031

Table 148: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Specialty Stores, by Country, Through 2031

Table 149: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Convenience Stores, by Region, Through 2031

Table 150: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Convenience Stores, by Country, Through 2031

Table 151: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Other Distribution Channels, by Region, Through 2031

Table 152: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Other Distribution Channels, by Country, Through 2031

Table 153: Global Market for Ambient/Shelf-Stable Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 154: Global Market for Ambient/Shelf-Stable Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 155: Global Market for Frozen Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 156: Global Market for Frozen Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031

Table 157: Global Market for Chilled Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031

Table 158: Global Market for Chilled Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 1: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 2: Global Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 3: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 4: Global Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 5: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 7: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 8: North American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 9: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 10: North American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 11: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 12: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 13: U.S. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 14: U.S. Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 15: U.S. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 16: U.S. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 17: Canadian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 18: Canadian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 19: Canadian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 20: Canadian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 21: Mexican Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 22: Mexican Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 23: Mexican Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 24: Mexican Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 25: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 26: European Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 27: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 28: European Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 29: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 30: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 31: Italian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 32: Italian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 33: Italian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 34: Italian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 35: U.K. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 36: U.K. Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 37: U.K. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 38: U.K. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 39: German Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 40: German Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 41: German Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 42: German Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 43: French Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 44: French Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 45: French Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 46: French Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 47: Spanish Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 48: Spanish Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 49: Spanish Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 50: Spanish Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 51: Russian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 52: Russian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 53: Russian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 54: Russian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 55: Rest of Europe Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 56: Rest of Europe Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 57: Rest of Europe Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 58: Rest of Europe Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 59: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 60: Asia-Pacific Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 61: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 62: Asia-Pacific Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 63: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 64: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 65: Chinese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 66: Chinese Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 67: Chinese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 68: Chinese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 69: Japanese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 70: Japanese Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 71: Japanese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 72: Japanese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 73: Australian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 74: Australian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 75: Australian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 76: Australian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 77: Indian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 78: Indian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 79: Indian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 80: Indian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 81: South Korean Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 82: South Korean Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 83: South Korean Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 84: South Korean Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 89: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 90: South American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 91: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 92: South American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 93: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 94: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 95: Brazilian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 96: Brazilian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 97: Brazilian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 98: Brazilian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 99: Argentine Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 100: Argentine Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 101: Argentine Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 102: Argentine Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 103: Rest of South America Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 104: Rest of South America Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 105: Rest of South America Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 106: Rest of South America Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 107: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 108: Middle East and African Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025

Figure 109: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 110: Middle East and African Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 111: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 112: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 113: UAE Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 114: UAE Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 115: UAE Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 116: UAE Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 117: Saudi Arabian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 118: Saudi Arabian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 119: Saudi Arabian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 120: Saudi Arabian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 121: Turkiye Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 122: Turkiye Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 123: Turkiye Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 124: Turkiye Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 125: South African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 126: South African Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 127: South African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 128: South African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 129: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 130: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025

Figure 131: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025

Figure 132: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025

Figure 133: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Bakery Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 134: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Snacks and RTE Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 135: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta, by Region, 2025

Figure 136: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, by Region, 2025

Figure 137: Global Market Shares for Other Types of Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 138: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, by Region, 2025

Figure 139: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in E-Retail, by Region, 2025

Figure 140: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Specialty Stores, by Region, 2025

Figure 141: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Convenience Stores, by Region, 2025

Figure 142: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Other Distribution Channels, by Region, 2025

Figure 143: Global Market Shares for Ambient/Shelf-Stable Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 144: Global Market Shares for Frozen Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025

Figure 145: Global Market Shares for Chilled Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025





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