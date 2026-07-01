Power Out, Jackery On: Jackery Celebrates America’s 250th with Up to 60% Off Solar Generators During Independence Day Sale

FREMONT, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America turns 250 this year, and this 4th of July is shaping up to be the biggest in a generation. So whatever the long holiday weekend celebration looks like for your household: whether it’s a cross-country road trip, a backyard cookout, or a gathering at home, Jackery can reliably keep everything running from solar generators ranging from on-the-go portable power stations to multi-room, automatic home battery backup. Through July 4, it’s the last chance to secure Prime Day prices with Jackery’s Independence Day Sale.

With rising energy costs and with the U.S. power grid under growing strain from extreme weather, rising demand, and aging infrastructure, more households are taking energy security into their own hands to keep life running as seamlessly and affordably as possible. Jackery’s lineup of solar generators: ranging from compact, apartment-friendly portable power stations ideal for running refrigerators and home office setups, to whole-home battery backup systems, is built for exactly that.

This Independence Day, your household can secure energy independence with Jackery at the lowest prices of the year.





*BEST SELLER* RV-Roam-Ready, Home-Worthy: HomePower 3600 Plus

A best-selling home battery backup for so many reasons, the HomePower 3600 Plus packs 3600W output and 3584Wh of capacity into a home backup generator you can roll from room to room. A single unit supports 120V, and pairing two delivers 240V, a combination that’s made it a favorite among RV enthusiasts. With modularity expandable to 21kWh and the ability to connect to a home’s circuits through a Manual Transfer Switch, it’s just as home-worthy once the RV is parked.

Your home office stays covered by sub-10ms UPS switching, and wherever you set it up, the 3600 Plus is indoor-safe and library-quiet at around 30dB. Staying ready is simple: the portable power station recharges six ways, including portable Jackery solar panels and standard AC power. With a 6,000-cycle LFP battery delivering 16+ years of durability, it’s energy independence that lasts, grows with you, and goes with you.

Independence Day Deal:

HomePower 3600 Plus through Jackery : $1619 (42% off)

: $1619 (42% off) HomePower 3600 Plus + SolarSaga 500X Panel through Jackery : $2299 (39% off)





Flagship Full Coverage: Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

When the grid goes down, the Solar Generator 5000 Plus Flagship Bundle keeps an entire household running. Paired with the Jackery Smart Transfer Switch, the 5000 Plus takes over essential circuits automatically. With 7200W rated output and 14400W surge power, this battery backup handles the heavy hitters with ease, from HVAC, refrigerators, and water heaters to medical devices and the home office across multiple rooms without any hands-on interference needed.

A single 5000 Plus unit delivers 5040Wh and can expand to 60kWh for maximum coverage. It recharges eight ways, including high-voltage solar input up to 4000W and full AC charging in as little as 1.7 hours. Built-in wheels and a pull handle make it a suitcase of power on the go, while whisper-quiet operation (under 30dB), indoor-safe design, 0ms UPS switching, an 11+ year LiFePO4 battery, and a 5-year warranty mean you can rest easy and count on long-term coverage. The Jackery App puts real-time monitoring and charging controls right in your hand.

Independence Day Deal:

Solar Generator 5000 Plus through Jackery : $1799 (33% off)

: $1799 (33% off) Solar Generator 5000 Plus + 2 x SolarSaga 500X Panels + Smart Transfer Switch through Jackery : $5299 (18% off)





*NEW* Multi-Appliance Protection, Easy Scaling: HomePower 2000 Plus v2

Designed for households that want robust and flexible emergency preparedness without a major upfront investment, the HomePower 2000 Plus v2 is an easy, plug-and-play introduction to home backup power. Its 2048Wh baseline capacity expands up to 12kWh by simply adding extension battery packs for more coverage. With 2400W rated output and 4800W peak surge, the baseline unit alone can power a typical refrigerator for 48 hours.

As the battery drains, user-programmable Jackery Priority Routing™ automatically funnels remaining capacity to your most critical devices. At 21 pounds lighter than its predecessor, it’s easier to place, adjust, and move around the home. Off-grid, it supports up to 800W of solar input for a full recharge in around three hours. All in all, an ideal stepping stone for families looking to take control of their power.

Independence Day Deal:

HomePower 2000 Plus v2 + SolarSaga 500X Panel on Jackery : $1799 (36% off)



*NEW* Unstoppable Connectivity: HomePower 1000 v2

For home offices and remote professionals, the HomePower 1000 v2 is purpose-built to protect against sudden outages that can lead to data loss and connection disruption. A built-in 3kV surge protection rating shields modems, routers, and computers from the voltage spikes that come with severe electrical storms. Where a standard desktop UPS buys someone only a few minutes, this portable power station leverages 1024Wh of capacity and 1500W output to drive a laptop up to 57 additional hours of continuous productivity.

The HomePower 1000 v2’s sub-10ms switchover means neither your electronics nor you will notice when grid power cuts out. And as an outage wears on, integrated Jackery Priority Routing™ automatically disconnects non-essential loads first to preserve capacity for critical networking gear.

Independence Day Deal:

HomePower 1000 v2 + SolarSaga 200W Panel through Jackery : $939 (39% off)



Celebrate America’s Independence with Energy Independence

Whether you’re road tripping to a hometown fireworks show, hosting the neighborhood, or keeping the lights on at home, Jackery turns power anxiety into quiet confidence: Power Out, Jackery On.

All Independence Day sale details are available at Jackery.com and on Amazon through July 4. For more information, visit https://www.jackery.com .

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com

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