ASKO introduces new generation washing machines with Sensitive Choice approval and advanced hygiene innovations

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO introduces a new generation of washing machines as part of its Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 system—bringing together advanced engineering, proven hygiene innovations and refined user experience into one cohesive solution.

At the core of the new release is ASKO’s long-standing Steel Seal™ technology, designed to eliminate one of the most common sources of bacteria in washing machines. By replacing the traditional rubber door bellow—where moisture, detergent residue and dirt typically accumulate—with a stainless-steel solution, Steel Seal™ helps prevent build-up and ensures a cleaner washing environment. Independent testing by Mikrobiologija Avberšek (Slovenia) has demonstrated up to 95% less bacterial growth compared to conventional washing machines.





The new models further strengthen ASKO’s hygiene-focused approach through premium material selection, including stainless steel inner and outer drums. These enable higher temperatures and spin speeds, supporting more effective cleaning, improved durability and consistently hygienic performance over time.

Alongside hygiene, the new generation introduces Quattro Construction™ 2.0, an enhanced suspension system designed to significantly reduce vibration and noise. Inspired by professional laundry systems, the upgraded construction ensures greater stability during operation—delivering a smoother, quieter and more reliable washing experience even at high spin speeds.

This balance of hygiene and performance is complemented by intelligent features such as Auto Super Rinse, which detects detergent residue and adapts the rinse cycle to ensure garments are free from unwanted traces. Dedicated Anti-Allergy programmes further support fabric care by reducing allergens and bacteria, making the machines especially suitable for households with sensitive skin.





The new washing machines are part of ASKO’s Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0 concept—a fully integrated system including washing machines, tumble dryers, drying cabinets and Hidden Helpers™, co-designed to deliver premium laundry care at home. The complete solution fits within just 0.76 sqm, combining efficiency, functionality and Scandinavian design into a compact and seamless experience.





ASKO’s approach to hygiene and material-driven engineering has also been recognised with the Sensitive Choice mark from the National Asthma Council Australia.

With the introduction of this new generation, ASKO continues to refine its approach to laundry care—combining proven innovations like Steel Seal™ with advanced construction and system-level design to deliver a cleaner, quieter and more durable washing experience.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design—built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

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