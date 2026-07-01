Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Market Size to Reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2035 as Aerospace and AI Infrastructure Fuel Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Market was valued at approximately USD 0.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 1.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2026–2035.

The pitch based carbon fibre market is experiencing steady growth globally with rising demand for high modulus carbon materials, aerospace & defence applications are driving adoption across structural and thermal systems. Growth is driven by increasing use in electronics and semiconductor thermal management where continuous fibres and ultra high modulus grades are gaining traction in advanced engineering applications. The USGS Mineral Commodity 2025 data estimates that pitch-based carbon fibre accounts for about 4-5 percent of the world's carbon fibre production. More than 60% of the high modulus capacity is found with mesophase pitch fibre manufacturers in Japan and the U.S.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Fiber Type, Mesophase Dominated the Market; Hybrid Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The mesophase segment accounted for over 54.20% of the market share in 2025, due to its excellent molecular alignment, thermal conductance, and rigidity that have made it popular among aerospace, defence, and industrial applications. Hybrid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period The growth of hybrid segment is attributed to the superior strength, versatility, and cost-effectiveness of hybrid over traditional fibres. The increase in demand for hybrid fibres across the globe is driven by automotive, electronic, and energy applications.

By Performance Grade, Intermediate Modulus Grade Dominated the Market; Ultra-High Modulus Grade Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The intermediate modulus grade had the most prominent share with 42.80% revenue in 2025, owing to excellent performance, cheap cost, and wide applicability in aerospace, industrial, and automotive structural applications. The ultra-high modulus grade is predicted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.69% during 2026-2035 led by the surging demand from aerospace applications, spacecraft and high-end electronics, which require superior stiffness, thermal conductivity and dimensional stability worldwide.

By Form, Continuous Fibers Dominated the Market; Prepreg Materials Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Continuous fibres held the highest revenue share of 46.70% in 2025, owing to their vast application in aerospace structural parts and industrial applications requiring high mechanical strength and thermal stability. The prepreg materials are expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecasted period of 2026-2035 owing to the increasing demand for accurate composite manufacturing that provides better resin control and high-quality results across the aerospace and automotive sectors across the globe.

By End-Use Industry, Aerospace & Defense Dominated the Market; Electronics & Semiconductor Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Aerospace & defence held the largest share with 38.90% revenue in 2025, due to growing demand for lightweight, high-strength, heat-resistant materials in aircraft parts, satellites and defence equipment. The electronics & semiconductor is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.56% over the forecast period between 2026 and 2035. The growth of this segment is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for heat-resistant thermal management materials to support 5G, AI hardware and expansion of hyperscale data centres across the globe.

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Regional Insights:

North America contributed 37.85% share in the global pitch based carbon fibre market. This is mainly down to the highly sophisticated aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem and solid demand for materials used in satellites, aircraft structures and defence components. A DOE industrial decarbonisation push found that more than 60% of the advanced materials projects backed by the federal government are aimed at aerospace, defence and energy applications utilising high-modulus pitch-based carbon fibre.

The U.S. Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Market was valued at USD 0.29 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.44 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.20% Growth is driven by increased demand in Aerospace & Defence, increasing thermal management and electronics applications and increasing investments in lightweight composite technologies and defence modernisation programmes.

The Europe Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Market size is estimated to reach USD 0.22 Billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 0.37 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.22% from 2026-2035. Europe is growing steadily, thanks to tough environmental regulations and a strong aerospace engineering base in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy. This regional uptake is supported by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft and the increasing renewable energy applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of about 7.69% during the forecast period. The main driver for growth in this region is the rapid industrialisation and growth of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in China, Japan, India, South Korea and South-east Asia. It is being driven by growing investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and automotive lightweighting. China accounts for nearly 31 per cent of the global manufacturing value-added and forms the backbone of strong regional growth momentum.

5G Infrastructure and AI-Driven Data Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

As 5G networks, AI systems and high-performance computing platforms expand rapidly, the demand for pitch-based carbon fibre in thermal management for next-generation electronics is increasing. According to the ITU Facts and Figures 2025, the global 5G population coverage is anticipated to cross 51% in 2025 and data centre and AI energy requirements are expected to double to 945 TWh by 2030 which would result in a huge demand for heat dissipation materials thereby facilitating market growth across the globe.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Market Report:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

SGL Carbon SE

Hexcel Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

UBE Corporation

OCI Company Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

HEG Limited

GrafTech International Ltd.

Syensqo SA/NV

Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Teijin Limited announced a new gas co-generation system projected to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by 200,000 tons.

Teijin Limited announced a new gas co-generation system projected to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by 200,000 tons. 2025: Toray Industries, Inc. showcased bio-circular and recycled carbon fiber technologies alongside next-generation composite solutions at JEC World 2025.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CARBON FIBER PERFORMANCE & MODULUS GRADE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across mesophase and dimensional accuracy across aerospace and electronics deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across mesophase and dimensional accuracy across aerospace and electronics deployments globally. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE STRUCTURAL APPLICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate aircraft and defense procurement trends and specialist composite manufacturer competitive positioning across global aerospace markets.

– helps you evaluate aircraft and defense procurement trends and specialist composite manufacturer competitive positioning across global aerospace markets. ELECTRONICS & SEMICONDUCTOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze heat sink and semiconductor cooling material adoption and data center heat dissipation trends across global electronics verticals.

– helps you analyze heat sink and semiconductor cooling material adoption and data center heat dissipation trends across global electronics verticals. PREPREG & COMPOSITE MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in precision composite manufacturing adoption and automotive manufacturing organizations globally.

– helps you uncover growth in precision composite manufacturing adoption and automotive manufacturing organizations globally. RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY CHAIN & FEEDSTOCK METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in pitch feedstock supply chain investment and supply scalability development across regulated advanced materials verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in pitch feedstock supply chain investment and supply scalability development across regulated advanced materials verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CARBON FIBER EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on production capacity scale and geographic manufacturing footprint globally.

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Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.90 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.60% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Fiber Type (Mesophase, Isotropic, Modified, Hybrid)

• By Performance Grade (Low Modulus Grade, Intermediate Modulus Grade, High Modulus Grade, Ultra-High Modulus Grade)

• By Form (Continuous Fibers, Short Fibers, Yarns, Fabrics, Prepreg Materials)

• By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial Equipment, Electronics & Semiconductor, Sporting Goods, Construction) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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