North America LMS Market Poised for Growth: Expected to Reach USD 25.34 Billion by 2031 Driven by eLearning Adoption

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Learning Management Systems Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market represents a key regional technology ecosystem, distinguished by its strategic advancements and investment-driven nature. Anchored by the U.S.'s robust enterprise training infrastructure, Canada's burgeoning digital learning initiatives, and Mexico's EdTech modernization, the market was valued at approximately USD 10.89 billion in 2024. Anticipated to reach around USD 25.34 billion by 2031, its growth is fueled by the accelerated adoption of eLearning platforms in both corporate and educational settings. With AI-powered personalized learning environments, the market is set to grow at an estimated 13.02% CAGR.

Drivers:

Rising demand for digital workforce upskilling and reskilling among enterprises, particularly in technology-driven sectors like IT and healthcare.

The proliferation of eLearning and mobile-first platforms, spurred by smartphone penetration and broadband availability, is broadening the market for cloud-based LMS and digital content delivery.

AI, adaptive learning, and gamification integration enable personalized pathways and analytics, fostering adoption in educational institutions and enterprises.

Regulatory compliance and certification mandates in sectors like healthcare and finance necessitate the strategic adoption of systematic LMS solutions.

Challenges:

Ensuring high-quality, locally relevant digital content across diverse multilingual and geographically spread learner bases is a primary challenge.

Complexity in integrating LMS with enterprise HR and talent management systems demands substantial technical investment, intensifying challenges for organizations focused on digital learning.

Ensuring data security and privacy compliance necessitates significant investments in infrastructure due to the stringent regulations like FERPA and COPPA.

The fragmented LMS vendor landscape introduces competitive pricing and consolidation pressures, impacting smaller vendors' ability to maintain unique positioning.

Report Coverage:

Market sizing and growth forecasts (2025-2031) for the North America LMS Market, detailing segments by Delivery Mode, Deployment Model, Component, End User, and Country.

Insights into regional dynamics driven by mandates for reskilling, federal EdTech programs, cloud migration cycles, and AI investment across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Analysis of the evolving LMS deployment models transitioning towards cloud-native and hybrid platforms for enhanced scalability and cost efficiency.

Country-specific deep dives provide insights into USA, Canada, Mexico, and Others, examining sub-regional investments, regulatory environments, and growth paths by 2031.

Competitive profiling of key LMS players in North America, including Cornerstone OnDemand, SAP SE, Oracle, and more.

Key Highlights:

The market, valued at USD 10.89 billion in 2024, aims for USD 25.34 billion by 2031 at a 13.02% CAGR, largely due to the eLearning platform adoption boom.

eLearning, representing a 56.01% share in 2024, is expected to grow to USD 15.33 billion by 2031 at a 14.26% CAGR.

On-premises deployment, leading with a 68.04% share in 2024, is set to rise to USD 7.41 billion at a 15.63% CAGR.

Content & Authoring, the fastest-growing component at a 14.89% CAGR, is expected to leap from USD 2.67 billion in 2024 to USD 6.97 billion by 2031.

IT & Telecom emerges as the fastest-growing end-user segment at a 14.95% CAGR, reaching USD 5.26 billion by 2031.

Mexico, growing at a 16.44% CAGR, is championing digital education modernization, while the USA maintains dominance with a 77.96% share valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2024.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. NA Learning Management Systems Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1. eLearning

5.2. Instructor Led Training

5.3. Blended Learning



6. NA Learning Management Systems Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. On Premises

6.2. Cloud



7. NA Learning Management Systems Market, By Component

7.1. Solution

7.2. Services

7.3. Content & Authoring

7.4. Assessment & Certification



8. NA Learning Management Systems Market, By End User

8.1. Educational Institutions

8.2. BFSI

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Government Agencies

8.5. IT & Telecom

8.6. Others



9. NA Learning Management Systems Market, By Country

9.1. Key Points

9.2. USA

9.2.1. USA North

9.2.2. USA South

9.2.3. USA East

9.2.4. USA West

9.3. Canada

9.3.1. Canada East

9.3.2. Canada West

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Mexico North

9.4.2. Mexico Central

9.5. Others



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. SAP SE (SuccessFactors Learning + SAP Litmos)

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Oracle Corporation (Oracle Learning Management)

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Workday Inc. (Workday Learning)

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. Docebo S.p.A.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. D2L Corporation (Brightspace)

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Instructure Holdings Inc. (Canvas LMS)

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. Anthology Inc. (Blackboard)

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (Schoology LMS)

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. Absorb LMS Software Inc.

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI-Powered Personalized Learning and Adaptive Content

12.2. Mobile Learning and Microlearning Platform Evolution

12.3. Gamification, Immersive Learning, and VR/AR Integration

12.4. Cloud-Native LMS Architecture and API-First Integration

12.5. Learning Analytics and Learner Data Intelligence Platforms



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. SCORM, xAPI, and eLearning Interoperability Standards

13.2. FERPA and Academic Data Privacy Compliance

13.3. GDPR and International Learner Data Governance

13.4. Section 508 and Accessibility Compliance Frameworks

13.5. ISO 29993 Learning Services Standards



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. U.S. Federal and State Education Technology Budget Allocations

14.2. Corporate Workforce Reskilling Demand and Enterprise Learning Investment

14.3. EdTech Venture Capital and Private Equity Flows

14.4. Demographics, Workforce Mobility, and Skills Gap Dynamics

14.5. Government Digital Education Policy and Public Sector Investment



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. AI-Driven Competency Mapping and Skills Intelligence Platforms

15.2. Extended Enterprise Learning and Partner Training Markets

15.3. Emerging Market LMS Expansion

15.4. Healthcare and Compliance-Intensive Sector Opportunities

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. Content Quality and Learner Engagement Barriers

16.2. Data Security and Privacy Compliance Risks

16.3. Integration Complexity and Legacy System Limitations

16.4. Market Fragmentation and Competitive Pricing Pressures

16.5. Analytics Talent Shortages and Workforce Development



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured





Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

SAP SE (SuccessFactors Learning + SAP Litmos)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Learning Management)

Workday Inc. (Workday Learning)

Docebo S.p.A.

D2L Corporation (Brightspace)

Instructure Holdings Inc. (Canvas LMS)

Anthology Inc. (Blackboard)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (Schoology LMS)

Absorb LMS Software Inc.





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