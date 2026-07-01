Global Gluten-Free Products Market Analysis 2025-2031: Trends, Growth, and Regional Insights

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten Free Products: Global Market Data" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The newly released report provides an in-depth examination of the global gluten-free products market, highlighting the latest data, emerging trends, and future growth projections. The analysis is segmented by product type, distribution channel, packaging type, and geographical region, with a focus on significant markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and South Africa. These regions exhibit growing demand for gluten-free products, driven by increased health awareness and shifting dietary preferences.
The report covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), presenting data in a user-friendly format with illustrative tables and figures that depict historical trends, current market conditions, and future forecasts. The base year for this study is 2025, with a forecast period extending from 2026 to 2031. Market values are expressed in USD, while volumes are presented in kilotons. Growth projections are based on anticipated product innovations, expansion of retail distribution channels, rising gluten intolerance and celiac disease cases, company-reported revenues, and forthcoming regulatory changes associated with food labeling and safety.
The global gluten-free products market is broken down into the following segments:
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
- Product Type: Bakery products, snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, pizza and pasta, breakfast cereals, and other offerings such as gluten-free flour and baking mixes, certified gluten-free confectionery, frozen and convenience foods, and gluten-free beverages.
- Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-retailers, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others, including drug stores/pharmacies and small independent retailers.
- Packaging Type: Ambient/shelf-stable, frozen, and chilled products.
Report Highlights
- A comprehensive overview of the global market for gluten-free products.
- Analyses of global market trends, featuring historical data for 2025 and forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period from 2026 to 2031.
- Market size and revenue forecasts, alongside a market share analysis categorized by region, product type, and distribution channel.
- Key insights into market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and emerging technologies in gluten-free product development.
This report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders looking to understand the dynamic landscape of the gluten-free products market and capitalize on anticipated growth opportunities.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$12.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$19.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Global Gluten-Free Products Market
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Region
- Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type
Chapter 3 North American Gluten-Free Products Market
- Key Takeaways
- North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country
- North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- North American Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Canada Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Canada Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Canada Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Mexico Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Mexico Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Mexico Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
Chapter 4 European Gluten-Free Products Market
- Key Takeaways
- European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country
- European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- European Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Italy Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Italy Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Italy Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Germany Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Germany Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Germany Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- France Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- France Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- France Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Spain Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Spain Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Spain Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Russia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Russia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Russia Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market
- Key Takeaways
- Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- China Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- China Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- China Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Japan Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Japan Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Japan Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Australia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Australia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Australia Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- India Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- India Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- India Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- South Korea Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- South Korea Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- South Korea Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
Chapter 6 South American Gluten-Free Products Market
- Key Takeaways
- South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country
- South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- South American Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Brazil Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Brazil Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Brazil Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Argentina Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Argentina Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Argentina Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Gluten-Free Products Market
- Key Takeaways
- Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country
- Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Saudi Arabia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Saudi Arabia Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Saudi Arabia Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- South Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- South Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- South Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products by Packaging Type
Chapter 8 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Bakery Products
- Snacks and RTE Products
- Pizza and Pasta
- Breakfast Cereals
- Other Types
Chapter 9 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, by Distribution Channel
- Key Takeaways
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- E-Retailers
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Chapter 10 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, by Packaging Type
- Key Takeaways
- Ambient/shelf-stable
- Frozen
- Chilled
Chapter 11 Appendix
- Research Methodology
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 1: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 2: Global Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 3: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 4: Global Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 5: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 6: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 7: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 8: North American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 9: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 10: North American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 11: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 12: North American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 13: U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 14: U.S. Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 15: U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 16: U.S. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 17: Canadian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 18: Canadian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 19: Canadian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 20: Canadian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 21: Mexican Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 22: Mexican Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 23: Mexican Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 24: Mexican Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 25: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 26: European Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 27: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 28: European Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 29: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 30: European Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 31: Italian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 32: Italian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 33: Italian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 34: Italian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 35: U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 36: U.K. Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 37: U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 38: U.K. Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 39: German Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 40: German Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 41: German Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 42: German Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 43: French Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 44: French Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 45: French Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 46: French Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 47: Spanish Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 48: Spanish Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 49: Spanish Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 50: Spanish Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 51: Russian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 52: Russian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 53: Russian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 54: Russian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 55: Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 56: Rest of Europe Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 57: Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 58: Rest of Europe Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 65: Chinese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 66: Chinese Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 67: Chinese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 68: Chinese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 69: Japanese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 70: Japanese Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 71: Japanese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 72: Japanese Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 73: Australian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 74: Australian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 75: Australian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 76: Australian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 77: Indian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 78: Indian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 79: Indian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 80: Indian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 81: South Korean Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 82: South Korean Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 83: South Korean Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 84: South Korean Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 89: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 90: South American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 91: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 92: South American Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 93: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 94: South American Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 95: Brazilian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 96: Brazilian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 97: Brazilian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 98: Brazilian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 99: Argentine Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 100: Argentine Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 101: Argentine Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 102: Argentine Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 103: Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 104: Rest of South America Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 105: Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 106: Rest of South America Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 107: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 108: Middle East and African Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 109: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 110: Middle East and African Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 111: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 112: Middle East and African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 113: UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 114: UAE Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 115: UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 116: UAE Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 118: Saudi Arabian Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 119: Saudi Arabian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 120: Saudi Arabian Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 121: Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 122: Turkiye Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 123: Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 124: Turkiye Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 125: South African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 126: South African Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 127: South African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 128: South African Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 129: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 130: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Volume for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, Through 2031
Table 131: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, Through 2031
Table 132: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, Through 2031
Table 133: Global Market for Gluten-Free Bakery Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 134: Global Market for Gluten-Free Bakery Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 135: Global Market for Gluten-Free Snacks and RTE Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 136: Global Market for Gluten-Free Snacks and RTE Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 137: Global Market for Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta, by Region, Through 2031
Table 138: Global Market for Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta, by Country, Through 2031
Table 139: Global Market for Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, by Region, Through 2031
Table 140: Global Market for Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, by Country, Through 2031
Table 141: Global Market for Other Types of Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 142: Global Market for Other Types of Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 143: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, by Region, Through 2031
Table 144: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, by Country, Through 2031
Table 145: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in E-Retail, by Region, Through 2031
Table 146: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in E-Retail, by Country, Through 2031
Table 147: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Specialty Stores, by Region, Through 2031
Table 148: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Specialty Stores, by Country, Through 2031
Table 149: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Convenience Stores, by Region, Through 2031
Table 150: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Convenience Stores, by Country, Through 2031
Table 151: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Other Distribution Channels, by Region, Through 2031
Table 152: Global Market for Gluten-Free Products in Other Distribution Channels, by Country, Through 2031
Table 153: Global Market for Ambient/Shelf-Stable Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 154: Global Market for Ambient/Shelf-Stable Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 155: Global Market for Frozen Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 156: Global Market for Frozen Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
Table 157: Global Market for Chilled Gluten-Free Products, by Region, Through 2031
Table 158: Global Market for Chilled Gluten-Free Products, by Country, Through 2031
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 1: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 2: Global Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 3: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 4: Global Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 5: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 6: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 7: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 8: North American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 9: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 10: North American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 11: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 12: North American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 13: U.S. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 14: U.S. Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 15: U.S. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2024
Figure 16: U.S. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 17: Canadian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 18: Canadian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 19: Canadian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 20: Canadian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 21: Mexican Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 22: Mexican Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 23: Mexican Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 24: Mexican Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 25: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 26: European Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 27: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 28: European Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 29: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 30: European Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 31: Italian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 32: Italian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 33: Italian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 34: Italian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 35: U.K. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 36: U.K. Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 37: U.K. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 38: U.K. Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 39: German Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 40: German Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 41: German Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 42: German Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 43: French Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 44: French Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 45: French Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 46: French Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 47: Spanish Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 48: Spanish Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 49: Spanish Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 50: Spanish Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 51: Russian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 52: Russian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 53: Russian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 54: Russian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 55: Rest of Europe Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 56: Rest of Europe Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 57: Rest of Europe Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 58: Rest of Europe Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 59: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 60: Asia-Pacific Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 61: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 62: Asia-Pacific Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 63: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 64: Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 65: Chinese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 66: Chinese Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 67: Chinese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 68: Chinese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 69: Japanese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 70: Japanese Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 71: Japanese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 72: Japanese Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 73: Australian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 74: Australian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 75: Australian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 76: Australian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 77: Indian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 78: Indian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 79: Indian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 80: Indian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 81: South Korean Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 82: South Korean Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 83: South Korean Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 84: South Korean Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 89: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 90: South American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 91: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 92: South American Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 93: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 94: South American Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 95: Brazilian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 96: Brazilian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 97: Brazilian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 98: Brazilian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 99: Argentine Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 100: Argentine Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 101: Argentine Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 102: Argentine Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 103: Rest of South America Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 104: Rest of South America Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 105: Rest of South America Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 106: Rest of South America Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 107: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 108: Middle East and African Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Country, 2025
Figure 109: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 110: Middle East and African Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 111: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 112: Middle East and African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 113: UAE Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 114: UAE Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 115: UAE Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 116: UAE Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 117: Saudi Arabian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 118: Saudi Arabian Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 119: Saudi Arabian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 120: Saudi Arabian Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 121: Turkiye Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 122: Turkiye Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 123: Turkiye Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 124: Turkiye Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 125: South African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 126: South African Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 127: South African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 128: South African Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 129: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 130: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Volume Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Type, 2025
Figure 131: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Distribution Channel, 2025
Figure 132: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products, by Packaging Type, 2025
Figure 133: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Bakery Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 134: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Snacks and RTE Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 135: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Pizza and Pasta, by Region, 2025
Figure 136: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Breakfast Cereals, by Region, 2025
Figure 137: Global Market Shares for Other Types of Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 138: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, by Region, 2025
Figure 139: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in E-Retail, by Region, 2025
Figure 140: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Specialty Stores, by Region, 2025
Figure 141: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Convenience Stores, by Region, 2025
Figure 142: Global Market Shares for Gluten-Free Products in Other Distribution Channels, by Region, 2025
Figure 143: Global Market Shares for Ambient/Shelf-Stable Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 144: Global Market Shares for Frozen Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
Figure 145: Global Market Shares for Chilled Gluten-Free Products, by Region, 2025
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