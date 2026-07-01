Global Open Banking Market: Europe's Leadership and Asia Pacific's Fastest Growth Highlight Regional Dynamics

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Banking Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Open Banking Market is rapidly evolving as a significant segment within the financial technology realm, propelled by regulatory mandates, API standardization, and increased fintech investment. Open banking allows third-party providers to access consumer banking data via secure APIs, reshaping the financial services value chain by breaking down data silos, facilitating seamless payments, and driving a new wave of embedded finance products. The market, valued around USD 28.7 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to approximately USD 114.9 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of ~22.26%. This growth is backed by regulations such as PSD2 in Europe, the U.S. CFPB Section 1033, Australia's Consumer Data Right, and India's Account Aggregator framework. Additionally, rapid cloud adoption, proliferation of real-time payment systems, and the enterprise shift towards Banking-as-a-Service and embedded finance platforms further fuel this expansion.
Drivers:
- Regulatory enhancements are mandating API-based data sharing, setting foundations for open data access, and standardizing APIs worldwide.
- Heightened fintech investments and strategic acquisitions underscore open banking's infrastructure significance, with notable funding rounds and acquisitions by major players like Visa and Mastercard.
- Cloud adoption and real-time payment infrastructure are facilitating scalable open banking deployment, offering lower costs and seamless integration capabilities.
- Growing enterprise demand for embedded finance and API-driven product distributions is reshaping how financial services are offered, particularly through mobile and digital ecosystems.
Challenges:
- Data security vulnerabilities and third-party risk management complexities impose significant compliance demands on institutions.
- Consumer trust and privacy concerns restrain adoption rates, amplified by ongoing data breach incidents and limited consumer awareness.
- Regulatory fragmentation across jurisdictions complicates compliance and impacts development speed and costs for global players.
- Resistance from incumbent banks, coupled with legacy system integration challenges, hampers the widespread adoption of open banking solutions.
What This Report Covers:
- Market size and growth projections (2024-2031) across services, deployment models, distribution channels, end-users, and regions.
- A comprehensive overview of the global regulatory landscape and its impact on market dynamics.
- Analysis of the open banking value chain transition from compliance-led to commercially-driven adoption.
- Regional insights including investment trends and growth trajectories with country-level evaluations.
- Competitive landscape analysis featuring major players like Plaid, Tink (Visa), Finicity (Mastercard), among others.
Key Highlights:
- The market's value is projected to increase significantly by 2031, spurred by open banking regulations, fintech investments, and cloud adoption.
- Services-wise, Banking & Capital Markets hold the leading position, while Payments is the fastest-growing segment.
- The cloud model is rapidly expanding, surpassing on-premise solutions due to the need for scalable and cost-effective API platforms.
- Bank Channels remain dominant for distribution, though App Markets are gaining momentum due to mobile-first strategies.
- Banks and financial institutions are primary end-users, with rising demand from credit & lending companies for real-time data-driven services.
- Europe leads the market, supported by mature regulatory frameworks, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region due to dynamic frameworks in India and China.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Global Open Banking Market, By Services
5.1. Banking & Capital Markets
5.2. Payments
5.3. Digital Currencies
5.4. Value Added Services
6. Global Open Banking Market, By Deployment
6.1. On-Premise
6.2. Cloud
7. Global Open Banking Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1. Bank Channels
7.2. App Markets
7.3. Distributors
7.4. Aggregators
8. Global Open Banking Market, By End User
8.1. Banks & Financial Institutions
8.2. Individuals
8.3. Fintech Companies
8.4. E-Commerce Companies
8.5. Accounting Platforms
8.6. Credit & Lending Companies
8.7. Others
9. Global Open Banking Market, By Region
9.1. Key Points
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Canada
9.2.3. Mexico
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. UK
9.3.2. Germany
9.3.3. France
9.3.4. Netherlands
9.3.5. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)
9.3.6. France, Spain, Italy
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. Japan
9.4.3. India
9.4.4. Singapore
9.4.5. Australia
9.4.6. South Korea
9.5. MEA & LATAM
9.5.1. UAE (Dubai)
9.5.2. Brazil
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Recent Developments
10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2.2. New Product Developments
10.2.3. Portfolio/Platform Expansions
10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Plaid (USA)
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Tink (acquired by Visa)
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Finicity (acquired by Mastercard)
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. Yodlee / Envestnet (USA)
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. Finastra (UK/Global)
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. TrueLayer (UK)
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Recent Developments
11.7. Trustly (Sweden)
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Recent Developments
11.8. GoCardless (UK)
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Recent Developments
11.9. MX Technologies (USA)
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Recent Developments
11.10. Salt Edge (Global)
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Recent Developments
12. Technology and Innovation Trends
12.1. Open API Architecture, PSD2/PSD3, and Next-Generation Banking Standards
12.2. AI and Machine Learning in Financial Data Analytics and Credit Decisioning
12.3. Embedded Finance, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Super-App Integration
12.4. Blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology, and Digital Asset Infrastructure
12.5. Real-Time Payments Networks and Instant Settlement Infrastructure
13. Regulatory and Standards Framework
13.1. PSD2/PSD3 and the EU Open Finance Regulatory Framework
13.2. UK Open Banking Standards (OBIE) and the Consumer Duty Framework
13.3. US CFPB Section 1033 Rule and Open Banking Rulemaking
13.4. APAC Open Banking Frameworks: Australia CDR, Singapore MAS, India UPI/AA
13.5. Data Privacy, GDPR, CCPA, and Cross-Border Data Sharing Compliance
14. Macro-Economic Factors
14.1. Rising Fintech Investment and Venture Capital Deployment in Open Finance
14.2. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Development and Monetary Policy Implications
14.3. Interest Rate Environments and Their Impact on Open Banking Business Models
14.4. Financial Inclusion Agendas and Underbanked Population Access Initiatives
14.5. Macroeconomic Volatility, Cyber Risk, and Platform Resilience Pressures
15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
15.1. Open Finance Expansion Beyond Banking into Insurance, Investments, and Pensions
15.2. Embedded Finance and BaaS Platform Growth in Non-Financial Sectors
15.3. Real-Time Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure and FX Transparency
15.4. AI-Powered Personalised Financial Services and Predictive Lending
15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
16. Challenges and Risk Analysis
16.1. Data Security, API Vulnerabilities, and Third-Party Risk Management
16.2. Consumer Trust, Consent Management, and Data Privacy Concerns
16.3. Regulatory Fragmentation and Cross-Jurisdictional Compliance Complexity
16.4. Incumbent Bank Resistance and Legacy Infrastructure Integration Barriers
16.5. Monetisation Model Uncertainty and API Ecosystem Sustainability
17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
17.1. Key Market Takeaways
17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
18. Appendix
18.1. Glossary of Terms
18.2. Abbreviations
18.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- Plaid (USA)
- Tink (acquired by Visa)
- Finicity (acquired by Mastercard)
- Yodlee / Envestnet (USA)
- Finastra (UK/Global)
- TrueLayer (UK)
- Trustly (Sweden)
- GoCardless (UK)
- MX Technologies (USA)
- Salt Edge (Global)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uyzfk
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