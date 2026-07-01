Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The China data center market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.94% from 2025 to 2031, driven by governmental support and strategic industry initiatives.

CHINA DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Chinese government is fostering the domestic data center industry by funding local technology firms, enhancing GPU manufacturing, and positioning the country to mitigate international semiconductor supply restrictions. A significant development is Alibaba Group's announcement in September 2025 of a new, versatile AI inferencing chip.

The AI Plus initiative underscores China's focus on AI uptake across sectors like research, public services, and finance, aiming to bolster productivity and innovation while establishing AI infrastructure as a global leader.

Joint ventures and MOUs are on the rise, facilitating digital capacity expansion. A focal development involves Nyocor's July 2025 plans to establish multiple facilities in Xinjiang, capable of hosting over 100,000 AI chips. By December 2024, approximately 39 data centers received the green light in Xinjiang and Qinghai.

The Green Data Center Government Procurement Demand Standard mandates new data centers maintain high energy efficiency, with a PUE not exceeding 1.4. Progressive increases in renewable energy usage are outlined, reaching up to 100% by 2032.

Data center companies are actively financing expansions, exemplified by Chindata Group securing over $490 million as of December 2024 to enhance digital infrastructure across China and beyond.

Operating internet-related services in China involves obtaining an Internet Data Center License, reflecting the regulatory emphasis on managing internet access and consumer data responsibly.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Detailed market size and power capacity insights for investment areas.

Analysis of data center investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

In-depth assessment of investments regarding area and power capacity across various regions in China.

Research offers predictions and detailed analysis of market dynamics, trends, and investment opportunities.

Over 700 upcoming third-party data center facilities identified, covering 73+ provinces.

Classification of market investments into IT, power, cooling, and construction services with forecasts.

Comprehensive analysis of industry landscapes, provider offerings, and business overviews of significant stakeholders.

CHINA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent colocation firms such as Aofei Data International and China Telecom are pivotal, with investments extending across digital infrastructure development.

Major cloud service providers like Alibaba, Baidu, and Huawei continue to host hyperscale centers, with expansive growth strategies planned to capitalize on regional demands.

Key support infrastructure providers, including ABB and Schneider Electric, offer resilient data center operations.

Leading IT infrastructure companies like Cisco and Huawei contribute robust technology solutions critical to data center functionality.

Notable construction service providers, including AECOM and CEEDI, undertake data center development projects across China.

Investment Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers

Construction: Core & Shell Development, Security

Tier Standards: Tier I-IV classifications

Geographical Coverage: East, West, North, and South China

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much MW of power capacity will be added across China during 2026-2031? What is the current size of the China data center market and its forecasted growth? What are the driving factors of China's data center market? Which geographic regions are covered in the China data center market report?





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $60.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $101.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered China



Introduction

An in-depth analysis of the market dynamics impacting the industry.



Market Opportunities and Trends

Growth potential within evolving market segments. Technological advancements influencing trends. Shifts in consumer preferences and market demand.



Growth Enablers

Key drivers fueling market expansion. Economic factors contributing to increased investment. Government policies and incentives promoting growth.



Market Restraints

Challenges and barriers to market penetration. Regulatory constraints affecting market dynamics. Competitive pressures and market saturation.



Companies Mentioned

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur Group

Lenovo

Pure Storage (Everpure)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

NVIDIA

Wiwynn

AECOM

ATS Global

Aurecon

China Electronics Engineering Design Institute (CEEDI)

China Railway Construction Corporation

China State Construction Engineering Corporation

DSCO Group

MCC Group

Zhejiang Cloud Valley

ABB

AIRSYS

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAST Group

Eaton

EVADA (Xiamen) Technology

Fuji Electric

Shenling

HITEC Power Protection

Hongbao Power Supply

INVT Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Nanjing Jialitu Data Center Environment Technology

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

KSTAR

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Alibaba Group

Aofei Data International Company

@hub

Baidu

BDx Data Centers

Capitalonline Data Service

CASIT Information Technology

China Communications Construction Company

Shijiazhuang Changshan Beiming Technology

Chayora

China Datang Corporation

China International Capital Corporation

China Mobile International

China Telecom Corporation

China Unicom

Chindata Group

Deheng Data

Digital Guangxi Group

Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group

Fujian Douxun Technology

GDS Holdings

Heying Data

Hotwon Network Group

Huawei

Kehua Tech

Keppel Data Centres

Hailanyun Technology

Beijing Sinnet Technology

Tencent

China Three Gorges Corporation

Tianjin Jiangtian Data Technology

VNET Group

Zhejiang Hanggang Digital Technology

ZDATA Group

Hefei City Cloud Data Center

Henan Digital Zhongyuan Data

Volcano Cloud (Datong) Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmw16u

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