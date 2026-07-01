Purebase Announces Keystone Mine Permitted and Operational

Sutter Creek, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase” or the “Company”) a highly diversified mineral resource and marketing company announced the Keystone mine is permitted and has commenced operation.

On 29 June 2026, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation approved and issued to CoreTer LLC, Permit Number TNEV2026131. Upon receipt, CoreTer immediately commenced mining operations at the Keystone Mine. CoreTer LLC, a Nevada-based mining company, will conduct all exploration, development and mining operations at Keystone, and Purebase will take production output directly to market.

A. Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase said: “I usually don’t get excited, but taking the Keystone Mine from an 80-year-old abandoned project to a fully operational and producing mine in under 5 months has been exciting to say the least. The drive and determination of the combined Purebase and CoreTer teams has literally just made the impossible happen, and we are just getting started”.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires and markets high-value minerals in domestic and global supply chains.

Contacts

Roger Edwards - Purebase Corporation - roger.edwards@purebase.com. Please visit our corporate website – www.purebase.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.