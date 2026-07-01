Rising AI and HPC Workloads Propel Demand for Liquid Cooling in European Data Centers

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Europe data center construction market is poised for significant growth, with investment expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.96% from 2025 to 2031.

Key Trends and Drivers

Liquid Cooling Adoption

European data centers are increasingly utilizing liquid cooling due to its superior thermal management capabilities, vital for handling AI and HPC workloads. Companies like Spode Works Regeneration Ltd are leading this shift, planning new facilities with advanced cooling techniques such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling.

Surge in Digitalization

The rapid digital adoption across Europe, with industries leveraging technologies like cloud and AI, is boosting demand for edge data centers. Sweden's comprehensive Digitalisation Strategy aims to enhance the nation’s digital capabilities by 2030.

AI Boosting Investments

The rising AI adoption encourages significant data center investments. Initiatives like Carbon3.ai's AI platform in the UK spotlight the region's commitment to enhancing AI infrastructure, necessitating robust cooling solutions for high-performance computing.

Cloud Computing Expansion

The demand for cloud computing is intensifying due to digitalization and regulatory compliance. OVHcloud's expanded presence in Berlin symbolizes the regional drive for resilient, speedy digital infrastructure.

Cable Connectivity Initiatives

Inland and submarine cable projects are crucial for data transmission and connectivity. Amazon Web Services' new cable station in Ireland exemplifies efforts to expand Europe’s digital capabilities.

Government Support & Sustainability

European governments are endorsing data center expansion to power digital economies. Initiatives favoring renewable energy are attracting more investments from global and local players.

Market Segmentation Insights

Hyperscale data centers lead in investments due to AI and HPC demands, with companies like Google expanding in Germany.

Colocation and enterprise data centers are also seeing substantial growth driven by digitalization.

Investments in sustainable and advanced power infrastructure, such as renewable energy and liquid cooling, are increasing.

Regions like the Nordics are leveraging sustainable energy sources, enhancing their appeal for data center investments.

Geographical Analysis

Western Europe dominates investments, particularly in the FLAP-D market. The UK leads in power capacity, followed by the Nordics, which are attractive for their renewable energy sources.

Emerging markets like Spain and Poland offer growth opportunities due to their strategic locations and cost advantages.

Countries like France and the Netherlands are committed to reducing carbon footprints, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

Key Market Players

Prominent infrastructure providers include ABB, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.

Leading contractors like AECOM and Arup are pivotal in data center developments.

Major investors are AWS, Digital Realty, and Equinix, driving market expansions.

This report addresses critical questions concerning market size, growth rate, trends, and power capacity expectations in the Europe data center construction market by 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 527 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $58.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. What's Included

4. Segments Included

5. Research Methodology

6. Market at Glance

7. Premium Insights

8. Introduction

9. Investment Opportunities

9.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast

9.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Market Opportunities & Trends

10.2. Market Growth Enablers

10.3. Market Restraints

10.4. Site Selection Criteria

11. Facility Type Segmentation

11.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

11.2. Colocation Data Centers

11.3. Enterprise Data Centers

12. Infrastructure Segmentation

12.1. Electrical Infrastructure

12.2. Mechanical Infrastructure

12.3. Cooling Systems

12.4. Cooling Techniques

12.5. General Construction

13. Tier Standards Segmentation

14. Geography Segmentation

15. Western Europe

15.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

15.2. Data Center Market by Investment

15.3. Data Center Market by Area

15.4. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

15.5. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

16. UK

16.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

16.2. Government Rules & Regulations

16.3. Market by Investment

16.4. Market by Area

16.5. Market by Power Capacity

16.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

16.7. Market by Infrastructure

16.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in the UK

17. Germany

17.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

17.2. Government Rules & Regulations

17.3. Market by Investment

17.4. Market by Area

17.5. Market by Power Capacity

17.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

17.7. Market by Infrastructure

17.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Germany

18. France

18.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

18.2. Government Rules & Regulations

18.3. Market by Investment

18.4. Market by Area

18.5. Market by Power Capacity

18.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

18.7. Market by Infrastructure

18.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in France

19. Netherlands

19.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

19.2. Government Rules & Regulations

19.3. Market by Investment

19.4. Market by Area

19.5. Market by Power Capacity

19.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

19.7. Market by Infrastructure

19.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Netherlands

20. Ireland

20.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

20.2. Government Rules & Regulations

20.3. Market by Investment

20.4. Market by Area

20.5. Market by Power Capacity

20.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

20.7. Market by Infrastructure

20.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Ireland

21. Switzerland

21.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

21.2. Market by Investment

21.3. Market by Area

21.4. Market by Power Capacity

21.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

21.6. Market by Infrastructure

21.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Switzerland

22. Italy

22.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

22.2. Market by Investment

22.3. Market by Area

22.4. Market by Power Capacity

22.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

22.6. Market by Infrastructure

22.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Italy

23. Spain

23.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

23.2. Market by Investment

23.3. Market by Area

23.4. Market by Power Capacity

23.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

23.6. Market by Infrastructure

23.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Spain

24. Belgium

24.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

24.2. Market by Investment

24.3. Market by Area

24.4. Market by Power Capacity

24.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

24.6. Market by Infrastructure

24.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Belgium

25. Portugal

25.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

25.2. Market by Investment

25.3. Market by Area

25.4. Market by Power Capacity

25.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

25.6. Market by Infrastructure

25.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Portugal

26. Greece

26.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

26.2. Government Rules & Regulations

26.3. Market by Investment

26.4. Market by Area

26.5. Market by Power Capacity

26.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

26.7. Market by Infrastructure

26.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Greece

27. Other Western European Countries

27.1. Market by Investment

27.2. Market by Area

27.3. Market by Power Capacity

27.4. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

27.5. Market by Infrastructure

27.6. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Other Western European Countries

28. Nordics

28.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

28.2. Data Center Market by Investment

28.3. Data Center Market by Area

28.4. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

28.5. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

29. Denmark

29.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

29.2. Government Rules & Regulations

29.3. Market by Investment

29.4. Market by Area

29.5. Market by Power Capacity

29.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

29.7. Market by Infrastructure

29.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Denmark

30. Sweden

30.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

30.2. Market by Investment

30.3. Market by Area

30.4. Market by Power Capacity

30.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

30.6. Market by Infrastructure

30.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Denmark

31. Norway

31.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

31.2. Government Rules & Regulations

31.3. Market by Investment

31.4. Market by Area

31.5. Market by Power Capacity

31.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

31.7. Market by Infrastructure

31.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Norway

32. Finland

32.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

32.2. Market by Investment

32.3. Market by Area

32.4. Market by Power Capacity

32.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

32.6. Market by Infrastructure

32.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Finland

33. Iceland

33.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

33.2. Market by Investment

33.3. Market by Area

33.4. Market by Power Capacity

33.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

33.6. Market by Infrastructure

33.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Iceland

34. Central & Eastern Europe

34.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

34.2. Data Center Market by Investment

34.3. Data Center Market by Area

34.4. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

34.5. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

35. Russia

35.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

35.2. Market by Investment

35.3. Market by Area

35.4. Market by Power Capacity

35.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

35.6. Market by Infrastructure

35.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Russia

36. Poland

36.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

36.2. Government Rules & Regulations

36.3. Market by Investment

36.4. Market by Area

36.5. Market by Power Capacity

36.6. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

36.7. Market by Infrastructure

36.8. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Poland

37. Austria

37.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

37.2. Market by Investment

37.3. Market by Area

37.4. Market by Power Capacity

37.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

37.6. Market by Infrastructure

37.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Austria

38. Czechia

38.1. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry

38.2. Market by Investment

38.3. Market by Area

38.4. Market by Power Capacity

38.5. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

38.6. Market by Infrastructure

38.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Czechia

39. Other Central & Eastern European Countries

39.1. Market by Investment

39.2. Market by Area

39.3. Market by Power Capacity

39.4. Key Support Infrastructure Adoption

39.5. Market by Infrastructure

39.6. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Central & Eastern Europe

40. Market Participants

40.1. Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

40.2. Prominent Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

40.3. Prominent Data Center Investors

40.4. New Entrants

41. Quantitative Summary

42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Definitions

42.3. Segmental Coverage





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





3M

ABB

AERMEC

Aggreko

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Aksa Power Generation

AVK

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

D’Hondt Thermal Solutions

Daikin Applied

Danfoss

DEIF

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EMICON

ENGIE

Enrogen

GE Vernova

GESAB

GRUNDFOS

Güntner

HiRef S.p.A

Hitachi Energy

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

INNIO Group

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic Group AS

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Saft

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Submer

Systermair Group

Toshiba

Trane

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Bosch

FläktGroup

2bm

ACIES Civil and Structural

ACS Group

AECOM

AEON Engineering

Altron

AODC

APL Data Center

ARC:MC

Arcadis

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Astron Buildings

AtkinsRéalis

Aurora Group

Basler & Hofmann

Benthem Crouwel Architects

BladeRoom Data Centres

Bouygues Construction

Bravida

CapIngelec

Caverion

Collen Construction

Colliers

Coromatic AB

COWI

CREATE Architecture

CTS Group

DataDome

Deerns UK

Designer Group

Dipl-Ing.H.C. Höllige

Dornan

DPR Construction

EIDA Solutions

Eiffage

Elecnor Group

Engexpor

Ethos Engineering

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Flynn

Future-tech

Generale Prefabbricati S.p.A.

Gleeds

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Granlund Group

Green MDC

GSE Group

H&MV Engineering

Haka Moscow

Hanley Pepper Consulting Engineers

HDR

Hill International

HOCHTIEF

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

INFINITI IT

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

John Sisk & Son

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Marsh

McLaren Construction Group

Metnor Construction

Mercury

MiCiM

MT Højgaard Danmark

NORMA Engineering

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC

Quark Unlimited Engineering

Ramboll

RED Engineering Design

Reid Brewin Architects

Renco

Rider Levett Bucknall RLB

RKD

Rosenberger

Royal HaskoningDHV

RWO Associates

Salboheds

Skanska

SPIE

Starching

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

studioNWA

Sudlows

Sweco

Sweet Projects

Techbau

Techko

Tetra Tech

TPF Ingenierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Technologies

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

3data Premium Data Centers

P4 Group

Aire Networks

Amazon Web Services

Apple

AQ Compute

Ark Data Centres

Artnet

Aruba SpA

AtlasEdge

Atman

atNorth

Atomdata

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

Borealis Data Center

Box2Bit

Bulk Infrastructure

CapitaLand

China Mobile International

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

Conapto

CyrusOne

DataCenter United

DataPro

DENV-R

Data4

Datum Datacentres

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Eni

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

FirstColo

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty

GlobalConnect

Goodman

Google

Green

Green Mountain

GREYKITE

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

K2 STRATEGIC

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

Kolo DC

LCL Data Centers

Lefdal Mine Data Centers

Linxdatacenter

Lumen Technologies

Magnora ASA

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

Mainova WebHouse

MERLIN Properties

Meta

Microsoft

MTS

Nabiax

Nation Data Center

nLighten

NorthC

NTT DATA

OpCore

Orange Business

Penta Infra

Portus Data Centers

Pure Data Centres Group

QTS Data Centers

Rostelecom

Selectel

Servecentric

Serverfarm

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Switch

Sparkle

Telehouse

Thésée DataCenter

Telia

Vantage Data Centers

Verne

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yandex

Yondr Group

1911 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adriatic DC

AI Pathfinder

SWI Group

AmpTank & Greensky Energy

Anglesey Land Holdings

Apatura

Apto

Arcem

Argaman Group

Aroundtown SA

Art Data Centres

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

3E Network Technology Company

AVAIO Digital Partners

Azora

Bilt Technology

Bitzero Holdings

Blue Star

Brookfield

Caineal LLP

Era4

Claesson & Anderzén AB

Cegeka

Compass Datacenters

Compute Nordic

Corscale Data Centers

DAMAC Digital

Dante Group

DATA CASTLE

Data Center Partners

DataHall

dataR GmbH

DayOne

Deep Green

Digital Reef

Digital Land & Development

Domyn

Drax Group

ECO-LocaXion

EDC One

EdgeNebula

Edora

EID LLP

Elite UK REIT

Energia Group

EngineNode

evroc

BADEN CLOUD

FCDC Corp

FF Ventures

Firebird.ai

FlexBase Group

Form8tion Data Centers

G42

GARBE Data Centers

GreenScale Data Centres

Greenweaver

Greystoke

Herbata

Hillwood

House of Data

ICADE

ILI Group

Nostrum Group

Kennedy Wilson

Keysource and Namsos DataSenter

Latos Data Centres

Liberum Navitas

Link Park Heathrow

MSAI - Media StreamAI

Mistral AI

NEOIX

NETHITS IT SOLUTIONS

Northtree Investment Management

Norwich Research Park

NXN Datacenters

Origin Energy Services & Woodlands Investment Management

Osae

Panattoni

PATRIZIA SE

PGIM Real Estate

Polarise

Polarnode

Portland Trust

Prime Data Centers

Prologis

PPC

Red Admiral DC

Regant

Grupo Samca

DATA for MED

Scale42

SDC Capital Partners

SEGRO plc

Sesterce

Shelborn

Sierra DC

sineQN

Skygard

Solano Renovables España

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Stoneshield Capital

Suomen Energiainsinöörit Oy

Teesworks

Thylander

Tritax Group

Truman Estates

Valencia Digital Port Connect

Valore Group

VDR

VITALI SPA Società Benefit

VSDATA

Wilton International

WS Computing AS

X5 Group

XTX Markets





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