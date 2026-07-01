mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market to Surpass $1.20 Billion in 2026 as Personalized Oncology Immunotherapies Advance, New Report Finds

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global mRNA cancer vaccine market, detailing market sizing, demand trends, competitive dynamics, and revenue forecasts. The market is anticipated to exceed US$1.20 billion by 2026, with continued robust growth through 2036, driven by advancements in precision oncology, sequencing technologies, and an expanding pipeline of clinical candidates.

The effectiveness of mRNA platforms in creating personalized, tumor-specific immunotherapies is bolstered by breakthroughs in genomic analysis and delivery systems, particularly through innovations in neoantigen prediction algorithms and platform development. These platforms focus on tumor-specific mutations, enhancing therapeutic effectiveness and promoting integration into precision oncology pathways. Innovations like self-amplifying mRNA constructs and improved lipid nanoparticle delivery systems are further enhancing scalability and shortening development timelines.

Trade Dynamics, Policy, and Supply Chain Challenges

The mRNA cancer vaccine market is being influenced by global trade conditions, regulatory frameworks, and dependencies on supply chains. Production relies on key inputs such as lipid nanoparticles and nucleotides, sourced globally, which are vulnerable to tariffs and restrictions. This can lead to increased costs and potential disruptions, impacting development timelines and pricing structures. Additionally, regulatory demands and international collaborations are critical, shaping klinical development and market access strategies.

Commercial Consequences

Increasing cost pressures may affect therapy pricing and accessibility.

There's an increasing focus on regional manufacturing to enhance resilience.

Regulatory compliance is significantly impacting development schedules.

Companies with scalable platforms and strong partnerships have a competitive edge.

Market Participants

The sector comprises a mix of established biotechnology firms and innovators, evaluated on platform capabilities, clinical advancements, and strategic partnerships. Notable players like BioNTech, Moderna, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Sana Biotechnology are making strides through platform and clinical innovations, alongside strategic collaborations.

Competitive advantages are often derived from:

Technological and platform innovations

Strength of clinical pipeline

Manufacturing capability

Strategic alliances

This report identifies shifts in competitive positioning and value creation strategies predicted to evolve throughout the forecast period.

Key Insights Addressed

Market evolution and growth drivers

Revenue-generating segments and regions

Impact of trade, policy, and supply chain on market dynamics

Leading companies and their future prospects

Report Scope

Global mRNA cancer vaccine market analysis, with forecasts to 2036

Segment-level modeling by vaccine type, therapeutic approach, phase, indication, and end-user

Regional market forecasts

Competitive intelligence on key companies

Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report comprehensively covers various segmentation dimensions by vaccine type, therapeutic approach, clinical phase, and indications, extending geographic analysis across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Leading Companies Covered

This report features detailed profiles of notable companies such as BioNTech, Moderna, and more, encompassing their business overview, financial positioning, product capabilities, and strategic outlooks. Visiongain also offers bespoke intelligence and advisory, including custom forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and supply chain intelligence.

Importance of Market Insights

The dynamic mRNA cancer vaccine market is growing swiftly due to precision medicine, innovation, and evolving global supply landscapes.

Firms with insights into these trends can better seize opportunities, mitigate risks, and solidify competitive standing.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Introduction to mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market

1.3 What This Report Delivers

1.4 Why You Should Read This Report

1.5 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report

1.6 Who is This Report for?

1.7 Methodology

1.7.1 Market Definitions

1.7.2 Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology

1.7.3 Data Validation

1.7.3.1 Primary Research

1.7.3.2 Secondary Research

1.8 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.9 Associated Reports

1.10 About the Publisher



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Late-Stage Clinical Validation Strengthening Commercial Confidence

3.3.1.2 Dedicated Oncology Manufacturing and Automation Scale-Up

3.3.1.3 Strategic Big Pharma Alliances and Capital Deployment

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Operational Complexity of Individualized Vaccine Workflows

3.3.2.2 Regulatory and Reimbursement Uncertainty for Novel Oncology Platforms

3.3.2.3 Competitive Landscape of Established and Emerging Immunotherapies

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Expansion into Early-Stage and Adjuvant Cancer Settings

3.3.3.2 Platform Replicability Across Multiple Tumor Types

3.3.3.3 Strengthening mRNA Oncology Ecosystem and Infrastructure Investment

3.4 U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market?

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.2.1 Why V-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.2.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.2.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.2.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.3 U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.3.1 Why U-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.3.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.3.3 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.3.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.4 L Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.4.1 Why L-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.4.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.4.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.4.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.5 What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2026-2031) and Long-term (2026-2036) Planning?

3.4.6 Impact of U.S. and China Trade War on mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market

3.4.7 How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

3.4.8 Global Market Tariff Sensitivity and Margin Pressure Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.6 PEST Analysis



4 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Indication

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Indication Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

4.4 High TMB Solid Tumors

4.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.5 GI Cancers

4.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.6 Gynecological Cancers

4.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.7 Breast Cancers

4.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.8 Other Solid Tumors

4.8.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

4.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



5 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Platform Type

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Platform Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Platform Type

5.4 Personalized

5.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

5.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.5 Off-the-Shelf

5.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

5.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.6 Semi-Personalized

5.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

5.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



6 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Therapeutic Approach

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Therapeutic Approach Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Approach

6.4 Monotherapy

6.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

6.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.5 Combination Therapy

6.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

6.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



7 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Phases

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Phases Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Phases

7.4 Phase I

7.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.5 Phase II

7.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.6 Phase III

7.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.7 Phase IV

7.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

7.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2029 & 2036 (%)



8 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by End-users

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 End Users Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End Users

8.4 Biopharma & Biotechnology Companies

8.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.5 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

8.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.6 Research Institutes & Academic Centers

8.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.7 Hospitals & Specialized Cancer Centers

8.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million)

8.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



9 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



10 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

10.3 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

10.4 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

10.5 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

10.6 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Platform Type

10.7 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Approach

10.8 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Phases

10.9 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End Users

10.10 U.S. mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

10.11 Canada mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis



11 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

11.3 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

11.4 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

11.5 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

11.6 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Platform Type

11.7 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Approach

11.8 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Phases

11.9 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End Users

11.10 Germany mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

11.11 France mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

11.12 UK mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

11.13 Italy mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

11.14 Spain mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

11.15 Rest of Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis



12 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

12.3 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

12.4 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

12.5 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

12.6 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Platform Type

12.7 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Approach

12.8 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Phases

12.9 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End Users

12.10 Japan mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

12.11 China mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

12.12 India mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

12.13 Australia mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

12.14 South Korea mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

12.15 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis



13 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

13.1 Key Findings

13.2 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

13.3 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

13.4 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

13.5 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

13.6 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Platform Type

13.7 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Approach

13.8 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Phases

13.9 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End Users

13.10 Brazil mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

13.11 Mexico mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

13.12 Rest of Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis



14 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

14.3 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

14.4 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

14.5 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

14.6 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Platform Type

14.7 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Approach

14.8 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Phases

14.9 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End Users

14.10 GCC mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

14.11 South Africa mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

14.12 Rest of MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Competitive Landscape, 2026

15.2 Strategic Outlook

15.3 Moderna, Inc.

15.3.1 Company Snapshot

15.3.2 Company Overview

15.3.3 Financial Analysis

15.3.3.1 Net Revenue, 2021-2025

15.3.3.2 R&D, 2021-2025

15.3.3.3 Regional Market Shares, 2025

15.3.3.4 Business Segment Market Shares, 2025

15.3.4 Product Benchmarking

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Strategic Outlook

15.4 BioNTech SE

15.4.1 Company Snapshot

15.4.2 Company Overview

15.4.3 Financial Analysis

15.4.3.1 Net Revenue, 2021-2025

15.4.3.2 R&D, 2021-2025

15.4.4 Product Benchmarking

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Strategic Outlook

15.5 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

15.5.1 Company Snapshot

15.5.2 Company Overview

15.5.3 Financial Analysis

15.5.3.1 Net Revenue, 2021-2025

15.5.3.2 R&D, 2021-2025

15.5.3.3 Business Segment Market Shares, 2025

15.5.4 Product Benchmarking

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Strategic Outlook

15.6 etherna

15.6.1 Company Snapshot

15.6.2 Company Overview

15.6.3 Product Benchmarking

15.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.6.5 Strategic Outlook

15.7 ETHRIS

15.7.1 Company Snapshot

15.7.2 Company Overview

15.7.3 Product Benchmarking

15.7.4 Strategic Outlook

15.8 ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

15.8.1 Company Snapshot

15.8.2 Company Overview

15.8.3 Product Benchmarking

15.8.4 Strategic Outlook

15.9 Chimeron Bio

15.9.1 Company Snapshot

15.9.2 Company Overview

15.9.3 Product Benchmarking

15.9.4 Strategic Outlook

15.10 Replimune Group Inc.

15.10.1 Company Snapshot

15.10.2 Company Overview

15.10.3 Product Benchmarking

15.11 ST Pharm

15.11.1 Company Snapshot

15.11.2 Company Overview

15.11.3 Product Benchmarking

15.11.4 Strategic Outlook

15.12 Sana Biotechnology

15.12.1 Company Snapshot

15.12.2 Company Overview

15.12.3 Product Benchmarking

15.13 Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.

15.13.1 Company Snapshot

15.13.2 Company Overview

15.13.3 Financial Analysis

15.13.3.1 Net Revenue, 2021-2025

15.13.3.2 R&D, 2021-2025

15.13.4 Product Benchmarking

15.14 Strand Therapeutics

15.14.1 Company Snapshot

15.14.2 Company Overview

15.14.3 Product Benchmarking

15.14.4 Strategic Outlook

15.15 Acuitas

15.15.1 Company Snapshot

15.15.2 Company Overview

15.15.3 Product Benchmarking

15.15.4 Strategic Outlook



16 Conclusion and Recommendations

16.1 Concluding Remarks

16.2 Recommendations for Market Players

List of Tables

Table 1 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Snapshot, 2026 & 2036 (US$ Million, CAGR %)

Table 2 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Region 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%), Tariff Impact: U- Shaped Recovery Scenario

Table 4 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Region 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%), Tariff Impact: L- Shaped Recovery Scenario

Table 5 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 6 High TMB Solid Tumors Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 7 GI Cancers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 8 Gynecological Cancers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 9 Breast Cancers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 10 Other Solid Tumors Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 11 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 12 Personalized Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 13 Off-the-Shelf Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 14 Semi-Personalized Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 15 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 16 Monotherapy Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 17 Combination Therapy Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 18 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 19 Phase I Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 20 Phase II Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 21 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 22 Phase IV Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 23 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 24 Biopharma & Biotechnology Companies Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 25 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 26 Research Institutes & Academic Centers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 27 Hospitals & Specialized Cancer Centers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 28 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 29 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 30 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 31 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 32 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 33 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 34 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 35 U.S. mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 36 Canada mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 37 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 38 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 39 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 40 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 41 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 42 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 43 Germany mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 44 France mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 45 UK mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 46 Italy mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 47 Spain mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 48 Rest of Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 49 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 50 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 51 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 52 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 53 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 54 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 55 Japan mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 56 China mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 57 India mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 58 Australia mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 59 South Korea mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 60 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 61 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 62 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 63 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 64 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 65 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 66 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 67 Brazil mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 68 Mexico mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 69 Rest of Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 70 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 71 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 72 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 73 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 74 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 75 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 76 GCC mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 77 South Africa mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 78 Rest of MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR%, CAGR%)

Table 79 Strategic Outlook

Table 80 Moderna, Inc.: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 81 Moderna, Inc.: Product Benchmarking

Table 82 Moderna, Inc.: SWOT Analysis

Table 83 Moderna, Inc.: Strategic Outlook

Table 84 BioNTech SE: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 85 BioNTech SE: Product Benchmarking

Table 86 BioNtech SE: SWOT Analysis

Table 87 BioNTech SE: Strategic Outlook

Table 88 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 89 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.: Product Benchmarking

Table 90 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.: SWOT Analysis

Table 91 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. : Strategic Outlook

Table 92 etherna: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 93 etherna: Product Benchmarking

Table 94 etherna: SWOT Analysis

Table 95 etherna: Strategic Outlook

Table 96 ETHRIS: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 97 ETHRIS: Product Benchmarking

Table 98 ETHRIS: Strategic Outlook

Table 99 ImmuneSensor Therapeutics: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 100 ImmuneSensor Therapeutics: Product Benchmarking

Table 101 ImmuneSensor Therapeutics: Strategic Outlook

Table 102 Chimeron Bio: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 103 Chimeron Bio: Product Benchmarking

Table 104 Chimeron Bio: Strategic Outlook

Table 105 Replimune Group Inc.: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 106 Replimune Group Inc.: Product Benchmarking

Table 107 ST Pharm: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 108 ST Pharm: Product Benchmarking

Table 109 ST Pharm: Strategic Outlook

Table 110 Sana Biotechnology: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 111 Sana Biotechnology: Product Benchmarking

Table 112 Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 113 Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.: Product Benchmarking

Table 114 Strand Therapeutics: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 115 Strand Therapeutics: Product Benchmarking

Table 116 Strand Therapeutics: Strategic Outlook

Table 117 Acuitas: Key Details, (CEO, HQ, Revenue, Founded, No. of Employees, Company Type, Website, Business Segment)

Table 118 Acuitas: Product Benchmarking

Table 119 Acuitas: Strategic Outlook



List of Figures

Figure 1 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Segmentation

Figure 2 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Indication: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 3 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Platform Type: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 4 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by End Users: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 5 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index by Region

Figure 6 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market: Market Dynamics

Figure 7 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market: Impact Analysis

Figure 8 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %), Tariff Impact: V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Figure 9 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %), Tariff Impact: U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Figure 10 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %), Tariff Impact: L-Shaped Recovery Scenario

Figure 11 Short Term & Long Term Planning

Figure 12 Impact of U.S. and China Trade War

Figure 13 Most Impacted Countries

Figure 14 Global Market Tariff Sensitivity and Margin Pressure Analysis

Figure 15 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 16 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market: PEST Analysis

Figure 17 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Indication: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 18 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 19 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Indication, 2026, 2031, 2036 (%)

Figure 20 High TMB Solid Tumors Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 21 High TMB Solid Tumors Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 22 GI Cancers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 23 GI Cancers Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 24 Gynecological Cancers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 25 Gynecological Cancers Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 26 Breast Cancers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 27 Breast Cancers Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 28 Other Solid Tumors Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 29 Other Solid Tumors Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 30 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Platform Type: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 31 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 32 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Platform Type, 2026, 2031, 2036 (%)

Figure 33 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 34 Personalized Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 35 Off-the-Shelf Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 36 Off-the-Shelf Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 37 Semi-Personalized Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 38 Semi-Personalized Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 39 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Therapeutic Approach: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 40 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 41 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026, 2031, 2036 (%)

Figure 42 Monotherapy Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 43 Monotherapy Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 44 Combination Therapy Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 45 Combination Therapy Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 46 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Phases: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 47 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 48 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Phases, 2026, 2031, 2036 (%)

Figure 49 Phase I Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 50 Phase I Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 51 Phase II Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 52 Phase II Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 53 Phase III Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 54 Phase III Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 55 Phase IV Segment Market Forecast by Region

Figure 56 Phase IV Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2029 & 2036 (%)

Figure 57 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by End Users: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 58 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 59 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by End Users, 2026, 2031, 2036 (%)

Figure 60 Biopharma & Biotechnology Companies Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 61 Biopharma & Biotechnology Companies Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 62 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 63 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 64 Research Institutes & Academic Centers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 65 Research Institutes & Academic Centers Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 66 Hospitals & Specialized Cancer Centers Segment Market Forecast by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 67 Hospitals & Specialized Cancer Centers Segment Market Share Forecast by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 68 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Region 2026 and 2036 (Revenue, CAGR%)

Figure 69 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Region 2026, 2031, 2036 (%)

Figure 70 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 71 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 72 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

Figure 73 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 74 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Country, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 75 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 76 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Indication, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 77 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 78 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Platform Type, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 79 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 80 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 81 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 82 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Phases, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 83 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 84 North America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by End Users, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 85 U.S. mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 86 Canada mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 87 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 88 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

Figure 89 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 90 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Country, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 91 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 92 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Indication, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 93 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 94 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Platform Type, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 95 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 96 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 97 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 98 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Phases, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 99 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 100 Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by End Users, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 101 Germany mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 102 France mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 103 UK mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 104 Italy mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 105 Spain mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 106 Rest of Europe mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 107 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 108 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

Figure 109 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 110 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Country, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 111 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 112 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Indication, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 113 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 114 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Platform Type, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 115 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 116 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 117 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 118 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Phases, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 119 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 120 Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by End Users, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 121 Japan mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 122 China mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 123 India mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 124 Australia mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 125 South Korea mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 126 Rest of Asia Pacific mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 127 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 128 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

Figure 129 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 130 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Country, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 131 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 132 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Indication, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 133 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 134 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Platform Type, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 135 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 136 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 137 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 138 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Phases, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 139 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 140 Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by End Users, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 141 Brazil mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 142 Mexico mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 143 Rest of Latin America mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 144 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 145 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market by Region, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Million)

Figure 146 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Country, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 147 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Country, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 148 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Indication, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 149 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Indication, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 150 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Platform Type, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 151 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Platform Type, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 152 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 153 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Therapeutic Approach, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 154 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by Phases, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 155 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by Phases, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 156 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast by End Users, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 157 MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Share Forecast by End Users, 2026 & 2036 (%)

Figure 158 GCC mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 159 South Africa mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 160 Rest of MEA mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ Million, AGR %)

Figure 161 mRNA Cancer Vaccine Market: Company Share/Ranking, 2026

Figure 162 Moderna, Inc.: Net Revenue, 2021-2025 (US$ Billion, AGR%)

Figure 163 Moderna, Inc.: R&D, 2021-2025 (US$ Billion, AGR%)

Figure 164 Moderna, Inc.: Regional Market Shares, 2025

Figure 165 Moderna, Inc.: Business Segment Market Shares, 2025

Figure 166 BioNTech SE: Net Revenue, 2021-2025 (US$ Billion, AGR%)

Figure 167 BioNTech SE: R&D, 2021-2025 (US$ Billion, AGR%)

Figure 168 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.: Net Revenue, 2021-2025 (US$ Million, AGR%)

Figure 169 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.: R&D, 2021-2025 (US$ Million, AGR%)

Figure 170 Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.: Business Segment Market Shares, 2025

Figure 171 Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.: Net Revenue, 2021-2025 (US$ Million, AGR%)

Figure 172 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.: R&D, 2021-2025 (US$ Million, AGR%)





Companies Featured





Arcturus Therapeutics

BioNTech

Chimeron Bio

eTheRNA

Ethris GmbH

ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

Moderna

Orna Therapeutics

Replimune Group

ST Pharm

Sana Biotechnology

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc

Strand Therapeutics

Acuitas

Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA)

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

European Commission Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration Philippines (FDA Philippines)

Health Canada (Health Canada)

Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER)

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)





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