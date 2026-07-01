Glycol Ethers Market Size to Hit USD 15.83 Billion by 2035 as Demand for Industrial Solvents Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Glycol Ethers Market was valued at USD 9.11 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2026–2035.

There is a steady growth in the global glycol ethers market due to the rising demand for high-performance industrial solvents. Increasing applications in paints & coatings and the growing construction activities are fueling the adoption. Growing use in cleaning and degreasing agents is spurring demand from industrial maintenance whereas increasing pharmaceutical formulation needs are propelling use of high purity grades. "The OECD chemical production inventories indicate that glycol ether production is concentrated in large-scale petrochemical clusters. Over 80% of industrial solvent applications worldwide are with oxygenated solvents.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The market share of ethylene was the highest of 54.20% revenue in 2025, due to well-established production bases and high utilisation in paints, coatings, and cleaning applications in construction and automotive industries. Propylene is expected to record the highest CAGR of 8.49% during 2026–2035 owing to regulatory preference for low-toxicity, low-VOC solvents and growing demand from pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care applications globally.

By Grade

Industrial grade accounted for the largest share with 49.60% revenue in 2025, due to major applications in paints & coatings and industrial solvents in construction, automotive and chemical manufacturing industries. The pharmaceutical grade segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period of 2026 – 2035, due to the increased requirement of high-purity solvents in drug synthesis and formulation, along with the rising healthcare expenditure and generic drug manufacturing across the globe.

By Application

The paints & coatings segment held the largest revenue share of 41.80% in 2025. This is owing to the wide usage of paints & coatings as an effective solvent to provide film forming properties, flow control, and stability in building, industrial and automotive applications. Cosmetics & personal care products are projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.67% during 2026-2035 owing to rising consumption in the skincare, haircare and fragrance compounds owing to its good solvency and low volatility across the world.

By End Use Industry

The construction segment had the largest share of revenue of 38.90% in 2025, as demand for paints, coatings, adhesives and surface pre-treatment products is increasing with urbanisation and infrastructure development. The healthcare & pharmaceutical sector is expected to have the highest CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period 2026–2035, owing to the increasing demand for highly pure solvents in drug formulation and increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare facility growth globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America maintained a steady presence in 2025, bolstered by a robust chemical manufacturing base and advanced industrial infrastructure. Demand was consistent in paints & coatings, cleaning agents, and pharmaceutical formulations. The growing adoption in automotive and construction industries coupled with the increasing preference for low VOC high-performance solvents continues to fuel the regional market growth through 2035.

U.S. Glycol Ethers Market size valued at USD 1.30 Billion in 2025 and expected to reach around USD 1.98 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.32%. Rising demand for industrial solvents, increasing applications of paints & coatings in construction activities and increasing use in cleaning agents, pharmaceutical formulations and personal care products are driving the growth.

The Europe Glycol Ethers Market was valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.69 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. Glycol ethers demand in Europe is stable due to strict environmental regulations and high industrial standards in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy. Europe accounted for 26% of the global glycol ethers demand. Low VOC adoption in industrial facilities is projected to be 28%.

Asia Pacific is the dominating and fastest growing regional market, accounted for approximately 46.35% share and recorded a CAGR of approximately 6.76% in 2025, driven by rapid industrialisation and strong chemical production base across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's long-term demand outlook through 2035 remains strong, driven by expanding construction activities and rising paints and coatings demand, as well as growing pharmaceuticals and electronics manufacturing.

Electronics, Automotive, and Advanced Manufacturing Applications to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The electronics, automotive and advanced manufacturing industries have seen rapid development and created a good scope for increasing the demand for glycol ethers, because of higher purity and performance efficiency ideal for precision cleaning and coating processes. The IEA Global EV Outlook 2025 shows that electric vehicle sales accounted for 18% of total car sales worldwide, while industrial robot installations reached over 541,000 units worldwide. The growth in demand for high-quality solvents in global manufacturing operations was also driven by the expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Glycol Ethers Market Report:

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Sasol Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

PetroChina Company Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Reliance Industries Limited

LG Chem

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Covestro AG

Recent Developments:

2026: Dow Inc. advanced low carbon ethylene and circular plastics initiatives across U.S. Gulf Coast manufacturing assets.

Dow Inc. advanced low carbon ethylene and circular plastics initiatives across U.S. Gulf Coast manufacturing assets. 2025: BASF SE advanced battery materials partnerships and digitalized production optimization across European Verbund manufacturing network.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLYCOL ETHER PRODUCT & GRADE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across ethylene, propylene and pharmaceutical deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across ethylene, propylene and pharmaceutical deployments globally. PAINTS, COATINGS & CONSTRUCTION SOLVENT METRICS – helps you evaluate construction chemical investment trends and specialist manufacturer competitive positioning across global construction markets.

– helps you evaluate construction chemical investment trends and specialist manufacturer competitive positioning across global construction markets. PHARMACEUTICAL & COSMETICS APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze high-purity solvent adoption in drug formulation and regulatory-driven product reformulation across diverse healthcare and consumer goods verticals globally.

– helps you analyze high-purity solvent adoption in drug formulation and regulatory-driven product reformulation across diverse healthcare and consumer goods verticals globally. ELECTRONICS & SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in precision cleaning solvent adoption, semiconductor manufacturing investment, and electric vehicle production-driven glycol ether demand across global advanced manufacturing organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in precision cleaning solvent adoption, semiconductor manufacturing investment, and electric vehicle production-driven glycol ether demand across global advanced manufacturing organizations. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & LOW-VOC TRANSITION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in low-toxicity solvent substitution and regulation-driven reformulation across regulated industrial and chemical manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in low-toxicity solvent substitution and regulation-driven reformulation across regulated industrial and chemical manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GLYCOL ETHERS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on production capacity scale and geographic manufacturing footprint globally.

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Glycol Ethers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Butyl, Methyl)

• By Grade (Industrial Grade, Technical Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Electronic Grade, Cosmetic Grade)

• By Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaning & Degreasing Agents, Inks & Printing Inks, Pharmaceutical Formulations, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Agrochemical Formulations, Adhesives & Sealants)

• By End Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Textile, Chemical Manufacturing) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Other Related Report:

The Oxygenated Solvents Market size was valued at USD 39.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 71.20 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The Green Solvents Market size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 3.9 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The Bio Solvents Market Size was valued at USD 4.0 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 5.7 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market size was USD 4.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.94% % over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The Aromatic Solvents Market size was valued at USD 5.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

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