Global Open Banking Market: Europe's Leadership and Asia Pacific's Fastest Growth Highlight Regional Dynamics

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Banking Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Open Banking Market is rapidly evolving as a significant segment within the financial technology realm, propelled by regulatory mandates, API standardization, and increased fintech investment. Open banking allows third-party providers to access consumer banking data via secure APIs, reshaping the financial services value chain by breaking down data silos, facilitating seamless payments, and driving a new wave of embedded finance products. The market, valued around USD 28.7 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to approximately USD 114.9 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of ~22.26%. This growth is backed by regulations such as PSD2 in Europe, the U.S. CFPB Section 1033, Australia's Consumer Data Right, and India's Account Aggregator framework. Additionally, rapid cloud adoption, proliferation of real-time payment systems, and the enterprise shift towards Banking-as-a-Service and embedded finance platforms further fuel this expansion.

Drivers:

Regulatory enhancements are mandating API-based data sharing, setting foundations for open data access, and standardizing APIs worldwide.

Heightened fintech investments and strategic acquisitions underscore open banking's infrastructure significance, with notable funding rounds and acquisitions by major players like Visa and Mastercard.

Cloud adoption and real-time payment infrastructure are facilitating scalable open banking deployment, offering lower costs and seamless integration capabilities.

Growing enterprise demand for embedded finance and API-driven product distributions is reshaping how financial services are offered, particularly through mobile and digital ecosystems.

Challenges:

Data security vulnerabilities and third-party risk management complexities impose significant compliance demands on institutions.

Consumer trust and privacy concerns restrain adoption rates, amplified by ongoing data breach incidents and limited consumer awareness.

Regulatory fragmentation across jurisdictions complicates compliance and impacts development speed and costs for global players.

Resistance from incumbent banks, coupled with legacy system integration challenges, hampers the widespread adoption of open banking solutions.

What This Report Covers:

Market size and growth projections (2024-2031) across services, deployment models, distribution channels, end-users, and regions.

A comprehensive overview of the global regulatory landscape and its impact on market dynamics.

Analysis of the open banking value chain transition from compliance-led to commercially-driven adoption.

Regional insights including investment trends and growth trajectories with country-level evaluations.

Competitive landscape analysis featuring major players like Plaid, Tink (Visa), Finicity (Mastercard), among others.

Key Highlights:

The market's value is projected to increase significantly by 2031, spurred by open banking regulations, fintech investments, and cloud adoption.

Services-wise, Banking & Capital Markets hold the leading position, while Payments is the fastest-growing segment.

The cloud model is rapidly expanding, surpassing on-premise solutions due to the need for scalable and cost-effective API platforms.

Bank Channels remain dominant for distribution, though App Markets are gaining momentum due to mobile-first strategies.

Banks and financial institutions are primary end-users, with rising demand from credit & lending companies for real-time data-driven services.

Europe leads the market, supported by mature regulatory frameworks, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region due to dynamic frameworks in India and China.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Global Open Banking Market, By Services

5.1. Banking & Capital Markets

5.2. Payments

5.3. Digital Currencies

5.4. Value Added Services



6. Global Open Banking Market, By Deployment

6.1. On-Premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Global Open Banking Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Bank Channels

7.2. App Markets

7.3. Distributors

7.4. Aggregators



8. Global Open Banking Market, By End User

8.1. Banks & Financial Institutions

8.2. Individuals

8.3. Fintech Companies

8.4. E-Commerce Companies

8.5. Accounting Platforms

8.6. Credit & Lending Companies

8.7. Others



9. Global Open Banking Market, By Region

9.1. Key Points

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Netherlands

9.3.5. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

9.3.6. France, Spain, Italy

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Singapore

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. South Korea

9.5. MEA & LATAM

9.5.1. UAE (Dubai)

9.5.2. Brazil



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio/Platform Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Plaid (USA)

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Tink (acquired by Visa)

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Finicity (acquired by Mastercard)

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Yodlee / Envestnet (USA)

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. Finastra (UK/Global)

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. TrueLayer (UK)

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Trustly (Sweden)

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. GoCardless (UK)

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. MX Technologies (USA)

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. Salt Edge (Global)

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. Open API Architecture, PSD2/PSD3, and Next-Generation Banking Standards

12.2. AI and Machine Learning in Financial Data Analytics and Credit Decisioning

12.3. Embedded Finance, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Super-App Integration

12.4. Blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology, and Digital Asset Infrastructure

12.5. Real-Time Payments Networks and Instant Settlement Infrastructure



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. PSD2/PSD3 and the EU Open Finance Regulatory Framework

13.2. UK Open Banking Standards (OBIE) and the Consumer Duty Framework

13.3. US CFPB Section 1033 Rule and Open Banking Rulemaking

13.4. APAC Open Banking Frameworks: Australia CDR, Singapore MAS, India UPI/AA

13.5. Data Privacy, GDPR, CCPA, and Cross-Border Data Sharing Compliance



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. Rising Fintech Investment and Venture Capital Deployment in Open Finance

14.2. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Development and Monetary Policy Implications

14.3. Interest Rate Environments and Their Impact on Open Banking Business Models

14.4. Financial Inclusion Agendas and Underbanked Population Access Initiatives

14.5. Macroeconomic Volatility, Cyber Risk, and Platform Resilience Pressures



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. Open Finance Expansion Beyond Banking into Insurance, Investments, and Pensions

15.2. Embedded Finance and BaaS Platform Growth in Non-Financial Sectors

15.3. Real-Time Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure and FX Transparency

15.4. AI-Powered Personalised Financial Services and Predictive Lending

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. Data Security, API Vulnerabilities, and Third-Party Risk Management

16.2. Consumer Trust, Consent Management, and Data Privacy Concerns

16.3. Regulatory Fragmentation and Cross-Jurisdictional Compliance Complexity

16.4. Incumbent Bank Resistance and Legacy Infrastructure Integration Barriers

16.5. Monetisation Model Uncertainty and API Ecosystem Sustainability



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Plaid (USA)

Tink (acquired by Visa)

Finicity (acquired by Mastercard)

Yodlee / Envestnet (USA)

Finastra (UK/Global)

TrueLayer (UK)

Trustly (Sweden)

GoCardless (UK)

MX Technologies (USA)

Salt Edge (Global)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uyzfk

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