Rising AI and HPC Workloads Propel Demand for Liquid Cooling in European Data Centers

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe data center construction market is poised for significant growth, with investment expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.96% from 2025 to 2031.
Key Trends and Drivers
Liquid Cooling Adoption
- European data centers are increasingly utilizing liquid cooling due to its superior thermal management capabilities, vital for handling AI and HPC workloads. Companies like Spode Works Regeneration Ltd are leading this shift, planning new facilities with advanced cooling techniques such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling.
Surge in Digitalization
- The rapid digital adoption across Europe, with industries leveraging technologies like cloud and AI, is boosting demand for edge data centers. Sweden's comprehensive Digitalisation Strategy aims to enhance the nation’s digital capabilities by 2030.
AI Boosting Investments
- The rising AI adoption encourages significant data center investments. Initiatives like Carbon3.ai's AI platform in the UK spotlight the region's commitment to enhancing AI infrastructure, necessitating robust cooling solutions for high-performance computing.
Cloud Computing Expansion
- The demand for cloud computing is intensifying due to digitalization and regulatory compliance. OVHcloud's expanded presence in Berlin symbolizes the regional drive for resilient, speedy digital infrastructure.
Cable Connectivity Initiatives
- Inland and submarine cable projects are crucial for data transmission and connectivity. Amazon Web Services' new cable station in Ireland exemplifies efforts to expand Europe’s digital capabilities.
Government Support & Sustainability
- European governments are endorsing data center expansion to power digital economies. Initiatives favoring renewable energy are attracting more investments from global and local players.
Market Segmentation Insights
- Hyperscale data centers lead in investments due to AI and HPC demands, with companies like Google expanding in Germany.
- Colocation and enterprise data centers are also seeing substantial growth driven by digitalization.
- Investments in sustainable and advanced power infrastructure, such as renewable energy and liquid cooling, are increasing.
- Regions like the Nordics are leveraging sustainable energy sources, enhancing their appeal for data center investments.
Geographical Analysis
- Western Europe dominates investments, particularly in the FLAP-D market. The UK leads in power capacity, followed by the Nordics, which are attractive for their renewable energy sources.
- Emerging markets like Spain and Poland offer growth opportunities due to their strategic locations and cost advantages.
- Countries like France and the Netherlands are committed to reducing carbon footprints, aligning with broader sustainability goals.
Key Market Players
- Prominent infrastructure providers include ABB, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.
- Leading contractors like AECOM and Arup are pivotal in data center developments.
- Major investors are AWS, Digital Realty, and Equinix, driving market expansions.
This report addresses critical questions concerning market size, growth rate, trends, and power capacity expectations in the Europe data center construction market by 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|527
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$58.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.9%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Introduction
9. Investment Opportunities
9.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast
9.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Market Opportunities & Trends
10.2. Market Growth Enablers
10.3. Market Restraints
10.4. Site Selection Criteria
11. Facility Type Segmentation
11.1. Hyperscale Data Centers
11.2. Colocation Data Centers
11.3. Enterprise Data Centers
12. Infrastructure Segmentation
12.1. Electrical Infrastructure
12.2. Mechanical Infrastructure
12.3. Cooling Systems
12.4. Cooling Techniques
12.5. General Construction
13. Tier Standards Segmentation
14. Geography Segmentation
15. Western Europe
15.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
15.2. Data Center Market by Investment
15.3. Data Center Market by Area
15.4. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
15.5. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
16. UK
16.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
16.2. Government Rules & Regulations
16.3. Market by Investment
16.4. Market by Area
16.5. Market by Power Capacity
16.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
16.7. Market by Infrastructure
16.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in the UK
17. Germany
17.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
17.2. Government Rules & Regulations
17.3. Market by Investment
17.4. Market by Area
17.5. Market by Power Capacity
17.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
17.7. Market by Infrastructure
17.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Germany
18. France
18.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
18.2. Government Rules & Regulations
18.3. Market by Investment
18.4. Market by Area
18.5. Market by Power Capacity
18.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
18.7. Market by Infrastructure
18.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in France
19. Netherlands
19.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
19.2. Government Rules & Regulations
19.3. Market by Investment
19.4. Market by Area
19.5. Market by Power Capacity
19.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
19.7. Market by Infrastructure
19.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Netherlands
20. Ireland
20.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
20.2. Government Rules & Regulations
20.3. Market by Investment
20.4. Market by Area
20.5. Market by Power Capacity
20.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
20.7. Market by Infrastructure
20.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Ireland
21. Switzerland
21.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
21.2. Market by Investment
21.3. Market by Area
21.4. Market by Power Capacity
21.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
21.6. Market by Infrastructure
21.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Switzerland
22. Italy
22.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
22.2. Market by Investment
22.3. Market by Area
22.4. Market by Power Capacity
22.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
22.6. Market by Infrastructure
22.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Italy
23. Spain
23.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
23.2. Market by Investment
23.3. Market by Area
23.4. Market by Power Capacity
23.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
23.6. Market by Infrastructure
23.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Spain
24. Belgium
24.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
24.2. Market by Investment
24.3. Market by Area
24.4. Market by Power Capacity
24.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
24.6. Market by Infrastructure
24.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Belgium
25. Portugal
25.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
25.2. Market by Investment
25.3. Market by Area
25.4. Market by Power Capacity
25.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
25.6. Market by Infrastructure
25.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Portugal
26. Greece
26.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
26.2. Government Rules & Regulations
26.3. Market by Investment
26.4. Market by Area
26.5. Market by Power Capacity
26.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
26.7. Market by Infrastructure
26.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Greece
27. Other Western European Countries
27.1. Market by Investment
27.2. Market by Area
27.3. Market by Power Capacity
27.4. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
27.5. Market by Infrastructure
27.6. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Other Western European Countries
28. Nordics
28.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
28.2. Data Center Market by Investment
28.3. Data Center Market by Area
28.4. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
28.5. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
29. Denmark
29.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
29.2. Government Rules & Regulations
29.3. Market by Investment
29.4. Market by Area
29.5. Market by Power Capacity
29.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
29.7. Market by Infrastructure
29.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Denmark
30. Sweden
30.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
30.2. Market by Investment
30.3. Market by Area
30.4. Market by Power Capacity
30.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
30.6. Market by Infrastructure
30.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Denmark
31. Norway
31.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
31.2. Government Rules & Regulations
31.3. Market by Investment
31.4. Market by Area
31.5. Market by Power Capacity
31.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
31.7. Market by Infrastructure
31.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Norway
32. Finland
32.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
32.2. Market by Investment
32.3. Market by Area
32.4. Market by Power Capacity
32.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
32.6. Market by Infrastructure
32.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Finland
33. Iceland
33.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
33.2. Market by Investment
33.3. Market by Area
33.4. Market by Power Capacity
33.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
33.6. Market by Infrastructure
33.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Iceland
34. Central & Eastern Europe
34.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
34.2. Data Center Market by Investment
34.3. Data Center Market by Area
34.4. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
34.5. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
35. Russia
35.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
35.2. Market by Investment
35.3. Market by Area
35.4. Market by Power Capacity
35.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
35.6. Market by Infrastructure
35.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Russia
36. Poland
36.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
36.2. Government Rules & Regulations
36.3. Market by Investment
36.4. Market by Area
36.5. Market by Power Capacity
36.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
36.7. Market by Infrastructure
36.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Poland
37. Austria
37.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
37.2. Market by Investment
37.3. Market by Area
37.4. Market by Power Capacity
37.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
37.6. Market by Infrastructure
37.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Austria
38. Czechia
38.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
38.2. Market by Investment
38.3. Market by Area
38.4. Market by Power Capacity
38.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
38.6. Market by Infrastructure
38.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Czechia
39. Other Central & Eastern European Countries
39.1. Market by Investment
39.2. Market by Area
39.3. Market by Power Capacity
39.4. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
39.5. Market by Infrastructure
39.6. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Central & Eastern Europe
40. Market Participants
40.1. Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
40.2. Prominent Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
40.3. Prominent Data Center Investors
40.4. New Entrants
41. Quantitative Summary
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Definitions
42.3. Segmental Coverage
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3M
- ABB
- AERMEC
- Aggreko
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Aksa Power Generation
- AVK
- Baudouin
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- D’Hondt Thermal Solutions
- Daikin Applied
- Danfoss
- DEIF
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- EMICON
- ENGIE
- Enrogen
- GE Vernova
- GESAB
- GRUNDFOS
- Güntner
- HiRef S.p.A
- Hitachi Energy
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell
- INNIO Group
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic Group AS
- Piller Power Systems
- Rehlko
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Saft
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Submer
- Systermair Group
- Toshiba
- Trane
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
- Bosch
- FläktGroup
- 2bm
- ACIES Civil and Structural
- ACS Group
- AECOM
- AEON Engineering
- Altron
- AODC
- APL Data Center
- ARC:MC
- Arcadis
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Astron Buildings
- AtkinsRéalis
- Aurora Group
- Basler & Hofmann
- Benthem Crouwel Architects
- BladeRoom Data Centres
- Bouygues Construction
- Bravida
- CapIngelec
- Caverion
- Collen Construction
- Colliers
- Coromatic AB
- COWI
- CREATE Architecture
- CTS Group
- DataDome
- Deerns UK
- Designer Group
- Dipl-Ing.H.C. Höllige
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- EIDA Solutions
- Eiffage
- Elecnor Group
- Engexpor
- Ethos Engineering
- Ferrovial
- Fluor Corporation
- Flynn
- Future-tech
- Generale Prefabbricati S.p.A.
- Gleeds
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Granlund Group
- Green MDC
- GSE Group
- H&MV Engineering
- Haka Moscow
- Hanley Pepper Consulting Engineers
- HDR
- Hill International
- HOCHTIEF
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- INFINITI IT
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- John Sisk & Son
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Mace
- Marsh
- McLaren Construction Group
- Metnor Construction
- Mercury
- MiCiM
- MT Højgaard Danmark
- NORMA Engineering
- PM Group
- PORR Group
- PQC
- Quark Unlimited Engineering
- Ramboll
- RED Engineering Design
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Renco
- Rider Levett Bucknall RLB
- RKD
- Rosenberger
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- RWO Associates
- Salboheds
- Skanska
- SPIE
- Starching
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- studioNWA
- Sudlows
- Sweco
- Sweet Projects
- Techbau
- Techko
- Tetra Tech
- TPF Ingenierie
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Technologies
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
- 3data Premium Data Centers
- P4 Group
- Aire Networks
- Amazon Web Services
- Apple
- AQ Compute
- Ark Data Centres
- Artnet
- Aruba SpA
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- atNorth
- Atomdata
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- Borealis Data Center
- Box2Bit
- Bulk Infrastructure
- CapitaLand
- China Mobile International
- CloudHQ
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Conapto
- CyrusOne
- DataCenter United
- DataPro
- DENV-R
- Data4
- Datum Datacentres
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Eni
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- FirstColo
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty
- GlobalConnect
- Goodman
- Green
- Green Mountain
- GREYKITE
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- K2 STRATEGIC
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- Kolo DC
- LCL Data Centers
- Lefdal Mine Data Centers
- Linxdatacenter
- Lumen Technologies
- Magnora ASA
- maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
- Mainova WebHouse
- MERLIN Properties
- Meta
- Microsoft
- MTS
- Nabiax
- Nation Data Center
- nLighten
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- OpCore
- Orange Business
- Penta Infra
- Portus Data Centers
- Pure Data Centres Group
- QTS Data Centers
- Rostelecom
- Selectel
- Servecentric
- Serverfarm
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Switch
- Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Thésée DataCenter
- Telia
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Yandex
- Yondr Group
- 1911 Data Centers
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adriatic DC
- AI Pathfinder
- SWI Group
- AmpTank & Greensky Energy
- Anglesey Land Holdings
- Apatura
- Apto
- Arcem
- Argaman Group
- Aroundtown SA
- Art Data Centres
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- 3E Network Technology Company
- AVAIO Digital Partners
- Azora
- Bilt Technology
- Bitzero Holdings
- Blue Star
- Brookfield
- Caineal LLP
- Era4
- Claesson & Anderzén AB
- Cegeka
- Compass Datacenters
- Compute Nordic
- Corscale Data Centers
- DAMAC Digital
- Dante Group
- DATA CASTLE
- Data Center Partners
- DataHall
- dataR GmbH
- DayOne
- Deep Green
- Digital Reef
- Digital Land & Development
- Domyn
- Drax Group
- ECO-LocaXion
- EDC One
- EdgeNebula
- Edora
- EID LLP
- Elite UK REIT
- Energia Group
- EngineNode
- evroc
- BADEN CLOUD
- FCDC Corp
- FF Ventures
- Firebird.ai
- FlexBase Group
- Form8tion Data Centers
- G42
- GARBE Data Centers
- GreenScale Data Centres
- Greenweaver
- Greystoke
- Herbata
- Hillwood
- House of Data
- ICADE
- ILI Group
- Nostrum Group
- Kennedy Wilson
- Keysource and Namsos DataSenter
- Latos Data Centres
- Liberum Navitas
- Link Park Heathrow
- MSAI - Media StreamAI
- Mistral AI
- NEOIX
- NETHITS IT SOLUTIONS
- Northtree Investment Management
- Norwich Research Park
- NXN Datacenters
- Origin Energy Services & Woodlands Investment Management
- Osae
- Panattoni
- PATRIZIA SE
- PGIM Real Estate
- Polarise
- Polarnode
- Portland Trust
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- PPC
- Red Admiral DC
- Regant
- Grupo Samca
- DATA for MED
- Scale42
- SDC Capital Partners
- SEGRO plc
- Sesterce
- Shelborn
- Sierra DC
- sineQN
- Skygard
- Solano Renovables España
- Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
- Stoneshield Capital
- Suomen Energiainsinöörit Oy
- Teesworks
- Thylander
- Tritax Group
- Truman Estates
- Valencia Digital Port Connect
- Valore Group
- VDR
- VITALI SPA Società Benefit
- VSDATA
- Wilton International
- WS Computing AS
- X5 Group
- XTX Markets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlhuqi
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