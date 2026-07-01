Asia-Pacific Leads Green Data Center Expansion: Fastest Growth Over 30% Annually, Surpassing North America and Europe

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Green Data Center market is experiencing significant expansion driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable IT infrastructures, rising energy efficiency demands, and stringent regulatory requirements for reducing carbon emissions. Estimated at USD 39.78 billion in 2024, the market is on course to sustain a CAGR of approximately 23-24% through 2030. This growth is fueled by investments in hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers, as well as the integration of renewable energy sources and advanced deployment models. Industries such as IT & telecom, BFSI, government, healthcare, and retail show growing demand, further positioning green data centers as essential elements of the global digital and sustainability infrastructure framework.

Drivers: The drive towards energy efficiency and sustainability is increasingly prioritized by enterprises, hyperscalers, and governments. This is promoting the adoption of renewable-powered and energy-efficient data centers. Stricter government regulations and ESG mandates propel organizations to advance towards green data centers aligned with carbon reduction policies. The growth of hyperscale and edge computing boosted by cloud services, AI, IoT, and 5G demands scalable, low-latency infrastructure, prompting green data center deployments. Advancements in renewable energy integration, such as solar, wind, hydro, and hybrid systems, are proving to be cost-effective, reducing operational costs while enhancing sustainability. Also, the swift adoption of modular and prefabricated data centers allows for quicker setups, scalability, and minimized energy consumption, especially in emerging and edge markets.

Challenges: High initial capital expenditure is a major challenge as constructing green data centers equipped with renewable integration, Tier III/IV infrastructure, and advanced cooling systems demand significant investments. Limited availability of renewable energy in certain areas might restrict these data centers in regions lacking solar, wind, or hydro capacity. Retrofitting existing facilities to meet green standards is complex and cost-intensive, while integrating multiple renewable sources and maintaining uptime pose technological and operational challenges.

What This Report Covers: This report provides a comprehensive view of the green data center ecosystem, detailing the influence of technological shifts, sustainability goals, and infrastructure redesign reshaping the global landscape. It presents a region-specific growth narrative, examining why certain markets accelerate more rapidly than others and the evolving leadership positions in the sector. The structural evolution of data center types also gets captured, detailing the transition from traditional enterprise setups to scalable, cloud- and edge-driven architectures. An in-depth analysis of sustainability strategies showcases how diverse energy strategies and deployment models promote long-term competition. A segmentation framework aids stakeholders in identifying emerging, stabilizing, or shifting demands across different data center tiers, sizes, and industry sectors.

Key highlights: The Asia-Pacific region is recognized as the fastest-growing area, reporting growth exceeding 30% annually, surpassing North America and Europe, which see growth in the high-teens to low-20% range. This dynamic positions APAC to become the largest regional market before the forecast period's conclusion. Hyperscale and edge data centers are primary growth drivers, with growth rates between 20% and nearly 50% CAGRs. Meanwhile, Tier IV data centers are expanding exponentially, with CAGRs nearing 40%. Mega and hyperscale facilities enhance capacity at over 30% annually, surpassing small and medium data centers' growth at low-20% levels. Evolving energy sourcing strategies differentiate operators, as emerging low-carbon and hybrid renewable systems progress rapidly, signaling a shift from compliance-driven to strategy-driven sustainability.Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Region

12.1. Key Points

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S

12.2.2. Canada

12.2.3. Mexico

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. UK

12.3.2. Germany

12.3.3. Netherlands

12.3.4. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

12.3.5. France, Spain, Italy

12.4. Asia Pacific

12.4.1. China

12.4.2. Japan

12.4.3. India

12.4.4. Singapore

12.4.5. Australia

12.4.6. South Korea

12.5. Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. UAE (Dubai)

12.5.2. Saudi Arabia

12.5.3. South Africa



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Recent Developments

13.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.2. New Product Developments

13.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Recent Developments

14.2. Microsoft Azure

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Recent Developments

14.3. Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Recent Developments

14.4. Meta (Facebook)

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Recent Developments

14.5. Apple

14.5.1. Company Overview

14.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Recent Developments

14.6. Equinix

14.6.1. Company Overview

14.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Recent Developments

14.7. Digital Realty

14.7.1. Company Overview

14.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Recent Developments

14.8. CyrusOne

14.8.1. Company Overview

14.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Recent Developments

14.9. Iron Mountain Data Centers

14.9.1. Company Overview

14.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Recent Developments

14.10. QTS Data Center (US)

14.10.1. Company Overview

14.10.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1. Glossary of Terms

15.2. Abbreviations

15.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Meta (Facebook)

Apple

Equinix

Digital Realty

CyrusOne

Iron Mountain Data Centers

QTS Data Center (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itksz8

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