From Crypto to Gold: UEX Launches First Cross-Asset Trading Tournament

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the UEX Futures League, a new trading competition that brings crypto and traditional financial markets into a single competitive format. Spanning two months and two asset classes, the league creates a unified pathway from online qualification to the UEX Global Alpha Tournament (GAT), an invitation-only live championship event.

Most trading competitions today focus on a single market, whether crypto, forex, or CFDs. Yet trading itself has become increasingly cross-asset, with traders moving between cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and currencies as opportunities emerge. The UEX Futures League is built around that reality, allowing participants to compete across multiple markets through one account, one competition structure, and one route to the finals.

The competition begins with a Crypto Futures stage running from June 1 to June 30, followed by a CFD stage from July 1 to July 31. Each stage features a prize pool of 120,000 USDT and uses a captain-led team format where participants compete on ROI while representing their teams. The top eight teams from each stage will qualify for the UEX Global Alpha Tournament.

“Trading has always been competitive, but it's also one of the most social parts of our industry,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The UEX Futures League brings those elements together by turning trading into a team experience where users can collaborate and represent their communities. By bringing crypto and traditional markets into a single competition, we're creating something that's not just about performance, but about the people and connection that make trading so engaging.”

The UEX Global Alpha Tournament will bring together 16 qualifying teams, each represented by their top three traders, for an all-expenses-paid trip to a secret destination. Teams will compete in a series of live trading rounds for a grand prize, transforming online performance into a live championship experience. By combining crypto, CFDs, team-based competition, and live finals, UEX introduces a new format that draws inspiration from esports while reflecting how modern traders increasingly operate across multiple asset classes.

The league serves as a practical showcase of UEX's broader vision, where crypto, commodities, foreign exchange products, indices, and other global markets exist within a unified trading environment. Rather than introducing users to these markets through tutorials or demonstrations, the competition allows participants to explore them through real trading activity and competition.

Registration for the UEX Futures League is now open. For more information, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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