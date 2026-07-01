Nordic Climate Group strengthens its Swedish operations with Bromma Energi





Nordic Climate Group’s Swedish subsidiary Kylgruppen has acquired Bromma Energi, a specialist company within the installation and service of heat pump systems. The company is based in Stockholm and works with customers including housing associations, property management companies, rental properties and private homes.

Bromma Energi was founded in 1999 by Peter Bendel and Tony Carlen. Niklas Lindström joined the company in 2017 and strengthened the business with specialist expertise in cooling and heating systems. Since its founding, the company has built a clear position within heat pumps, with particular expertise in geothermal heating.

With its focus on technical quality, service and close customer relationships, Bromma Energi adds further specialist expertise and capacity to Nordic Climate Group’s Swedish operations. The company will become part of Kylgruppen, which is already part of Nordic Climate Group.

“This is a well-managed specialist company with strong technical expertise, a strong service culture and close customer relationships. It is exactly the type of local specialist business that fits well into Nordic Climate Group. With Bromma Energi, we strengthen both our expertise and capacity in an area with strong demand,” says Mikael Anjou, CEO at Nordic Climate Group Sweden.

Niklas Lindström, who today runs Bromma Energi together with the team, will continue to be an important part of the company’s continued development.

“We have built Bromma Energi with a focus on technical quality, service and close customer relationships. Becoming part of Kylgruppen and Nordic Climate Group feels like a natural next step. It gives us the opportunity to continue developing the business locally, while gaining access to more expertise, more colleagues and a broader context,” says Niklas Lindström, CEO of Bromma Energi.

For Kylgruppen, the acquisition adds nearby heat pump expertise and further technical capacity.

“The team at Bromma Energi complements Kylgruppen very well. We gain additional expertise within the service and installation of heat pumps, while Niklas and the team gain more colleagues, broader support and the opportunity to develop as part of our business. This creates a strong foundation for continued development,” says Magnus Mellin, CEO of Kylgruppen.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Anjou, CEO of Nordic Climate Group Sweden

Mikael.Anjou@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 ​​​​​​​(0)73 076 48 44

Niklas Lindström, CEO of Bromma Energi

info@brommaenergi.se | +46 8-28 25 20

Magnus Mellin, CEO of Kylgruppen

magnus.mellin@kylgruppen.se | +46 (0)70 733 22 10

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with around 2,500 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 650 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.